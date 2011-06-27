  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,395$8,774$10,466
Clean$6,067$8,313$9,899
Average$5,412$7,391$8,767
Rough$4,757$6,470$7,635
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,771$7,901$9,417
Clean$5,475$7,486$8,907
Average$4,884$6,656$7,888
Rough$4,293$5,826$6,869
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,930$9,249$10,902
Clean$6,575$8,764$10,312
Average$5,865$7,792$9,132
Rough$5,155$6,820$7,953
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,750$10,812$12,990
Clean$7,353$10,244$12,287
Average$6,559$9,108$10,882
Rough$5,765$7,973$9,476
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,524$9,303$10,576
Clean$7,139$8,814$10,004
Average$6,368$7,837$8,859
Rough$5,597$6,860$7,715
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,497$8,775$10,396
Clean$6,164$8,314$9,834
Average$5,499$7,392$8,709
Rough$4,833$6,471$7,584
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,851$9,559$11,485
Clean$6,501$9,057$10,863
Average$5,799$8,053$9,620
Rough$5,097$7,049$8,378
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,475 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,486 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,475 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,486 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,475 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,486 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Nissan Xterra ranges from $4,293 to $9,417, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.