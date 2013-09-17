Used 2004 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 174,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,975$1,254 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Excellent Running One-Owner Southern California Luxury Economy SUV w/Automatic Transmission w/Overdrive PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 3.3 Liter V6 EFi Engine Right Mileage Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors Premium Bluetooth-Ready JVC Pandora AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player & Remote Front Bucket Seats w/2-Way Opening Center Console Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Patented Nissan Overhead Rack w/Storage Tray Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seat w/Seatbelts for 3 Rear Passengers Factory Side Protective Running Bars Front Foglamps Factory 16 Alloy Wheels w/Quality 265/70R 16 All-Terrain Radial Tires Recent Tuneup AC Service & Smog Certification Full-Size Spare Tire & more; Clean One-Owner CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records to include fairly recent timing belt & water pump replacement at 163k miles; Excellent Value at Just $3975/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more informaiton please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE COURSE OF THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28TX4C677030
Stock: KK7030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,894 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,275$1,091 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Well-Maintained Southern California Luxury Economy SUV w/Automatic Transmission w/Overdrive PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 3.3 Liter V6 EFi Engine Right Mileage Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors 'Alpine' AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/2-Way Opening Center Console Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Patented Nissan Overhead Rack w/Storage Tray Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seat Distinctive Polished Pewter Metallic Finish w/Grey Upholstery Factory Side Protective Running Boards Front Foglamps Factory 16'' Chrome Alloy Wheels w/Quality 'Bridgestone Dueller' 265/70R 16'' All-Terrain Radial Tires Recent Smog Certifcation Current June 2021 California Vehicle Registration & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records to Include Timing Belt Replacement; Excellent Value at Just $4275/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T14C641971
Stock: 641971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,060 miles5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T84C672487
Stock: 672487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,242 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Jim Kirby Automotive - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Visit Jim Kirby Automotive online at jimkirbyauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-895-6420 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y34C642275
Stock: 8492A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Dave Gill Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
RARE FIND HERE! * SUPER CLEAN OFF-ROAD ASSAULT MACHINE! * XTERRA XE WITH 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION IS READY FOR FUN! * DOES HAVE THE XTERRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PKG THAT FEATURES PAINTED 16-IN ALLOY WHEELS THAT WILL BE SHOD WITH FRESH ALL-TERRAIN TIRES AND TUBULAR STEP RAILS, WHILE INSIDE GETTING YOU FULL POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL * DOES HAVE AFTERMARKET RADIO WITH REMOTE AND BLUETOOTH READY FOR YOUR MUSIC * TWO OWNERS, WELL MAINTAINED AND ACCIDENT FREE! * 2004 Nissan Xterra XE 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC Granite 16" 4-Spoke Silver Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Stereo w/6 Speakers, Auxiliary 12V Power Point (Rear Cargo), CD player, Cruise Control, Door Fabric Trim, First Aid Kit, In-Cabin Microfilter, Map Lights, Power Mirrors, Power Package, Power Windows & Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry (RKE), Retractable Cargo Cover, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tubular Step Rails, Utility Package, Variable Intermittent Front Wipers, Vehicle Security System, Xterra World Championship Package.Your peace of mind is important to us. We have included over 24 photos so that you can judge the condition of this vehicle yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Dave Gill Chevrolet offers some of the best values in the market for your hard-earned money. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our number one priority, and we do not use high-pressure sales tactics. We inspect and service all our used cars as necessary; not simply take it to the local car wash and use their free vacuums. We will provide you a Carfax, vehicle inspection results, and how we arrived at the price. We may not always be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that, too. Call or stop by Dave Gill Chevrolet at 4700 E. Broad Street in Columbus to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. We are just minutes from Port Columbus Airport and offer free pick-up for our out-of-town guests.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 51416 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y94C667133
Stock: 20TR309A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 161,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
Feel free to text questions to 801-390-2354 anytime. Don't forget to check out our website. www.chariotautosales.comCome and discover a whole new buying experience at Chariot Auto Sales.Our no pressure approach and straight forward pricing make buying a vehicle enjoyable.A large part of our business comes from outside the area and we can ship your vehicle anywhere in the US. Contact us to find out just how easy this can be. We are also happy to make arrangements to pick you up from the airport *Financing options available *Trade ins always welcome
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28YX4C637459
Stock: 20236-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,590 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,997
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C Sport Utility 4DDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! AWD!NO ACCIDENTS!!!!NEW!!! BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!How it works?Step 1. Choose a carStep 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or VideoStep 3. Prepare for your deliveryStep 4. Request deliveryStep 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 508-505-4555We are proud to present this beautiful 2004 Nissan Xterra.'Nissan's Xterra, now in its fourth model year, is somewhat of a rarity. It is based on a real truck; namely, the Frontier compact pickup. Its wheelbase is shared with the Frontier, and so is the independent front suspension and leaf-spring and solid axle setup at the rear. As such, the Xterra (terra for the land it crosses and X for the generation it intends to target) is tailored to the outdoor enthusiast.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- rugged looks and the off-road capability to match- lots of room inside- solid construction.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty.This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1MD28YX4C618826
