Vehicle overview

With an elevated ride height, four-wheel drive and enough roof space to strap down an elk, the SUV certainly was created with the great outdoors in mind. Yet at some point folks in suburbia gained a hankering for them, and the resulting market shift has left traditional off-roading SUVs dying out in favor of tall station wagons known as crossovers. There are only a handful of traditional SUVs left, but thankfully, the remaining models cater to those with a traditional taste for the outdoors. The 2011 Nissan Xterra is the one most easy to live with.

To go along with the Xterra's tough-guy appearance, you'll find sturdy body-on-frame construction, a burly V6, tall ground clearance and an available four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing. The premium Pro-4X trim further bolsters the Xterra's off-highway credentials with skid plates, a driver-selectable locking rear differential, hill descent control and roof-mounted lights. In other words, this is a serious truck that can take you places when the asphalt and concrete ends.

Of course, other SUVs can do that, too, but the 2011 Nissan Xterra is certainly more sensible for those times when you're stuck in the urban jungle. Its four doors give it a clear practical advantage over the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser, which has access-style rear half doors and blind spots in which you could hide a bus. The Xterra is also more powerful and far more civilized than the 2011 Jeep Wrangler. Of course, the retro-inspired FJ is more stylish and the Wrangler is even more capable off-road, but practicality usually comes with such a price.

It's worth noting that compared to newer crossover SUVs, all of these vehicles come with the inherent downsides of thirsty fuel consumption, a trucklike ride and cabins that aren't exactly cosseting. If this is too much for you, consider the 2011 Kia Sportage, 2011 Mazda CX-7 and 2011 Subaru Forester. All you'll really lose is the off-road ability. Well, that and the easy ability to transport that elk.