Used 2008 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 127,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,900$2,069 Below Market
Northpointe Chevrolet - Seneca / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Night Armor 2008 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 2008 Nissan Xterra, 4WD.Recent Arrival!Located Close to the Junction of I-79 & I-80.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W48C510209
Stock: 60102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 126,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,499$483 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Nissan XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES. An odometer that reads 126,000 miles speaks for itself. This XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The interior of this beautiful Nissan XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES is completely smoke free. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 4.0L 6 cyl engine. With the 4.0L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Haymarket. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W88C540412
Stock: 11947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,664 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,750
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, LOCAL TRADE, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/6-CD/XM Satellite, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W28C502805
Stock: C60280B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 79,626 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD.Tim's Truck Capital is excited to offer this outstanding-looking 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black Beautifully equipped with 4WD, 3.692 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sporty Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W88C533539
Stock: ZC1544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U18C535728
Stock: VIN5728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,777
Thomas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Highland - Highland / Indiana
2008 Nissan Xterra SE Black Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/6-CD/XM Satellite, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. COME SEE THE DIFFERENCE AT THOMAS DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM OF HIGHLAND IN. OUR NUMBER ONE GOAL IS YOUR COMPLETE SATISFACTION. DOESN'T THAT SOUND LIKE THE WAY YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE? CALL US AT 219-924-6100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W38C537238
Stock: P4971A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 117,864 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950
Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Pensacola / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Local Trade, Power windows & door locks, Cruise control, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Bucket seats with center console, Tubular roof rack and alloy wheels.Blue 2008 Nissan Xterra S RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival!Visit our virtual showroom 24/7 @ www.hillkellydodge.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra X with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U18C523370
Stock: T200511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 99,548 miles
$9,991
Kenosha Nissan - Kenosha / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! 2008 Nissan Xterra S 4WD in Silver Lightning Metallic, Nevada Tow Package, ABS brakes, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2008 Nissan Xterra 4WD S Silver Lightning Metallic 5-Speed Automatic Odometer is 31478 miles below market average! Vehicle may not have all options as described due to automated process. We have customers who drive from all around just to experience our excellent customer service. This includes the areas of Kenosha, Bristol, Racine, and most of the communities in Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Let Kenosha Nissan take care of you and all your Nissan needs. Selling New, Used, Preowned, Certified Nissans Kenosha Nissan We sell all makes and Models Nissan, Chevy Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Kia, Honda Kenosha, Subaru Kenosha, Toyota Buick Some cars under 10k and 5k. Prior sales excluded.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W08C535964
Stock: 5245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 108,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Vande Hey Brantmeier Chevrolet Buick - Chilton / Wisconsin
LOCAL TRADE IN. NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX. An XTERRA S 4WD in Super Black with Steel/Graphite Cloth Interior. KEY FEATURES Include: BLACK ASSIST STEPS AND 4 SPLASH GUARDS. PERFORMANCE FEATURES Include: 4.0L V6 DOHC Engine and a 5 Speed Automatic Transmission. INTERIOR FEATURES Include: Power Windows & Power Locks, Tilt & Cruise Control, Dual Front/Rear Cupholders, Air Conditioning, In Cabin Microfilter, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, 6 Speakers and Steering Wheel Audio Controls. EXTERIOR FEATURES Include: 16' ALLOY WHEELS, FRONT UNDERBODY SKID PLATE, Rear Window Defroster, Front Tow Hook and Power Adjustable Outside HEATED Mirrors. SAFETY FEATURES Include: VEHICLE SECURITY SYSTEM W/IMMOBILIZER, Remote Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, 4 Wheel Disc ABS Brakes and TRACTION CONTROL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08WX8C527547
Stock: 13542B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 134,743 miles
$7,500
Gastonia Nissan - Gastonia / North Carolina
AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control.Night Armor 2008 Nissan Xterra S 4.0L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 8122 miles below market average!For more information or please contact ESIMS@mygastonianissan.com. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price. At Gastonia Nissan we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Cadillac, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, , Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving the Gastonia and the greater Charlotte area and South Carolina area along with these great communities: Belmont, Mt Holly, Stanley , Cramerton , Dallas , Bessemer City , Kings Mountain, Shelby, York, Clover , Lincolnton, Huntersville, Rock Hill , Concord, Mint Hill, Matthews, Harrisburg, Indian Trail, Hickory, and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra X with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U78C541887
Stock: N263418A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 108,103 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Nissan Xterra 4dr 4WD 4dr Manual X features a 4.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W58C510302
Stock: JYC-510302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 135,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,574
Swickard Honda - Gladstone / Oregon
Xterra S, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Super Black, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Here at Swickard Honda we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.Recent Arrival! *** We would like to invite you to visit the only independent, locally family-owned Swickard Honda dealership in the Portland metro area. We are confident that we will exceed your expectations with our level of service and quality in maintaining your vehicles. We look forward to seeing you soon! *** 2008 Nissan Xterra S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W08C509073
Stock: 8C509073T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 111,803 miles
$7,927
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
DESIRABLE FEATURES: 4X4, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM SOUND, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE. This four wheel drive 2008 Nissan Xterra SE features an impressive 4.0l Engine with a Gray Exterior with a Steel/graphite Fabric Interior. With only 111,803 miles this 2008 Nissan Xterra is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2008 Nissan Xterra in Columbus, OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player STOCK# 8C513353 Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2008 Nissan Xterra SE ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2008 Nissan Xterra SE! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 14.0 City MPG! This Nissan Xterra comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4.0l engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Front Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Roof / Luggage Rack, Privacy Glass SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 133 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W48C513353
Stock: 8C513353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 118,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,500
Wolfchase Nissan - Bartlett / Tennessee
ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, Xterra S, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 4WD, Roof rack.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W98C524347
Stock: N7139A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 159,158 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,491
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Come see this 2008 Nissan Xterra . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Xterra has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Tilt steering column, Storage compartment under cargo area, Side door guard beams, Security alarm system, Rigid leaf rear suspension, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear outboard 3-point seat belts, and Rear intermittent wiper w/washer. Test drive this vehicle at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W08C519425
Stock: 202774N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 168,685 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
Grainger Nissan of Anderson - Anderson / South Carolina
SILVER INDULGEN exterior and Steel/Graphite interior. CD Player, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Running Boards, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. Nissan S with SILVER INDULGEN exterior and Steel/Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 261 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. All prices include $499 dealer documentation fee. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U78C509859
Stock: N200347A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,999$1,673 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Nissan Xterra 4dr 4WD 4dr Automatic S features a 4.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W37C544284
Stock: YC-544284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 112,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,488$1,111 Below Market
Reedman-Toll Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jenkintown - Jenkintown / Pennsylvania
Welcome to ReedmanToll Auto World EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED AT REEDMANTOLL COMES WITH A 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN! We treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!1-800-919-8200 ; WWW.Reedmantoll.comThis SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road.With less than 112,816mi on this Nissan Xterra, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle.More information about the 2007 Nissan Xterra:The 2007 Nissan Xterra offers more off-road capabilities than anything else in its price class, except for the Jeep Wrangler. Of course, the Xterra is based on the Nissan Frontier pickup, and has a real roof and power glass windows. Its funky styling and standard rooftop cargo basket clue buyers into the fact that it's meant for those with an active lifestyle. The Xterra also scores well on safety. Side and curtain air bags are available, and every Xterra has electronic stability control as standard equipment.Strengths of this model include Great off-road abilities, available manual transmission., low price, and edgy exteriorWhile every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W07C501666
Stock: 200406A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra
- 5(63%)
- 4(32%)
- 3(5%)
