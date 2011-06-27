Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews

This little car is a beast yotajeepguy33 , 06/07/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful This car has been my everything from hauling hockey gear back and fourth to being a teenagers rally car, to hauling a 2500 pound trailer full of furniture when i moved it pulled it over mountain passes and through cities and on the interstate and never even put up a fit. my parents bought it with 60,000 miles and now it has over 231,000 and 100,000 put on by a teenage male with a very heavy foot. I have done things with this car that would make normal people cringe. and it still starts first time every time. you think that after so many hard miles the little car would be putting up a fight, No Sir it like thank you may I have another she still ticking away. Report Abuse

Great SUV!!! crashondown , 11/11/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Just bought my 2000 Toyota Rav4 (I know it is a little old) it had 87,000 miles on it when I bought it and wanted something that is good on gas and I could carry my kids in (truck was a gas gussler). This little car so far has given me no trouble. I hit a deer driving down the interstate the other night and dented up the front quarter panel and tore off a piece of the back bumper. Much to my suprise the little guy took it like a champ no mechanical issues and didnt really mess it up all that bad. Meeting with the Inurance guy on Monday to see about getting her fixed up. Like I said the only thing bad that happedned was some minor cosmetic issues. This little guy is a mini Sherman Tank lol.

Reliable little SUV Ann , 12/20/2015 4dr SUV AWD 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I am at 15 years and 240K miles and I need new shocks, struts and tires. The cost will be about $1400, but I am going to do it because I still love this car. Its the best, most reliable and least expensive car I have ever owned. I bought it in 2000 with 18K miles for $18K and for the most part, all I have done is change the oil every 3k miles and buy new break pads when needed and other routine maintenance. I've changed the timing belt twice and replaced oil gasket seals and replaced the water pump, but that is it. I think I can squeeze a few more years out of it. I thought about a new car or lease, but when you consider the cost for a new car I would not even like as much (everything is so oversized or ugly) I'd rather keep driving this one. Good luck finding a used one, people drive them til the wheels fall off, they are such great cars! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Greatest "car" I have ever owned! jefe76 , 07/10/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I am writing this review as I await the salvage yard to take my dear RAV4 away from me after five great years of service following a REC. The number one thing to recommend this car to any potential buyers on the used market is that I drove this car on several camping trips ranging from Georgia to Rhode Island and never had a problem or worried that I may encounter one. I honestly believe this car was the best city car ever made. Its ability to maneuver through Philly while surviving the rigors of neglected streets was astounding. The two problems that I had with the car were this: 1.-The engine is incredibly weak, even with a manual transmission. 2.-No room for adults in the back seat.