Used 2011 Nissan Xterra Consumer Reviews
PRO-4X is awesome
I picked the PRO-4X model and it's awesome. It's rugged and capable without sacrificing practibility. The V6 is very strong and the ride is very smooth. It has lots of little cubby holes and nets for storage. I like the fabric of the interior as well as the material in the rear cargo area. It should be very easy to clean. The top rack is very nice and it's also got a little storage area up there as well. The mileage isn't great and the back seats could be easier to get in and out of but it's an off-road SUV and I really didn't expect it to be any different. I picked this vehicle over the FJ because it was more practical for my needs. Take a look and I promise you will like it.
Great SUV
I've had a number of different SUV brands over the years, this by far is the best. It is a "true" SUV not a crossover, lots of space & just generally a great fun car to drive. Very reliable, have driven back & forth down South a few times w/o any problems whatsoever. It was a year old, certified new when purchased. UPDATE: Have now owned this car 7 years & its still runs as if brand new. Only regular maintenance performed, oil changes, tires, etc. Otherwise car runs great, no problems. Would definitely purchase another, unfortunately cars are changing each year and can't say the newest ones are made as well.
Great SUV with crappy tires
Love everything about the Xterra except the tires. First time 4 wheeling lost a tire. Can't understand why they put jelly bean tires on an otherwise rugged SUV. Soft tires also contribute to poor gas mileage. If you can afford it, switch the tires out ASAP.
This is my 2nd Xterra
I traded in my 2001 Xterra XE with 108k miles for 2011 Xterra SE about 1 month ago. This is a solid, safe SUV. The 2011 is very comfy, but there are some things I wish it had for the cost: a temperature gauge, a decent stereo, carpeted cargo area (otherwise EVERYTHING slides around), power seats, multi-CD changer, Sirius radio, and - better/different interior upholstery and plastic. Even a drop water stains these seats. It didn't on the 2001, but it does on the 2011. And the plastic console collects every piece of dust because it has a softer material. It really is annoying how much it collects and retains dust, hair, etc. Drive-wise, it's solid, fairly quiet, and does well in the mountains.
Traditional Midsize SUV
If you like the traditional SUV then you will love the 2011 Pro-4X. 4.0 liter V6 is high output engine is more than enough power. Great ride with they Bilstein performance shocks. Good looking tires (had the car a month - do not know how the tires will wear yet). Traditional SUV exterior styling. Leather seats are super comfortable. Rockford Fosgate head unit sounds great. The auxillary interface is nice. The IPOD interface is also a major plus. Nice big side back windows. Looked at a new FJ and used H3 but decided agains because the size and or lack of windows.
