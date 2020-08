Used 2011 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado

4X4, 4.0L V6, 44K MILES, AUTOMATIC, PRO 4X, REAR LOCKING DIFF, HILL CONTROL, LEATHER INTERIOR, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT END DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AN0NW0BC523938

Stock: 13999

Certified Pre-Owned: No