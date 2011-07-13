Used 2005 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me
- 180,514 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Come check out this Xterra. It has some miles but is in grea condition. Give us a call or stop by to check it out? Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra SE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W45C653995
Stock: 653995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2005 Nissan Xterra 4dr 4dr Off Road 4WD V6 Manual features a 4.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red Brawn Pearl with a Blue/Graphite Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Nissan is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Custom Bumper, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Off Road Tires, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W85C605741
Stock: WCM142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 157,261 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2005 Nissan Xterra. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. You can tell this 2005 Nissan Xterra has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 157,261mi and appears with a showroom shine. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Avalanche on Steel/Graphite Nissan Xterra SE could end up being the perfect match for you. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U95C632963
Stock: 5C632963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 166,799 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,498
Cook Chevrolet - Craig / Colorado
4 wheel drive, air conditioning, tow hitch. affordable 4wd suv 2005 exterra with air conditioning stay ahppy on rough ground!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W35C610894
Stock: 40472B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,991
Scott Chevrolet - Allentown / Pennsylvania
2005 Nissan Xterra LOCAL TRADE, FOUR-WHEEL-DRIVE, Xterra SE, 4.0L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 9 Speakers. Odometer is 39402 miles below market average!Thank you for visiting Scott Cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W55C605907
Stock: 79256A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 171,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,850$3,024 Below Market
Tony Divino Toyota - Riverdale / Utah
This spacious Vehicle, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Other features include: Air conditioning, 265 hp horsepower, 4.0 L liter V6 DOHC engine with variable valve timing, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W26C547725
Stock: 201470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 174,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,975$1,254 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Excellent Running One-Owner Southern California Luxury Economy SUV w/Automatic Transmission w/Overdrive PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 3.3 Liter V6 EFi Engine Right Mileage Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors Premium Bluetooth-Ready JVC Pandora AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player & Remote Front Bucket Seats w/2-Way Opening Center Console Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Patented Nissan Overhead Rack w/Storage Tray Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seat w/Seatbelts for 3 Rear Passengers Factory Side Protective Running Bars Front Foglamps Factory 16 Alloy Wheels w/Quality 265/70R 16 All-Terrain Radial Tires Recent Tuneup AC Service & Smog Certification Full-Size Spare Tire & more; Clean One-Owner CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records to include fairly recent timing belt & water pump replacement at 163k miles; Excellent Value at Just $3975/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more informaiton please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE COURSE OF THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28TX4C677030
Stock: KK7030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,894 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,275$1,091 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Well-Maintained Southern California Luxury Economy SUV w/Automatic Transmission w/Overdrive PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 3.3 Liter V6 EFi Engine Right Mileage Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors 'Alpine' AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/2-Way Opening Center Console Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Patented Nissan Overhead Rack w/Storage Tray Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seat Distinctive Polished Pewter Metallic Finish w/Grey Upholstery Factory Side Protective Running Boards Front Foglamps Factory 16'' Chrome Alloy Wheels w/Quality 'Bridgestone Dueller' 265/70R 16'' All-Terrain Radial Tires Recent Smog Certifcation Current June 2021 California Vehicle Registration & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records to Include Timing Belt Replacement; Excellent Value at Just $4275/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T14C641971
Stock: 641971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,060 miles5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T84C672487
Stock: 672487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,244$2,743 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, 4WD, All Wheel Drive / AWD, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Towing Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Tow Package, Stock# R-554486, 4WD, Cargo Net, Driver & Passenger Sun Visors w/Mirror & Extender, Driver-Side Seatback Pocket, First Aid Kit, Fold-Flat Front Passenger Seat, Tow Package, Tubular Step Rails, Utility Package. Clean CARFAX. Roan Street Motors North Johnson City 423-952-2277 Check us out at roanstreetmotors.com Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Granite Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHCRecent Arrival!We are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W16C554486
Stock: R-554486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 232,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W46C509140
Stock: ZC1491B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 172,242 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Jim Kirby Automotive - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Visit Jim Kirby Automotive online at jimkirbyauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-895-6420 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y34C642275
