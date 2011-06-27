Used 2008 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews

Great car Suzane W , 08/28/2016 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 150 of 151 people found this review helpful Gas mileage is down about 10 mpg in the winter, but overall it is a great car. Does great in the snow, roomy inside and comfortable. I sold it in 2016. The new owner loves it Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

All-round Excellent car charles hall , 11/20/2015 Standard 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Aside from some shabby fabric on the center console, this has been a superb car. I've had maybe one repair done, and it was some routine thing they spotted at the 100k check-up. I get 48.5 mpg year round. It's quiet, and accelerates strongly at freeway speeds, like 45-75. Lots and lots of cargo space and catch-all storage areas. Only drawback? In 2008 they didn't have USB or iPod interfaces to the radio. There's also a design flaw with the traction control (which cannot be disabled) where when you stop at a stop sign and the pavement is the least but slick with water, ice or gravel the car may move haltingly when you press the gas. This is very bad, but you learn not to try and dart into traffic except in dry weather. Otherwise the performance and handling is fine. 2016 UPDATE: One of the hybrid battery cells failed at 130K miles. The repair cost $1800 from an independent repair shop which offered a 3-yr warranty. The car is running perfectly again. I have added leather steering wheel and armrest covers to fix the decaying originals. The actual seats are holding up fine, it's just the armrests and center console cover they aren't up to snuff. 2017 UPDATE: Battery failed again, repaired under warranty. But at 139K miles I needed a new daily driver. Just bought a 2017 Chevy Volt. Cargo capacity with seats down is comparable to the Prius. Rear seat headroom, not so good. But with 50 miles EV range the Volt seems a noble successor to the Prius. EV performance of the Volt is outstanding. Much more acceleration than the Prius. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Worthwhile purchase! hondoman45 , 09/03/2013 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I've waited a year to write this so as to have some experience with the car. Was very hesitant to buy due to fear of the unknown with the high voltage battery. Can say now that this is not a concern as these fail rarely and with many miles and usually with at least a decade of time. My dealership might replace 5-6 a year on the first generation (2001-2003), but 1-2 on this generation. Not as expensive to replace as I thought, either, as I received quotes of $2500 parts and labor. Realistically, that would be at least 12-15 years down the road. I get about 44 mpg in the winter and 46-49 mpg in warm weather. No repairs have been needed; easy to work on.

147,000 miles so far, zero problem jimmybirdie , 01/12/2012 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I am an extreme commuter and I would not have been able to do this without my beloved Prius. After 4 years I have about 147,000 miles on the car and have had zero problem so far. I average about 47 - 54 mpg depending on how fast I drive. If I drive 75 mph I will get about 45-47 mpg. If I drive 65 mph I would get around 52 mpg. I still have the original brakes and my mechanic told me that it still has 75% of life left. This is due to regenerating braking and my most highway driving. The OEM tires lasted 60k miles. I replaced them with the Michelin HydroEdge tires and after 87k they are still good for another 20k miles according to my mechanic.