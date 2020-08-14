Used 2008 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Nissan XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES. An odometer that reads 126,000 miles speaks for itself. This XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The interior of this beautiful Nissan XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES is completely smoke free. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 4.0L 6 cyl engine. With the 4.0L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Haymarket. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AN08W88C540412

Stock: 11947

Certified Pre-Owned: No

