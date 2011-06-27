  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2006 Nissan Xterra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(117)
Appraise this car

2006 Nissan Xterra Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most powerful V6s in the class, above average off-road capability, solid passenger room, innovative cargo features.
  • Still not what we would call refined on the street, lots of hard plastic in the cabin.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Nissan Xterra for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$4,900 - $8,995
Used Xterra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Hard-core all the way down to its fully boxed frame, the spartan 2006 Nissan Xterra should be a good fit for budget-minded buyers seeking maximum utility and off-road capability.

Vehicle overview

When the Nissan Xterra was introduced as a 2000 model, the strangely styled off-road-oriented sport-ute was priced to compete with car-based SUVs, yet it packed the rugged body-on-frame construction and hefty drivetrain of a larger and more expensive truck-based hauler. Nissan's idea was to build an SUV for younger, more active people who needed the space and versatility of a large vehicle but wanted to look edgy and cool when they pulled up to the lake or off-road trails. While it sold well initially, the first Nissan Xterra did have a few glaring deficiencies. The bare interior was composed mostly of hard plastic panels, the ride was jarring and, with only 170 horsepower on tap, the diminutive V6 barely had enough oats to propel the midsize SUV around town. Nissan attempted to fix these flaws when the Xterra underwent a midcycle redesign in 2002, adding a supercharger to improve performance.

With steady sales and an established image for the Xterra, Nissan didn't want to rock the boat when it redesigned its entry-level SUV for 2005. At first glance, the new model looks very similar to the previous version, yet there isn't a single part carried over from the old platform. The front end has been styled to match the rest of the Nissan truck lineup, but the rest of the exterior looks much more evolutionary than revolutionary. Giant fender flares? Check. Kicked-up roofline? Check. Tubular roof rack and lumpy rear hatch complete with first aid kit? Check and check. The vehicle's overall length is basically unchanged yet the wheelbase has been stretched by 2 inches. This not only netted a tighter look but also improves ramp angles for increased off-road clearance and performance. Speaking of off-road prowess, the Nissan Xterra climbs like a rabid mountain goat thanks to an all-new chassis with fully boxed frame rails and a powerful new heart, a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 265 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque. Once again, both a five-speed automatic and a six-speed manual are available.

For safety's sake, four-wheel antilock disc brakes are now standard, and stability control system is offered as an option. Interior features include adjustable tie-down hooks in the cargo area, plenty of storage up front and an optional 300-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system. Safety-conscious buyers will be happy to note that in addition to the optional stability control system, the Xterra also offers front-seat side-impact airbags as well as side curtain airbags that protect both rows of seats. Compared to car-based SUVs like the CR-V or Escape, the Xterra's on-pavement performance is not as refined or comfortable, but if serious off-roading is part of your daily routine, the 2006 Nissan Xterra is one of the better compact SUVs on the market. It also has solid build quality and a strong reputation for reliability, giving you peace of mind as you head out on your favorite trail.

2006 Nissan Xterra models

The four-door Nissan Xterra is available in four trim levels -- X, S, Off-Road and SE, all of which are offered in both two- and four-wheel drive. The base X comes with basic features like air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel and a CD player. The S adds cruise control and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Off-Road model includes high-performance gas shocks, off-road tires on alloy wheels and skid plates; 4WD versions also get a locking rear differential, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist. The SE loses the Off-Road's hard-core equipment but adds upgraded interior trim and a 300-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with nine speakers, MP3 capability and steering wheel-mounted controls.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, a new entry-level X model debuts, and the Power package is now standard on the S trim. All models get a lighted locking glovebox.

Performance & mpg

All Nissan Xterra models feature a 4.0-liter V6 that makes 265 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque, generous figures for this class. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional. Four-wheel-drive versions use a multimode transfer case that offers 2WD and automatic 4WD modes, in addition to low-range gearing, for maximum flexibility in varying conditions.

Safety

All Xterras come equipped with stability control and four-wheel antilock disc brakes fortified with EBD and brake assist. Side-impact airbags (for front occupants) and full-length side curtain airbags are optional. In NHTSA testing, the Nissan Xterra earned four out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on impacts. Five stars were awarded for protection of both front and rear occupants in side-impact crashes.

Driving

With more than enough power under the hood, the Xterra is no longer plagued by sluggish performance on the street. Its truck chassis still doesn't deliver the sharp handling that a car chassis would, but it's an acceptable trade-off, given its above-average off-road prowess. If you never plan on leaving the street, there are certainly better compact SUVs on the market, but if off-highway weekend adventures call your name often, the 2006 Nissan Xterra is now a much more capable and willing participant than ever before.

Interior

Although there's more hard plastic than we'd like, the interior stays true to its function-over-form mission, and the ergonomics are solid. The cargo area is highlighted by an easy-to-clean floor and a total of 10 cargo area utility hooks -- six on the floor/sides and four on the ceiling and sides (floor hooks can carry up to 110 pounds). An adjustable channel system in the cargo floor, similar in design to the system offered on the Titan and Frontier pickups, makes it easier to secure bike racks and other gear. There's also an available built-in first aid kit and space to securely carry jugs up to one gallon in size.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Nissan Xterra.

5(69%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.5
117 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bad Tranny makes it terrible
Ed,10/03/2016
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this vehicle brand new in 06. I fell in love with the exterior styling. Did all the required scheduled maintenance. At 59, 980 miles the transmission failed(coolant mixed with engine oil-a common problem with this model and year). However the warranty was up to 60,000 miles so it was covered. At 100,000 miles the same thing happened. The dealer quoted me $9,500 to repair! I was ready to junk it at that point since the repairs would be more than the value of the car. But decided to contact Nissan Corporate and going back and forth Nissan actually covered the repairs because it was the second incident! I have to give Nissan credit for doing this. However, the aggravation of the whole event was not fun. At 135,000 miles a guy I know who owns a local transmission shop changed around some of the hoses so the problem will not occur again, for $100. I do not understand how or why the Nissan dealership did not do this after the first failure, or esp. after the second failure? I now have 235,000 miles and the vehicle needs more repairs (2 catalytic converters and ball joints) to pass inspectionso I am going to sell it for cheap. If it wasn't for the transmission/radiator problem this vehicle is good. But that is a Major problem for anyone who doesnt have the hoses changed around.
Great SUV
Keith,05/31/2006
I've had my Xterra for about a month now and I have to say, I am impressed. I take my X to the beach, in the woods and around town. The ride, handling and performance is better than I expected from a nearly 4000 pound truck. The engine is great! This thing gets up and goes when you need it to. The utilitrack in the back is a great feature if you have the cargo organizer. I use the roof rack for my surfboards and I'm looking into a clamp- on safari cage for my camping gear. The Fosgate stereo is pretty sweet for a factory system. Gas mileage is the only downfall, but what do you expect from a 4.0-liter engine? Overall a great SUV that is fun to drive! I highly recommend it.
2006 XTERRA GOING STRONG
Frank,07/04/2016
X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this as a second SUV. Its a good running SUV and performs well. I did remove the cooling lines from the radiator and placed it on its own cooling system to prevent damage to the trans. Cost about 200.00 and well worth it. You can do it yourself in about an hour. I will be replacing the headlights because they or get bad with scratches from age. Cost about 130.00 apiece if you do it yourself. Takes about 2 hours. My SUV has 157000 miles and going strong. Change oil every 5000 and just had the Trans system flushed and oil changed out. I am going for 300000 on this one and then I will have the motor rebuilt or replaced. Just updated this report. Xterra going great. Have a great 4th of July.
A Rolling Money Pit
jskirwin,08/23/2014
SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
There's a very good reason why this truck has been rated as one of the worst used cars to buy. We bought our 2006 new. Mechanically things were fine for about 40k miles, and after that the truck simply fell apart even with constant maintenance. After warranty expired I replaced: Windshield. Both window lift assemblies and controls. The bearings and control arms on all 4 wheels. The rear differential. Rear lift arms. Alternator. Spark plugs and wires. Catalytic converters. But worst of all was the radiator/transmission cooler failure. That allowed the coolant to mix with the tranny fluid killing the transmission. It is a known problem - so avoid this truck and the heartache it brings. Because of the ruined transmission I ended up selling this vehicle to a dealer for $900 with 170,000 miles on it, which is less than I paid for many of the repairs. Worse vehicle I've owned since the 1980s, and because of Nissan's refusal to help, I'll never buy a car from them again. 2017 update: Avoiding Nissan is easy. There are plenty of better SUVs out there. Don't know whether the later gens fixed this problem but I would still make sure this problem has been fixed before buying a new/used one. 2018 update: This was one of the last truck based utilities on the market before it was discontinued. It’s a shame Nissan screwed it up. It could have been so much more.
See all 117 reviews of the 2006 Nissan Xterra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2006 Nissan Xterra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Nissan Xterra
More About This Model

Nissan markets the Xterra as the ultimate SUV for young outdoor enthusiasts, but these three members of the target demographic weren't digging it.

