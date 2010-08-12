Used 2010 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 147,025 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,480
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Presented in Super Black, our 2010 Nissan Xterra S Crossover offers rugged looks and incredible capability. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 offering 261hp that's matched with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for passing authority. This Rear Wheel Drive team offers nearly 21mpg on the open road while sporting great-looking alloy wheels, a roof rack, and running boards. Inside our S cabin, you'll find an interior designed to be just as ruggedly handsome as the exterior. Comfortable seating, AC, power door locks and windows, cruise control, remote keyless entry and removable rear seat cushions are just a few of the standard goodies you'll enjoy. An AM/FM/CD audio system with six speakers will make your drive a breeze! With Nissan, six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, a traction control system and a tire pressure monitoring system are all designed to keep you out of harm's way. Now's the time to drive an SUV that can handle your active lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! In House Financing, Buy Here Pay Here, BHPH, EZ Finance!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU9AC500283
Stock: 500283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 43,166 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2010 Nissan Xterra 4dr 2WD 4dr Automatic SE features a 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Navy Blue with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU8AC522372
Stock: 522372FA71299S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-28-2017
- 79,613 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,900$1,130 Below Market
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. ONE OWNER, 4X4 / AWD / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, ALLOY WHEELS, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD Player w/6 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control. 2010 Nissan Xterra S 4D Sport Utility Night Armor Pearl/Mica Call us today for your VIP test drive! "We'll treat you like familyâ . We can help you get financed! The Don Franklin Family of Dealerships have been serving Kentucky since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, *15Yr/500,000Mi Powertrain Coverage available on most vehicles*. *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. The Don Franklin Family of dealerships have proudly been serving the Kentucky area since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, if you find a vehicle at any of our locations, we will bring it to your local Don Franklin Dealership.* Most of our vehicles qualify for our '15yr/500,000mi Powertrain Coverage'. Come see us and we will show you just how easy and stress free the purchase of a quality vehicle can be. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NWXAC503730
Stock: AC503730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 96,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,190$811 Below Market
City Volkswagen of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
JUST ARRIVED!! CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGES REPORTED!! LOCAL TRADE!! 4X4!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW8AC511292
Stock: C989A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 120,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,995$1,047 Below Market
Momo Auto Sales - Lakewood / New Jersey
SPECIAL SALE THIS MONTH!!!!! AS LOW AS $599 DOWN PAYMENT THIS MONTH ONLY!!! BUY HERE PAY HERE IN HOUSE FINANCING PAYMENTS AS LOW AS 59 A WEEK!!!!!!!!! **WE WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF INCOME. W2, SSI, DISABILITY, CHILD SUPPORT, COMPENSATION, UNEMPLOYMENT, CASH INCOME ETC. ** ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS PROVE YOUR INCOME WITH YOUR MOST RECENT PAY STUB & YOUR LAST 2 RECENT BANK STATEMENTS OR AWARD LETTERS. COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE! 1367 RT 88 LAKEWOOD NJ 08701 EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! CALL OR TEXT US @ 732-722-5352
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW9AC515013
Stock: 515013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,994$1,466 Below Market
Hometown Subaru - Mount Hope / West Virginia
Red Brick Metallic 2010 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 4WD. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW6AC526602
Stock: S6524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 153,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,900$436 Below Market
Terry Thompson Chevrolet - Daphne / Alabama
Xterra S, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Silver Lightning Metallic, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX. Terry Thompson Chevrolet has been serving the Daphne community for over 35 years. From Mobile, Atmore and Bay Minette Alabama, Gulfport and Biloxi Mississippi to Pensacola, FL! We want to help you find your next New or Used Car, Truck, and SUV! We offer competitive financing and a certified service department for peace of mind that you made the right decision. We are the proud winner of the GM Mark of Excellence award. Call us today or visit us at www.terrythompsonchevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU2AC500187
Stock: 500187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 185,415 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,300$201 Below Market
Your Deal Automotive (Pens) - Pensacola / Florida
8/29/2020 1:01:08 AM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU0AC503265
Stock: 8174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,312 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,900
North Berwick Auto Center - Berwick / Maine
2010 NISSAN X-TERRA S 4X4- AUTOMATIC, 6 CYLINDER, ALLOY WHEELS, CD PLAYER, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, TOW PACKAGE, SIDESTEPS AND ONLY $7,900!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW7AC517357
Stock: 8451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
~~FRESH TRADE~~CLEAN AUTOCHECK~~LEATHER~~4WD~~Alloy wheels Front Bucket Seats Remote keyless entry Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/6-Disc CD Changer Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2010 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Night Armor Pearl 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW0AC512498
Stock: 512498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,702 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2010 Silver Lightning Metallic Nissan Xterra S Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra X with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU4AC522188
Stock: PC522188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 160,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,575
