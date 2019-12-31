Used 2009 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

283 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Xterra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 283 listings
  • 2009 Nissan Xterra S
    used

    2009 Nissan Xterra S

    108,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,898

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Xterra S
    used

    2009 Nissan Xterra S

    102,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Xterra S
    used

    2009 Nissan Xterra S

    139,989 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Xterra S
    used

    2009 Nissan Xterra S

    126,016 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,095

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Xterra
    used

    2009 Nissan Xterra

    229,695 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,627

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    127,979 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,900

    $2,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    147,025 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,480

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    43,166 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    79,613 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,900

    $1,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    96,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,190

    $811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    126,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,499

    $483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    120,112 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    59,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,994

    $1,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    153,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,900

    $436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    185,415 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,300

    $201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Xterra S

    154,312 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    137,664 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,750

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2008 Nissan Xterra S

    79,626 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Xterra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 283 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Xterra

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Xterra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.720 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Happy Camper
Jack Kansas,08/27/2010
A solid unit that tows like there is nothing behind. Two road trips of 2500 miles and was very pleased with the comfort for a truck that also is a tank off road. Handles much better in snow than my old G Cherokee. I looked at the fj, H3 and others but the visibility on the X was a huge selling point. If you want an "out door" vehicle it's nice to see it. I would recommend and buy again. A good value.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Xterra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Xterra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings