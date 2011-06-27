Estimated values
2008 Toyota Prius Standard 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,394
|$4,938
|$5,754
|Clean
|$3,075
|$4,477
|$5,222
|Average
|$2,438
|$3,555
|$4,158
|Rough
|$1,801
|$2,633
|$3,094
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Prius 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,475
|$5,095
|$5,951
|Clean
|$3,149
|$4,620
|$5,401
|Average
|$2,497
|$3,669
|$4,300
|Rough
|$1,844
|$2,718
|$3,199
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Prius Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,574
|$5,149
|$5,980
|Clean
|$3,239
|$4,669
|$5,427
|Average
|$2,568
|$3,707
|$4,321
|Rough
|$1,897
|$2,746
|$3,215