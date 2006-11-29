Used 2007 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me
- 114,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999$1,673 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Nissan Xterra 4dr 4WD 4dr Automatic S features a 4.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W37C544284
Stock: YC-544284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 112,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,488$1,111 Below Market
Reedman-Toll Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jenkintown - Jenkintown / Pennsylvania
Welcome to ReedmanToll Auto World EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED AT REEDMANTOLL COMES WITH A 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN! We treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!1-800-919-8200 ; WWW.Reedmantoll.comThis SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road.With less than 112,816mi on this Nissan Xterra, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle.More information about the 2007 Nissan Xterra:The 2007 Nissan Xterra offers more off-road capabilities than anything else in its price class, except for the Jeep Wrangler. Of course, the Xterra is based on the Nissan Frontier pickup, and has a real roof and power glass windows. Its funky styling and standard rooftop cargo basket clue buyers into the fact that it's meant for those with an active lifestyle. The Xterra also scores well on safety. Side and curtain air bags are available, and every Xterra has electronic stability control as standard equipment.Strengths of this model include Great off-road abilities, available manual transmission., low price, and edgy exteriorWhile every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W07C501666
Stock: 200406A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 140,526 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,233
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2007 Nissan Xterra. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Nissan Xterra X is the vehicle for you. With 4WD, you can take this 2007 Nissan Xterra X to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. The Xterra X has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 140,526mi put on this Nissan. More information about the 2007 Nissan Xterra: The 2007 Nissan Xterra offers more off-road capabilities than anything else in its price class, except for the Jeep Wrangler. Of course, the Xterra is based on the Nissan Frontier pickup, and has a real roof and power glass windows. Its funky styling and standard rooftop cargo basket clue buyers into the fact that it's meant for those with an active lifestyle. The Xterra also scores well on safety. Side and curtain air bags are available, and every Xterra has electronic stability control as standard equipment. Strengths of this model include Great off-road abilities, available manual transmission., low price, and edgy exterior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W97C519762
Stock: 7C519762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 234,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
2007 Nissan xterra Four wheel drive Suv! Has good inspection! Built Nissan tough. GUARANTEED FINANCING! ****This vehicle is being offered by Lee Miller Used Cars & Truck, Inc. at 6158 Route 309, Germansville, Pa. The vehicle is from our 'As Traded' lot and is being sold As/Is, with no warranty either expressed or implied. Runs and drives unless otherwise stated. Bring your mechanic and take a look at it on a lift. LOW PRICED vehicles ideal for someone that can do their own repairs! Or take advantage of our GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL on our fully services and warrantied vehicles, in stock and ready to go at www.leemillerusedcars.com. Call us at 610-767-5048 for more details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W67C508508
Stock: 14903L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 246,532 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
[U01] Utility Pkg [M10] In-Cabin Microfilter Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Buena Park is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 Nissan Xterra S with 246,532mi. Still Running Strong ! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Nissan Xterra offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Xterra S will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2007 Nissan Xterra: The 2007 Nissan Xterra offers more off-road capabilities than anything else in its price class, except for the Jeep Wrangler. Of course, the Xterra is based on the Nissan Frontier pickup, and has a real roof and power glass windows. Its funky styling and standard rooftop cargo basket clue buyers into the fact that it's meant for those with an active lifestyle. The Xterra also scores well on safety. Side and curtain air bags are available, and every Xterra has electronic stability control as standard equipment. Interesting features of this model are Great off-road abilities, available manual transmission., low price, and edgy exterior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U17C527742
Stock: 7C527742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W67C501834
Stock: 19871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,215 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Our 2007 Nissan Xterra X 4WD is ready to roll! Powered by a potent 4.0 Liter V6 generating 261hp while tethered to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission to make the most of every drive. You will command the road and score near 21mpg on the highway in this confident Four Wheel Drive SUV. We know you'll be impressed with our rugged Xterra X! Settle into the supportive seating to enjoy air conditioning, cruise control, privacy glass, keyless entry, power windows/locks, AM/FM/CD audio, and a folding rear seat for extra cargo room. Lots of head and legroom make it easy to take friends along! Drive with confidence in this Nissan knowing you've got advanced airbags, four-wheel ABS, LATCH for child seats, and a tire-pressure monitor. You won't regret adding this Xterra to your driveway with its superb blend of amenities and good looks. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W37C507722
Stock: 9062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 199,800 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Nissan purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Nissan Xterra also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U87C533649
Stock: 7C533649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 194,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,784
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra X with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U37C515365
Stock: 5515365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 104,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,950
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - DRIVES LIKE NEW - BRAND NEW TIRES - NEW BRAKES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W17C537463
Stock: 537463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U67C532368
Stock: US-532368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,850$3,024 Below Market
Tony Divino Toyota - Riverdale / Utah
This spacious Vehicle, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Other features include: Air conditioning, 265 hp horsepower, 4.0 L liter V6 DOHC engine with variable valve timing, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W26C547725
Stock: 201470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 127,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900$2,069 Below Market
Northpointe Chevrolet - Seneca / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Night Armor 2008 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 2008 Nissan Xterra, 4WD.Recent Arrival!Located Close to the Junction of I-79 & I-80.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W48C510209
Stock: 60102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 171,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,244$2,743 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, 4WD, All Wheel Drive / AWD, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Towing Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Tow Package, Stock# R-554486, 4WD, Cargo Net, Driver & Passenger Sun Visors w/Mirror & Extender, Driver-Side Seatback Pocket, First Aid Kit, Fold-Flat Front Passenger Seat, Tow Package, Tubular Step Rails, Utility Package. Clean CARFAX. Roan Street Motors North Johnson City 423-952-2277 Check us out at roanstreetmotors.com Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Granite Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHCRecent Arrival!We are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W16C554486
Stock: R-554486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499$483 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Nissan XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES. An odometer that reads 126,000 miles speaks for itself. This XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The interior of this beautiful Nissan XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES is completely smoke free. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 4.0L 6 cyl engine. With the 4.0L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Haymarket. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W88C540412
Stock: 11947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,664 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,750
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, LOCAL TRADE, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/6-CD/XM Satellite, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W28C502805
Stock: C60280B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 79,626 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD.Tim's Truck Capital is excited to offer this outstanding-looking 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black Beautifully equipped with 4WD, 3.692 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sporty Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W88C533539
Stock: ZC1544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 232,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W46C509140
Stock: ZC1491B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
