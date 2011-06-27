Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

this car for safety russelllarson , 07/23/2015 Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful If your looking for safety this is a great car. I was in a accident with a semi truck should of been dead this car saved my life. I'm sad to see it go would like to get another. And it ran great no problems Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No Complaints peakcoach , 10/07/2011 49 of 52 people found this review helpful My 2004 Highlander has 170,000 miles on it, is running strong, and not one problem This vehicle has served me well. Only general maintenance like fluid flushes, filter replacements and tire replacements.

Expensive to maintain doug128 , 10/02/2011 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I enjoy driving the Highlander but I have found it very expensive to maintain. I have had to replace 7 wheel bearings and the drive shaft to the rear wheels because of the bearings. It has 93,000 miles on it now. Brakes have also been expensive as it seems the ABS sensor are quite sensitive to failure and have had to replace some with the brakes which makes it very costly. I bought the Toyota as it was rated as a reliable car. It has turned out to be very expensive!

My Highlander santino , 10/08/2003 26 of 28 people found this review helpful My Highlander is the 3rd Toyota I have owned in twenty years. I love Toyota's reliablity. I very much like driving this car, the only disappointing thing is that I cannot ride with the window down because the car has a warble type hum that bothers my ears.