Stock: 32-1597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 230,095 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,998
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
(Vtp) Xterra World Championship Pkg (Mir) Auto Dimming Electrochromic Mirror; Compass & Temp (Bsm) Body-Side Molding (Mic) In-Cabin Microfilter Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T34C648419
Stock: 4C648419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 190,060 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,880
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2004 Nissan Xterra XE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver, Gray Cloth. Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y94C646413
Stock: F1484B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 205,001 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,498
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC.Silver Lightning Metallic 2004 Nissan Xterra XE RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Recent Arrival!We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T34C648551
Stock: 4C648551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 127,336 miles
$7,400
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Safe and reliable, this 2004 Nissan Xterra XE makes room for the whole team. Shift lock, Outboard 3-point seat belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners/load limiters, LATCH child safety seat system-inc: lower anchors, tether for children, Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags, Child safety rear door locks. Let the Nissan Xterra Put Your Family's Safety First Center rear lap belt. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options (VTP) XTERRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PKG -inc: aux 12-volt pwr point, 16 alloy 4-spoke wheels, P265/70R16 tires, first aid kit, retractable cargo cover, tilt steering wheel, tubular step rails, variable intermittent front wipers, cruise control, pwr windows, pwr door locks, pwr mirrors, remote keyless entry, door fabric trim, map lights, vehicle security system, triathalon backpack, (FLO) CARPETED FLOOR MATS & CARGO MAT (W/O SUBWOOFER), Woven cloth seat fabric, Wheel lip moldings, Tubular roof rack w/cross bars/integrated basket, Shift lock, Roof headliner net. Visit Us Today A short visit to Sid Dillon Fremont Chevrolet located at 2500 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025 can get you a dependable Xterra today! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Fremont, NebraskaSid Dillon Fremont is part of the largest volume GM Dealerships in Nebraska. We value our customers and want to do all we can to make sure you are completely satisfied. We Deliver! As an added bonus we will wash and vacuum your vehicle with any service you have done. Please visit us today for the best experience in customer service. You can reach us at (888)723-2233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y24C600177
Stock: 1T6109G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 180,514 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Come check out this Xterra. It has some miles but is in grea condition. Give us a call or stop by to check it out? Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra SE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W45C653995
Stock: 653995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2005 Nissan Xterra 4dr 4dr Off Road 4WD V6 Manual features a 4.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red Brawn Pearl with a Blue/Graphite Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Nissan is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Custom Bumper, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Off Road Tires, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W85C605741
Stock: WCM142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 157,261 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2005 Nissan Xterra. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. You can tell this 2005 Nissan Xterra has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 157,261mi and appears with a showroom shine. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Avalanche on Steel/Graphite Nissan Xterra SE could end up being the perfect match for you. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U95C632963
Stock: 5C632963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 287,200 miles2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T33C660536
Stock: 660536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,799 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,498
Cook Chevrolet - Craig / Colorado
4 wheel drive, air conditioning, tow hitch. affordable 4wd suv 2005 exterra with air conditioning stay ahppy on rough ground!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W35C610894
Stock: 40472B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,991
Scott Chevrolet - Allentown / Pennsylvania
2005 Nissan Xterra LOCAL TRADE, FOUR-WHEEL-DRIVE, Xterra SE, 4.0L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 9 Speakers. Odometer is 39402 miles below market average!Thank you for visiting Scott Cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W55C605907
Stock: 79256A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 239,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS, 4 Speakers. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Blue 2003 Nissan Xterra XE RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DD28T83C680759
Stock: PC2559A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Xterra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra
- 5(57%)
- 4(33%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(2%)
Related Nissan Xterra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2012
- Used MINI Countryman 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2014
- Used Toyota Mirai 2016
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2011
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2012
- Used Ram Promaster City 2017
- Used MINI Countryman 2011
- Used BMW X5 M 2010
- Used BMW M3 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2015
- Used MINI Countryman 2015
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Titan XD Spring TX
- Used Nissan Kicks Huntsville AL
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Frederick MD
- Used Nissan Altima Detroit MI
- Used Nissan NV200 Syracuse NY
- Used Nissan Quest Lincoln NE
- Used Nissan Kicks Evansville IN
- Used Nissan Armada Mobile AL
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Brooklyn NY
- Used Nissan Xterra Detroit MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017 Albuquerque NM
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2015 Portland OR
- Used Nissan Maxima 2017 Arlington TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News