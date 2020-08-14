Used 2008 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    127,979 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,900

    $2,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    126,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,499

    $483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    137,664 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,750

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    79,626 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra X in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra X

    113,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,777

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra X in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra X

    117,864 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    99,548 miles

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    108,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra X in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra X

    134,743 miles

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra X in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra X

    108,103 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    135,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,574

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra SE in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra SE

    111,803 miles

    $7,927

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    118,567 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    159,158 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,491

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    168,685 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Xterra S

    114,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2007 Nissan Xterra S

    112,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,488

    $1,111 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Xterra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.660 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (5%)
CAN'T SAY ENOUGH!
graysith,05/25/2014
X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
After major disappointment with my previous 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, I turned to Nissan's Xterra, and will never turn back. In the 5-1/2 years that I've owned mine I've had no trouble other than a cracked in-tire air pressure sensor, but that's it. Drives great, super in snow and weather, dependable, trustworthy and comfortable. I needed something able to get through IA blizzard conditions; this baby does it! Have 113K miles on her (80% highway), and plan on keeping "Bear" for at least double that! No regrets whatsoever; I highly recommend Nissan for quality, performance, strength and durability. Leaves Jeep floundering in the dust, let me tell you that! *Update* It is now 2016, and the Xterra has 146K miles on her. Still going strong at eight years old! Replaced a rear wheel wheel assembly when mine loosened and eventually forced the ABS to kick in all the time, but that's it.
Report abuse
