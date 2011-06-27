  1. Home
Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

4.8
289 reviews
this car for safety

russelllarson, 07/23/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
If your looking for safety this is a great car. I was in a accident with a semi truck should of been dead this car saved my life. I'm sad to see it go would like to get another. And it ran great no problems

No Complaints

peakcoach, 10/07/2011
My 2004 Highlander has 170,000 miles on it, is running strong, and not one problem This vehicle has served me well. Only general maintenance like fluid flushes, filter replacements and tire replacements.

Expensive to maintain

doug128, 10/02/2011
I enjoy driving the Highlander but I have found it very expensive to maintain. I have had to replace 7 wheel bearings and the drive shaft to the rear wheels because of the bearings. It has 93,000 miles on it now. Brakes have also been expensive as it seems the ABS sensor are quite sensitive to failure and have had to replace some with the brakes which makes it very costly. I bought the Toyota as it was rated as a reliable car. It has turned out to be very expensive!

My Highlander

santino, 10/08/2003
My Highlander is the 3rd Toyota I have owned in twenty years. I love Toyota's reliablity. I very much like driving this car, the only disappointing thing is that I cannot ride with the window down because the car has a warble type hum that bothers my ears.

My Baby

John Zawisza, 07/26/2017
Limited AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this baby new in 2004 with the trailering package ,and have only used full synthetic oil. I never pulled anything with her even though I had the trailering package. I now have 221,000 miles on her, and she does not leak any of the full synthetic oil. I changed timing belt ( it is still intact hanging in my garage ) at 200,000. Other than batteries, tires ( only Michelin ), brakes and coolant flushing, I have had 3 repairs, as follows: 1) rack & pinion steering ( where I live we have two seasons winter and construction ( pot holes everywhere ). 2) power window not functioning ( I tried to open the window in friged weather and I caused the failure. 3) oxygen sensor at 210,000 miles. I think the trailering package helped with longer life on the suspension system and engine life ( larger transmission cooler ). She rides like a luxury car always has and still does !!!