Stock: 8492A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Dave Gill Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
RARE FIND HERE! * SUPER CLEAN OFF-ROAD ASSAULT MACHINE! * XTERRA XE WITH 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION IS READY FOR FUN! * DOES HAVE THE XTERRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PKG THAT FEATURES PAINTED 16-IN ALLOY WHEELS THAT WILL BE SHOD WITH FRESH ALL-TERRAIN TIRES AND TUBULAR STEP RAILS, WHILE INSIDE GETTING YOU FULL POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL * DOES HAVE AFTERMARKET RADIO WITH REMOTE AND BLUETOOTH READY FOR YOUR MUSIC * TWO OWNERS, WELL MAINTAINED AND ACCIDENT FREE! * 2004 Nissan Xterra XE 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC Granite 16" 4-Spoke Silver Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Stereo w/6 Speakers, Auxiliary 12V Power Point (Rear Cargo), CD player, Cruise Control, Door Fabric Trim, First Aid Kit, In-Cabin Microfilter, Map Lights, Power Mirrors, Power Package, Power Windows & Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry (RKE), Retractable Cargo Cover, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tubular Step Rails, Utility Package, Variable Intermittent Front Wipers, Vehicle Security System, Xterra World Championship Package.Your peace of mind is important to us. We have included over 24 photos so that you can judge the condition of this vehicle yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Dave Gill Chevrolet offers some of the best values in the market for your hard-earned money. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our number one priority, and we do not use high-pressure sales tactics. We inspect and service all our used cars as necessary; not simply take it to the local car wash and use their free vacuums. We will provide you a Carfax, vehicle inspection results, and how we arrived at the price. We may not always be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that, too. Call or stop by Dave Gill Chevrolet at 4700 E. Broad Street in Columbus to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. We are just minutes from Port Columbus Airport and offer free pick-up for our out-of-town guests.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 51416 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y94C667133
Stock: 20TR309A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 161,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
Feel free to text questions to 801-390-2354 anytime. Don't forget to check out our website. www.chariotautosales.comCome and discover a whole new buying experience at Chariot Auto Sales.Our no pressure approach and straight forward pricing make buying a vehicle enjoyable.A large part of our business comes from outside the area and we can ship your vehicle anywhere in the US. Contact us to find out just how easy this can be. We are also happy to make arrangements to pick you up from the airport *Financing options available *Trade ins always welcome
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28YX4C637459
Stock: 20236-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,590 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,997
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C Sport Utility 4DDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! AWD!NO ACCIDENTS!!!!NEW!!! BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!How it works?Step 1. Choose a carStep 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or VideoStep 3. Prepare for your deliveryStep 4. Request deliveryStep 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 508-505-4555We are proud to present this beautiful 2004 Nissan Xterra.'Nissan's Xterra, now in its fourth model year, is somewhat of a rarity. It is based on a real truck; namely, the Frontier compact pickup. Its wheelbase is shared with the Frontier, and so is the independent front suspension and leaf-spring and solid axle setup at the rear. As such, the Xterra (terra for the land it crosses and X for the generation it intends to target) is tailored to the outdoor enthusiast.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- rugged looks and the off-road capability to match- lots of room inside- solid construction.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty.This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1MD28YX4C618826
Stock: 32-1597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2006 Nissan XTERRA S 1 Owner, Well Maintained w 23 Service Records, New Tires, S Model, 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Full Roof Rack, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Running Boards, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W36C520226
Stock: AT12795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 114,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
Zano Cars - Tucson / Arizona
FREE 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED. In great condition. Very comfortable. With full power. Comes with a certified clean vehicle history report and has been inspected and reconditioned for your safety and convenience. Give us a call at 520-777-3113 if you have any questions. Don't forget to ask about our advance approval over the phone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08U26C548405
Stock: A4441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,930 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
John & Sons Auto Sales - Grand Rapids / Michigan
2006 Nissan Xterra 4.0L V6 4WD. Gray cloth interior keyless entry cruise control power windows & mirrors fog lights 2nd row folding seat. Mileage: 121930We’re located right off U.S 131 5 minutes away from downtown Grand Rapids - 1154 Grandville Ave SW Grand Rapids MI 49503. Phone # 616-245-2153Visit John & Sons Auto Sales online at johnandsonsauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-245-2153 today to schedule your test drive.WARRANTY: This vehicle does qualify for the purchase of an optional warranty.SORRY WE DO NOT FINANCE. Since 1947 our small family-owned dealership has been giving our customers great deals and friendly service. We proudly serve Grand Rapids Kalamazoo Holland Muskegon Rockford Big Rapids Lansing and Grand Haven. Se Habla Espanol! Find us at JOHNANDSONSAUTO.COM SORRY WE DO NOT FINANCE. Since 1947 our small family-owned dealership has been giving our customers great deals and friendly service. We proudly serve Grand Rapids Kalamazoo Holland Muskegon Rockford Big Rapids Lansing and Grand Haven. Se Habla Espanol! Find us at JOHNANDSONSAUTO.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN08W76C506197
Stock: 1995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