Comments from the mud-covered trio of 20-somethings at a local mountain bike trailhead included, "That's the new Xterra? It's so ugly, it looks like it's already been run into."

Since the styling of the 2006 Nissan Xterra didn't grab them, we showed them the adjustable cargo tie-downs in back, the fold-flat passenger seat up front and the roof rack basket on top. Sensing a sliver of interest, we continued on about the 265-horsepower V6, washable cargo bay and available 380-watt audio system.

"Pretty cool, how much is it?" one asked.

"Around $29,000," we responded. "But it's a heavily optioned off-road model, which isn't the top of the line, but it's close."

The blank looks on their faces told the whole story. The Xterra may be marketed to SoBe-swilling college kids who have dirt in their veins, but it requires more than a part-time gig at a snowboard shop to afford. Other than that small hurdle, the Xterra is one of the most functional and capable midsize SUVs around.

The Good Stuff Is Going to Cost You
Redesigned in 2005, the Xterra was made slightly longer, taller and wider than its predecessor. Its wheelbase was also stretched by 2 inches, its curb weight went up 200 pounds and the base four-cylinder was ditched in favor of a single 4.0-liter V6.

For 2006, it comes in four trim levels, X, S, Off Road and SE. The entry-level "X" model is new, and lowers the Xterra's base price to under $20K, but that's for a two-wheel-drive stripper with crank windows, manual mirrors and 16-inch steel wheels. Four-wheel drive adds another $2 grand.

The Off Road trim adds another $2 grand to that, but you get power everything, keyless entry and cruise control along with bigger all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, Hill Descent Control and skid plates. Four-wheel-drive versions also get a locking rear differential and a sticker just over $26K.

As we told the mud triplets, ours broke the $29,000 barrier thanks to its optional five-speed automatic transmission, Rockford Fosgate Audio stereo, Sirius Satellite Radio, floor mats and a $615 destination charge.

Fixing the Problems
Look past the Mountain Dew marketing and the original Xterra was nothing more than a slow truck-based SUV with few options to keep the price down. Even in top-of-the-line supercharged form it was gutless.

Nissan fixed that problem by stroking the V6 from the 350Z out to 4.0 liters and hooking it to either a six-speed manual or the optional automatic. With 265 hp at 5,600 rpm and 284 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, it makes the Xterra plenty fast.

Our automatic ran from zero to 60 in just 7.7 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 15.9 seconds at 86 mph. That's over two full seconds faster to 60 than the last Xterra we tested and only a tenth behind the V8-powered 4Runner.

It's not only faster than before, it sounds more refined and has better throttle response. Just nudge the gas and this Xterra jumps off the line. Midrange torque is a little soft, but swing past 4,000 rpm and the engine wakes up with another surge of power that continues right up to the 6,000-rpm shift point.

Less Truck, More SUV
The Xterra is still based on a truck chassis, but it's the more modern F-Alpha platform that debuted in Nissan's Titan full-size truck and is used on the Frontier pickup.

With fully boxed frame rails, the overall structure is much stiffer and stronger. The suspension is still an independent dual-wishbone design with coil springs up front and a solid axle/leaf spring combo in back, but rack and pinion steering replaces the previous model's archaic recirculating ball setup.

If you're an Xterra owner, you'll appreciate the improvements immediately. This second-generation Xterra feels less like a truck and more like a modern SUV. Gone is the bouncy suspension tuning and the deafening levels of wind noise. This Xterra can be driven across states comfortably.

Not a Sports Car
The revised steering delivers decent road feel and there's less body roll than before. Its slalom speed of 57 mph is still slow, but we didn't expect much from a 4,400-pound SUV with 31-inch off-road tires.