McDonald Chevrolet - Millington / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Call first....this wont last first to see will be the owner! 4WD. http://www.realdeal.com/u33wm 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra Off-Road with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW2AC517055
Stock: 30517055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 102,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
R & B Car Company Warsaw - Warsaw / Indiana
Used 2010 Nissan Xterra, DESIRABLE FEATURES: 4X4, REMOTE START, VOICE CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY. This 2010 Nissan Xterra Off Road 4WD features a Silver Lightning Metallic Exterior with a Gray/red Fabric Interior and has only 102,695 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Nissan Xterra Includes Keyless Entry, Premium Rockford Fosgate System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Voice Command Features, CD Changer, Steering Wheel Controls, Steering Wheel Cruise Control, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bluetooth Connection, Digital Clock Here at R & B Car Company Warsaw, we make the necessary repairs before they are put on the lot. We strive to give you a great valued car and take the guessing out of the equation. DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call R & B Car Company Warsaw today at (574) 566-0504 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2010 Nissan Xterra Off Road 4WD! R & B Car Company Warsaw. You can also visit us at, 2105 N Biomet Dr. Warsaw IN, 46582 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This Nissan Xterra comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 4.0l, 261.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Four Wheel Drive, Power Windows, Transmission Overdrive Switch, Spare Tire (Full Size), Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Front Tow Hooks, Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Locking Rear Differential, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Inside Hood Release, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Rear Heat / AC, Overhead Console, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Head Rests, Center Console, Reading Light(s), Trip Odometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vent Visors, Floor Mats, Beverage Holder(s) EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fog Lights, Hydraulic Liftgate, Roof / Luggage Rack, Tinted Glass, Brush Guard SAFETY OPTIONS: Electronic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag This vehicle has Voice Command Features, Premium Rockford Fosgate System, delivers the highest sonic accuracy for the listener who demands the best, and Steering Wheel Audio Controls. This vehicle has Keyless Entry which allows the vehicle to be unlocked from 30 feet or more, CD Changer because some of us still refuse to go ipod, and built-in Anti-Theft System to save money on insurance and protect yourself from thieves. This vehicle has Steering Wheel Controls to help keep you safer on the road, the convenience ofSteering Wheel Cruise Control, and Auxiliary Power Outlet. This vehicle has Bluetooth fully integrated into your car stereo for hands-free phone usage, MP3 Player Dock which acts like a hall pass for your digital playlists as you just plug and play as you drive, and Digital Clock.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra Off-Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW6AC517267
Stock: 30760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 120,260 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Sleepy Hollow Motor Sales - New Eagle / Pennsylvania
2010 NISSAN XTERRA OFFROAD 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! RED EXTERIOR WITH GRAY CLOTH INTERIOR. BODY AND INTERIOR VERY NICE CONDITION. 4.0 V6 MOTOR WITH HARD FIND 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION!!! ONE NEW FRONT WHEEL BEARING , CURRENT PA EMISSIONS AND INSPECTION STICKERS. VERY NICE CAR WARRANTY WITH PURCHASE. GIVE US CALL AT 724-258-5933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra Off-Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW4AC522631
Stock: A-7395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,747 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,883
Gengras Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - East Hartford / Connecticut
2010 NISSAN XTERRA X 4X4, LOCAL TRADE IN, 4.0/ V6 ENGINE, POWER GROUP, VEHICLE DYNAMIC CONTROL, 6 SPEAKERS, 16' ALLOYS, CD/MP3, RUNNING BOARDS, PRIVACY GLASS, TRAILER TOW, THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, ANTI LOCK BRAKES, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MORE.Come see why GENGRAS has been SELLING GREAT VEHICLES at GREAT PRICES to GREAT CUSTOMERS for OVER 80 YEARS.......Located near Hartford, Bristol, Middletown, Manchester, and Wallingford.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW2AC520778
Stock: JG76431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
American Motors - Fullerton / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU3AC510534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,371 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,785
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, Xterra S, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Night Armor Pearl/Mica, gray Cloth. Clean CARFAX. S RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 4D Sport Utility 2010 Nissan Xterra SThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Running Boards Power Windows/LocksAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU4AC518139
Stock: 11254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 120,655 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Mountain View Nissan Of Cleveland - McDonald / Tennessee
2010 Nissan Xterra S in Silver Lightning Metallic over gray. . ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, and Traction control.Choose Family-Owned & Operated Mtn.View Nissan of Cleveland! Visit us off I-75 at Exit 20 - 131 Pleasant Grove Rd, McDonald, TN 37353. Ask about our Lifetime Warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Xterra S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU4AC514589
Stock: 18367A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Xterra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra
- 5(60%)
- 4(33%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(5%)
Related Nissan Xterra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Long Island City NY
- Used Nissan Altima Fort Wayne IN
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Tampa FL
- Used Nissan Altima Harrisburg PA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Naperville IL
- Used Nissan Altima Saint Louis MO
- Used Nissan Juke Memphis TN
- Used Nissan Kicks Amarillo TX
- Used Nissan Cube Cincinnati OH
- Used Nissan NV200 Dallas TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Murano 2018 Newark NJ
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014 Baltimore MD
- Used Nissan Juke 2011 Austin TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2