Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Incredible reliability, perfect size litespeedn , 03/05/2016 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful Bought this car new in 2006, now have 168,000 miles. In well over 1 million miles of driving, this Highlander has been the most reliable, comfortable car I have ever owned. No repairs have been needed at all, just routine maintenance - oil changes every 10K miles with synthetic oil, also replaced the coolant, timing belt, and spark plugs at 90K. Car is still on the original brakes! On 3rd set of tires. This car has great acceleration, good mileage (average 25.5 MPG, and I tend to drive fast), great room for passengers or gear. AWD with stability control is great for low traction or slippery roads, although I don't offroad. I have the Limited version with navigation - nav system still good, but I had to buy a new disc on eBay to get updated roads. Car structure is still solid with no rattles. I don't see any new vehicles that compare with this one yet - the new Highlander is too big, and small SUVs are overstyled and lack room inside. I hope to keep this car for a few more years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Good Result HighlanderHigh , 11/21/2006 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Good result. Mileage a little under claims. Excellent power and handling. Terrific quality and design. Only driving complaint is slight surging sensation on highway as electric motors kick in and out. With tax credit and some recent bargaining price reductions, this is still one I would buy again. Get Limited model. Report Abuse

Great Mileage SUV/CUV Still ejo1 , 07/01/2013 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I needed a good mileage vehicle to pull my Boston Whaler after running a small CUV with decent mileage. Every car and pickup I looked at would get 20 mpg or less a few maybe low 20's when not pulling a boat and as 98% of the time I'm not pulling a boat this was not a good option to go from 24 mpg average daily driving to <20mpg. I found this Highlander and now get 26-27 mpg average and easily can pull and launch my boat and when towing get 18/19 or more mpg. All this in luxury. 70,000 miles later after the above comments I still like the car but after a EMC recall the mileage dropped considerably and now is the same as a regular V-6 Highlander at 20 mpg. This was very disappointing and after fighting with Toyota for several years I gave up. The car is still nice and tows well and is reliable. The only other complaint I have is no 4WD capability even though it says 4WDi and the i is not intelligent at all I got stuck twice due to the management system shutting down all throttle and not transferring power to a non-spinning wheel. As with every car I own I have winter tires for better all around performance with snow and ice here in West Michigan. I again get good mileage after finding out from the internet that I should try to have my PSD oil changed. (The PSD is the Power Split Device (basically the automatic transmission) which controls the distribution between the electric motors and the combustion engine. (A lot of people think thi car has a CVT(Continuous Variable Transmission) which is not true. The oil change in the PSD did the trick the car again gets great mileage for it size and capabilities. I now have 150K miles on it and she still drives like new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent car except for start battery hallett1 , 06/20/2014 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I use this car for everything including towing a 2,000 lb Casita trailer. I have driven several times the length of Baja California with the trailer. The car tows the trailer very well, and there is plenty of power for towing on steep, prolonged mountain passes or for passing. You hardly know the trailer is there. Towing or not, the car consistently gets several MPG better than my former Honda 2004 Odyssey. However, note that MPG GOES DOWN VERY FAST AS YOU INCREASE HIGHWAY SPEED OVER 65 MPH, as you would expect due to wind/tire resistance. The car handles extremely well, great suspension. The only problem encountered is with the small start battery, which frequently goes dead. Report Abuse