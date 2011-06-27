Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Limited Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,527
|$5,013
|$5,791
|Clean
|$3,215
|$4,567
|$5,279
|Average
|$2,591
|$3,673
|$4,256
|Rough
|$1,968
|$2,780
|$3,233
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,860
|$4,119
|$4,780
|Clean
|$2,607
|$3,752
|$4,357
|Average
|$2,101
|$3,018
|$3,513
|Rough
|$1,595
|$2,284
|$2,668
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,951
|$4,115
|$4,725
|Clean
|$2,690
|$3,749
|$4,307
|Average
|$2,168
|$3,016
|$3,472
|Rough
|$1,646
|$2,282
|$2,637
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,654
|$3,629
|$4,138
|Clean
|$2,420
|$3,306
|$3,772
|Average
|$1,950
|$2,659
|$3,041
|Rough
|$1,481
|$2,013
|$2,310
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,676
|$5,201
|$5,999
|Clean
|$3,351
|$4,737
|$5,469
|Average
|$2,701
|$3,811
|$4,409
|Rough
|$2,051
|$2,884
|$3,349
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,719
|$3,810
|$4,380
|Clean
|$2,479
|$3,470
|$3,993
|Average
|$1,998
|$2,792
|$3,219
|Rough
|$1,517
|$2,113
|$2,445
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,903
|$4,250
|$4,957
|Clean
|$2,646
|$3,872
|$4,519
|Average
|$2,133
|$3,114
|$3,643
|Rough
|$1,620
|$2,357
|$2,767
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,994
|$4,289
|$4,968
|Clean
|$2,729
|$3,907
|$4,529
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,142
|$3,651
|Rough
|$1,670
|$2,378
|$2,773