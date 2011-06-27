Estimated values
2002 Toyota Highlander 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,203
|$3,265
|$3,810
|Clean
|$1,991
|$2,949
|$3,448
|Average
|$1,566
|$2,318
|$2,723
|Rough
|$1,142
|$1,686
|$1,999
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Highlander 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,077
|$3,098
|$3,623
|Clean
|$1,877
|$2,799
|$3,279
|Average
|$1,476
|$2,200
|$2,590
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,600
|$1,901
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$2,730
|$3,139
|Clean
|$1,743
|$2,466
|$2,841
|Average
|$1,371
|$1,938
|$2,244
|Rough
|$1,000
|$1,410
|$1,647
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,134
|$3,083
|$3,568
|Clean
|$1,928
|$2,784
|$3,228
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,188
|$2,550
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,592
|$1,871
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,682
|$3,990
|$4,663
|Clean
|$2,424
|$3,605
|$4,219
|Average
|$1,907
|$2,833
|$3,333
|Rough
|$1,390
|$2,061
|$2,446
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Highlander Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,571
|$3,843
|$4,497
|Clean
|$2,323
|$3,472
|$4,070
|Average
|$1,828
|$2,729
|$3,214
|Rough
|$1,332
|$1,985
|$2,359