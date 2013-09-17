Used 2004 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

Dave Gill Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio

RARE FIND HERE! * SUPER CLEAN OFF-ROAD ASSAULT MACHINE! * XTERRA XE WITH 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION IS READY FOR FUN! * DOES HAVE THE XTERRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PKG THAT FEATURES PAINTED 16-IN ALLOY WHEELS THAT WILL BE SHOD WITH FRESH ALL-TERRAIN TIRES AND TUBULAR STEP RAILS, WHILE INSIDE GETTING YOU FULL POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL * DOES HAVE AFTERMARKET RADIO WITH REMOTE AND BLUETOOTH READY FOR YOUR MUSIC * TWO OWNERS, WELL MAINTAINED AND ACCIDENT FREE! * 2004 Nissan Xterra XE 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC Granite 16" 4-Spoke Silver Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Stereo w/6 Speakers, Auxiliary 12V Power Point (Rear Cargo), CD player, Cruise Control, Door Fabric Trim, First Aid Kit, In-Cabin Microfilter, Map Lights, Power Mirrors, Power Package, Power Windows & Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry (RKE), Retractable Cargo Cover, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tubular Step Rails, Utility Package, Variable Intermittent Front Wipers, Vehicle Security System, Xterra World Championship Package.Your peace of mind is important to us. We have included over 24 photos so that you can judge the condition of this vehicle yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Dave Gill Chevrolet offers some of the best values in the market for your hard-earned money. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our number one priority, and we do not use high-pressure sales tactics. We inspect and service all our used cars as necessary; not simply take it to the local car wash and use their free vacuums. We will provide you a Carfax, vehicle inspection results, and how we arrived at the price. We may not always be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that, too. Call or stop by Dave Gill Chevrolet at 4700 E. Broad Street in Columbus to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. We are just minutes from Port Columbus Airport and offer free pick-up for our out-of-town guests.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 51416 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 5N1ED28Y94C667133

Stock: 20TR309A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020