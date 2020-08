Used 2012 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri

Cloth front bucket seats, rear HVAC vents under front seats, AM/FM stereo with CD player, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC, 5-speed automatic, 4WD, 16" aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel with cruise control, black folding power outside mirrors, roof rack rails with gear basket and air dam, dark tinted rear privacy glass, split folding rear seat, storage compartment under cargo area, dual front and side impact air bags, front and rear anti roll bars, ABS brakes, illuminated entry, low tire pressure warning, keyless entry, and traction control. Be the talk of the town when you roll down the street in this wonderful-looking 2012 Nissan Xterra S. Some manufacturers cut corners to save money, but Nissan didn't try to shave off a single penny when building this excellent Xterra.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AN0NW1CC508155

Stock: L19681

Certified Pre-Owned: No