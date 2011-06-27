  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Limited Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,527$5,013$5,791
Clean$3,215$4,567$5,279
Average$2,591$3,673$4,256
Rough$1,968$2,780$3,233
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,860$4,119$4,780
Clean$2,607$3,752$4,357
Average$2,101$3,018$3,513
Rough$1,595$2,284$2,668
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,951$4,115$4,725
Clean$2,690$3,749$4,307
Average$2,168$3,016$3,472
Rough$1,646$2,282$2,637
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,654$3,629$4,138
Clean$2,420$3,306$3,772
Average$1,950$2,659$3,041
Rough$1,481$2,013$2,310
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,676$5,201$5,999
Clean$3,351$4,737$5,469
Average$2,701$3,811$4,409
Rough$2,051$2,884$3,349
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,719$3,810$4,380
Clean$2,479$3,470$3,993
Average$1,998$2,792$3,219
Rough$1,517$2,113$2,445
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,903$4,250$4,957
Clean$2,646$3,872$4,519
Average$2,133$3,114$3,643
Rough$1,620$2,357$2,767
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,994$4,289$4,968
Clean$2,729$3,907$4,529
Average$2,200$3,142$3,651
Rough$1,670$2,378$2,773
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,607 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,752 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,607 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,752 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,607 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,752 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Toyota Highlander ranges from $1,595 to $4,780, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.