Used 2009 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,898
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
*HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*. Avalanche 2009 Certified. Nissan Xterra S RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V Odometer is 42094 miles below market average! Certification Program Details: *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Xterra S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U09C510871
Stock: 3U510871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 102,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! **CarLink Warranty Included!**, TRUCK, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Silver Lightning Metallic, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2009 Nissan Xterra SECarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W59C511127
Stock: 17084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 139,989 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
4x4! Newer tires! Wow, we have a beautiful Xterra for you! The body is shiny, stylish, and attractive in appearance. The interior is clean with good options. I really like the smooth, quiet, classy, peppy, fun, and sporty ride. This Xterra comes with fog lamps, front bucket seats with center console, large roof rack, factory tubular running boards, 4x4, newer tires on factory Alloy wheels, CD stereo, auto, air, 4.0 V6, rear privacy glass, 4 wheel ABS brakes, traction control, stability control, front/side/curtain airbags, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If your looking for style, reliability, performance, value, and a great running 4x4 SUV, this gorgeous Xterra may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W79C506009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,095
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2009 Nissan Xterra S Super Black Clean CARFAX. 4WD 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic Recent Arrival! Powerful 4WD, 4WD, 16" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, Cloth Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, 3.133 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sporty Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD, 16" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, Cloth Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W39C513233
Stock: 201399C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 229,695 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,627
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Xterra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U19C508191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,900$2,069 Below Market
Northpointe Chevrolet - Seneca / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Night Armor 2008 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 2008 Nissan Xterra, 4WD.Recent Arrival!Located Close to the Junction of I-79 & I-80.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W48C510209
Stock: 60102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 147,025 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,480
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Presented in Super Black, our 2010 Nissan Xterra S Crossover offers rugged looks and incredible capability. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 offering 261hp that's matched with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for passing authority. This Rear Wheel Drive team offers nearly 21mpg on the open road while sporting great-looking alloy wheels, a roof rack, and running boards. Inside our S cabin, you'll find an interior designed to be just as ruggedly handsome as the exterior. Comfortable seating, AC, power door locks and windows, cruise control, remote keyless entry and removable rear seat cushions are just a few of the standard goodies you'll enjoy. An AM/FM/CD audio system with six speakers will make your drive a breeze! With Nissan, six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, a traction control system and a tire pressure monitoring system are all designed to keep you out of harm's way. Now's the time to drive an SUV that can handle your active lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! In House Financing, Buy Here Pay Here, BHPH, EZ Finance!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU9AC500283
Stock: 500283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 43,166 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2010 Nissan Xterra 4dr 2WD 4dr Automatic SE features a 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Navy Blue with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU8AC522372
Stock: 522372FA71299S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-28-2017
- 79,613 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,900$1,130 Below Market
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. ONE OWNER, 4X4 / AWD / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, ALLOY WHEELS, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control. 2010 Nissan Xterra S 4D Sport Utility Night Armor Pearl/Mica Call us today for your VIP test drive! "We'll treat you like familyâ . We can help you get financed! The Don Franklin Family of Dealerships have been serving Kentucky since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, *15Yr/500,000Mi Powertrain Coverage available on most vehicles*. *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. The Don Franklin Family of dealerships have proudly been serving the Kentucky area since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, if you find a vehicle at any of our locations, we will bring it to your local Don Franklin Dealership.* Most of our vehicles qualify for our '15yr/500,000mi Powertrain Coverage'. Come see us and we will show you just how easy and stress free the purchase of a quality vehicle can be. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NWXAC503730
Stock: AC503730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 96,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,190$811 Below Market
City Volkswagen of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
JUST ARRIVED!! CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGES REPORTED!! LOCAL TRADE!! 4X4!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW8AC511292
Stock: C989A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 126,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,499$483 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Nissan XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES. An odometer that reads 126,000 miles speaks for itself. This XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The interior of this beautiful Nissan XTERRA OFF ROAD 4X4 LOW MILES is completely smoke free. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 4.0L 6 cyl engine. With the 4.0L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Haymarket. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W88C540412
Stock: 11947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,995$1,047 Below Market
Momo Auto Sales - Lakewood / New Jersey
SPECIAL SALE THIS MONTH!!!!! AS LOW AS $599 DOWN PAYMENT THIS MONTH ONLY!!! BUY HERE PAY HERE IN HOUSE FINANCING PAYMENTS AS LOW AS 59 A WEEK!!!!!!!!! **WE WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF INCOME. W2, SSI, DISABILITY, CHILD SUPPORT, COMPENSATION, UNEMPLOYMENT, CASH INCOME ETC. ** ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS PROVE YOUR INCOME WITH YOUR MOST RECENT PAY STUB & YOUR LAST 2 RECENT BANK STATEMENTS OR AWARD LETTERS. COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE! 1367 RT 88 LAKEWOOD NJ 08701 EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! CALL OR TEXT US @ 732-722-5352
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW9AC515013
Stock: 515013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,994$1,466 Below Market
Hometown Subaru - Mount Hope / West Virginia
Red Brick Metallic 2010 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 4WD. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW6AC526602
Stock: S6524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 153,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,900$436 Below Market
Terry Thompson Chevrolet - Daphne / Alabama
Xterra S, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Silver Lightning Metallic, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX. Terry Thompson Chevrolet has been serving the Daphne community for over 35 years. From Mobile, Atmore and Bay Minette Alabama, Gulfport and Biloxi Mississippi to Pensacola, FL! We want to help you find your next New or Used Car, Truck, and SUV! We offer competitive financing and a certified service department for peace of mind that you made the right decision. We are the proud winner of the GM Mark of Excellence award. Call us today or visit us at www.terrythompsonchevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU2AC500187
Stock: 500187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 185,415 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,300$201 Below Market
Your Deal Automotive (Pens) - Pensacola / Florida
8/29/2020 1:01:08 AM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU0AC503265
Stock: 8174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,312 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,900
North Berwick Auto Center - Berwick / Maine
2010 NISSAN X-TERRA S 4X4- AUTOMATIC, 6 CYLINDER, ALLOY WHEELS, CD PLAYER, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, TOW PACKAGE, SIDESTEPS AND ONLY $7,900!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW7AC517357
Stock: 8451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,664 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,750
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, LOCAL TRADE, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/6-CD/XM Satellite, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W28C502805
Stock: C60280B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 79,626 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD.Tim's Truck Capital is excited to offer this outstanding-looking 2008 Nissan Xterra S in Black Beautifully equipped with 4WD, 3.692 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Regular Ride Suspension, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sporty Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W88C533539
Stock: ZC1544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Xterra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra
- 5(75%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(10%)
Related Nissan Xterra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Quest 2011
- Used FIAT 500L 2018
- Used Acura TSX 2011
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2014
- Used Toyota Yaris 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2011
- Used Audi TT 2015
- Used Cadillac ATS-V 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2017
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2016
- Used Honda Fit 2011
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2014
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2016
- Used Bentley Continental 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Plano TX
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Orange CA
- Used Nissan Kicks Saint Louis MO
- Used Nissan GT-R Katy TX
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Clarksville TN
- Used Nissan GT-R Houston TX
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Los Angeles CA
- Used Nissan Xterra Salt Lake City UT
- Used Nissan Juke Bronx NY
- Used Nissan Quest Ashburn VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014 Hollywood FL
- Used Nissan Armada 2017 New Haven CT
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2016 Stone Mountain GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2021 Ford Ranger News
- 2019 NV200
- 2019 IS 350
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2021 Toyota Sequoia News
- 2021 Hyundai Sonata News
- 2019 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2019 BMW i8
- 2020 GMC Yukon XL