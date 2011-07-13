Used 2005 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

283 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Xterra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 283 listings
  • 2005 Nissan Xterra SE in Yellow
    used

    2005 Nissan Xterra SE

    180,514 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,987

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road

    184,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Xterra SE in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Xterra SE

    157,261 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Xterra S in Gray
    used

    2005 Nissan Xterra S

    166,799 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,498

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2005 Nissan Xterra S

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    171,904 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,850

    $3,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    174,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,975

    $1,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Gray
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    168,894 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,275

    $1,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Yellow
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    180,060 miles
    5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    171,040 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,244

    $2,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra SE

    232,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra SE in Light Green
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra SE

    172,242 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Gray
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    92,424 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Black
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    161,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C

    118,590 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    80,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Yellow
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    114,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    121,930 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Xterra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 283 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2005 Nissan Xterra

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Xterra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4161 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 161 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (1%)
radiator/transmission
cindy0710,07/13/2011
I, too, have experienced the faulty radiator leaking into the transmission and ruining it...I have 109000 miles so it is beyond the 80000 mile warranty and nissan wants thousands to fix it....acknowledging that the faulty radiator caused the problem, not wear, tear, etc.....so now they want me to pay the hefty bill for a new radiator and transmission for a defect in the automobile....Shame on Nissan for not recalling and fixing this problem
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Xterra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Xterra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings