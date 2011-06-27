Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,395
|$8,774
|$10,466
|Clean
|$6,067
|$8,313
|$9,899
|Average
|$5,412
|$7,391
|$8,767
|Rough
|$4,757
|$6,470
|$7,635
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,771
|$7,901
|$9,417
|Clean
|$5,475
|$7,486
|$8,907
|Average
|$4,884
|$6,656
|$7,888
|Rough
|$4,293
|$5,826
|$6,869
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,930
|$9,249
|$10,902
|Clean
|$6,575
|$8,764
|$10,312
|Average
|$5,865
|$7,792
|$9,132
|Rough
|$5,155
|$6,820
|$7,953
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,750
|$10,812
|$12,990
|Clean
|$7,353
|$10,244
|$12,287
|Average
|$6,559
|$9,108
|$10,882
|Rough
|$5,765
|$7,973
|$9,476
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,524
|$9,303
|$10,576
|Clean
|$7,139
|$8,814
|$10,004
|Average
|$6,368
|$7,837
|$8,859
|Rough
|$5,597
|$6,860
|$7,715
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,497
|$8,775
|$10,396
|Clean
|$6,164
|$8,314
|$9,834
|Average
|$5,499
|$7,392
|$8,709
|Rough
|$4,833
|$6,471
|$7,584
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,851
|$9,559
|$11,485
|Clean
|$6,501
|$9,057
|$10,863
|Average
|$5,799
|$8,053
|$9,620
|Rough
|$5,097
|$7,049
|$8,378