More importantly the Xterra doesn't feel tipsy. Off Road models come standard with Nissan's Vehicle Dynamic Control, a feature most SUVs in this segment don't have. It works well without being intrusive both on road and off.

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are now standard but our 136-foot stop from 60 mph isn't much better than the previous model and only average for the segment.

Eats Dirt Better Than Before
Making an SUV better for the street usually translates into less capability off-road. After pounding the Xterra on some fast fire roads and a few tricky hill climbs, we think the new version is better in the dirt, too.

It soaks up bumps instead of bouncing off them and the more precise steering makes it easier to pick your way through ruts and around rocks. Maximum ground clearance is down from 9.9 to 9.5 inches but you never miss it as all the underbody components have been safely tucked in above the frame.

Departure angle is up, but the truck's approach angle and breakover angle aren't as steep. Despite this, lower gearing and less sensitive throttle settings in low range give the Xterra improved rock-crawling ability. Plus you can lock the rear differential with the push of a button.

The Electronic Hill Descent Control system makes going downhill as easy as setting the cruise control. There's also a Hill Start Assist system that keeps you from rolling backward if you stop on the way up a hill.

Keeping It Comfortable
The overall interior design is simple with large three-dial climate controls, a trip computer integrated into the gauge cluster and a good stereo layout.

Although there are fewer cheap-looking plastic pieces, the cloth seats look and feel fine. If you like big bass, the Rockford Fosgate system hits hard but the satellite radio (either XM or Sirius) is the more essential audio option. Safety has been improved as well with optional side seat and side curtain airbag protection.

The longer wheelbase makes for more front and rear legroom, while the additional height and width have added headroom and welcome shoulder room in both rows. The extra space gives the interior a spacious feel and there's enough room for five extreme athletes and their parachutes.

Cargo room behind the rear seats remains almost unchanged at 65.7 cubic feet. The hook count is up to 10, however, including two adjustable loops on the floor. Plus, the entire cargo area itself is hard plastic so dirt from your mountain bike can be sprayed out with a hose. It's a good idea but the surface is slick so anything that isn't strapped down goes sliding back and forth with every turn.

Dual gloveboxes and a larger center console give you plenty of space for junk up front. But like the cargo area, the space ahead of the shifter is slick and will send your cell phone flying the first time you make a quick stop.

More Mainstream but Still Extreme
Nissan did the right thing with the second-generation Xterra. It kept it capable while making it more attractive to buyers who think kayaks are on the endangered species list. Everything that needed to be better is better, from the ride and handling to the engine to the interior — it's all a step up.

The only problem now is convincing mud-covered mountain bikers that it's worth saving for. The ones we talked to may not have liked the way the 2006 Nissan Xterra looked, but we're pretty sure they would have liked the way it drives.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 8.5

Components: Our Xterra came with the optional $900 Rockford Fosgate system which has 10 speakers including an eight-channel subwoofer and a six-disc CD changer with MP3 and CD-ROM capability. Steering wheel-mounted controls come standard, and forking over an extra $350 will get you either XM or Sirius Satellite Radio. The head unit uses a typical Nissan display with black characters on an orange display. It's not the best setup we've seen but there's not much to complain about as it has a tuning knob and big buttons.

Performance: With this system it's all about the bass. Solid low punch can make or break a good stereo and thankfully Nissan gets it. It can be a little overwhelming sometimes as the woofer under the seat thumps out low notes that you've probably never heard before, but once you tune it to your liking it's a great asset. The bass is tight and deep without rumbling and the highs from the dash-mounted tweeters are clear, sharp and well defined. Midrange is also excellent.

We do have a few complaints, however. The overall tone of the system is somewhat mechanical; it just doesn't have a warm sound. Also, at higher volumes the highs can hiss or squeak. And finally, the display is prone to washing out on bright, sunny days.

Best Feature: Bright and clear sound with punchy bass.

Worst Feature: LCD display is hard to read in direct sunlight.

Conclusion: A very good stereo that does much well. It's the perfect companion for this powerful and fun-to-drive SUV. — Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Senior Content Editor Erin Riches says:
Nissan's Pathfinder doesn't do it for me. I get it that it's supposed to be more of an off-roader than earlier Pathfinders. But with that new third-row seat, it's supposed to cater to families, too. Yet in spite of that mission, it doesn't handle or brake all that well, and its third row is suitable only for the smallest of preschoolers. Alongside the schizo Pathfinder, the Nissan Xterra's clarity of purpose is refreshing: It goes off-road. It carries crap. And it does this for about the same price as a Honda Accord.

The original Xterra did this, too, but the new version has fewer annoying compromises. Like the front seats. There's more seat-track travel, and you don't feel like you're sitting on the floor anymore. Plus, the seats themselves are now contoured to fit the human body. Acceleration is now pleasurable as well, as the new 4.0-liter V6 provides more than enough torque for this 4,400-pounder. Throttle response is nice and progressive, allowing off-roaders to ease into the power.

Other things haven't changed much. The ride is a little smoother and the handling a little more controlled, but overall the Xterra's dynamics are still on par with a competitor like the Jeep Liberty. It's still a traditional SUV with a short wheelbase, a high center of gravity and slow steering response. That's great in off-road situations, but you need to take it easy on pavement. And that means RAV4 owners won't like it.

You shouldn't buy an Xterra unless you go off-roading at least one weekend a month. However, unless you need a tiny third row, it makes a lot more sense to buy an Xterra than a Pathfinder.

Road Test Editor John DiPietro says:
Looks like Nissan has polished up the Xterra's act. Previously, unless you got the supercharged version of the Xterra, performance was lackluster, as was the interior's design and materials. For the most part, those shortcomings have been taken care of.

Yes, there's still too much hard plastic in the cabin, but during my seat time everything felt solid, the seats were supportive and there were plenty of cubbies and such for my garage opener, CDs and drinks.

And what a contrast the performance is compared to before. The throttle response is immediate and strong. And it doesn't fade either as speeds climb — there's power everywhere.

The "Off Road" indication on the doors had me expecting a stiff ride. It was certainly firm, but not uncomfortably so. On the blacktop, the Xterra felt relatively planted and secure, almost sporty in spite of its 4,400 pounds, hefty ground clearance and those off-road-oriented tires.

I can't comment on the Xterra's abilities in the boonies, as I didn't hit the dirt, though I imagine they'd be considerable. But I can say this: as a daily driver this is one truck-based 'ute I wouldn't mind having. Anybody on staff will tell you that's pretty high praise from me.

Consumer Commentary

"Excellent ride. Handles like a dream and rides like a car, not a truck. I do believe they could have put more thought into comfortability, but you give up comfort for more extreme usage. It handles the mountain roads I live on with pristine grace and I feel confident it will handle the roads when snow becomes a factor." — Heidi, October 11, 2005

"After wearing out my age-old Blazer, I needed a new SUV. Out of all the different makes and models that I tested, the Xterra is the only one that had the total package — great appearance, excellent off-road capability, outstanding acceleration for an SUV, a little attitude, and a very clean interior. I have tie-down points all over the interior which is very useful when packing up for a trip. No other smaller SUV looks, feels, or rides as good as this. It has the best roof rack ever — extremely durable, held up perfectly when I slammed my kayak rack into a low-hanging pole. No damage at all to the car, just to the add-on kayak rack. Would recommend it to any active person needing a good SUV." — Matt, September 21, 2005

"I wanted the most capable off-road vehicle without having to modify. Think Jeep Rubicon capability in a far more reliable and refined truck that also seats five. I live in Colorado where off-roading is a passion. With rear lockers, hill descent control, 9.5" of ground clearance and the new 4.0 265-HP engine, you have one rugged and extremely capable 4x4. Pleasant and fun on-road with a well-thought-out no-nonsense interior and full instrumentation. A winning combination all around. My Xterra has been 100% reliable with no mechanical or fit and finish issues. The Xterra has exceeded all my expectations." — cp4wd, September 17, 2005

Used 2006 Nissan Xterra Overview

The Used 2006 Nissan Xterra is offered in the following submodels: Xterra SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Off-Road 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M), Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and Off-Road 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Nissan Xterra?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Nissan Xterra trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Nissan Xterra S is priced between $4,900 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 80510 and164678 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Nissan Xterras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Nissan Xterra for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Xterras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 80510 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Nissan Xterra.

Can't find a used 2006 Nissan Xterras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Xterra for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,909.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,189.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Xterra for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,065.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,393.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Nissan Xterra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Xterra lease specials

Related Used 2006 Nissan Xterra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles