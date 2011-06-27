Vehicle overview

Although crossover SUVs make more sense for the majority of today's shoppers, traditional, truck-based utility vehicles like the 2014 Nissan Xterra still have their place. The Xterra is a function-over-form, midsize five-passenger SUV aimed at buyers who truly enjoy the great outdoors and want a vehicle that can take them well off the beaten path. With that mission in mind, the Xterra has a simple, easy-to-clean interior with compartments for muddy gear. It also has quite a bit of off-road capability thanks to a rugged suspension and an available four-wheel-drive system.

For buyers who regularly seek out dirt- and snow-packed trails, the 2014 Xterra offers a pretty compelling package. It also has a pretty comfortable and civilized ride compared with other off-road-themed body-on-frame SUVs. And with a standard 4.0-liter V6 engine, it's certainly not slow. But if you drive it back to back with any of the more modern crossovers in this price range, it's bound to feel rudimentary, even crude. Handling around turns is rather clumsy, and inside, there's no disguising the Nissan's abundance of hard plastic surfaces. The availability of Bluetooth across the line this year is certainly welcome, though, and if you spring for the 2014 Xterra Pro-4X, you'll have the ability to stream Pandora and iHeartRadio -- provided your smartphone has cell service in whatever remote location you're exploring.

If you're shopping for a serious four-wheeling SUV, there are only a few options in this price range. The 2014 Jeep Wrangler is even more capable off-road and enjoys a much wider selection of available aftermarket performance parts. It's not as well suited for daily use on pavement, though, mainly due to its loud cabin. The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is in its final year of production and nearly as capable off-road as the Wrangler, but its reverse-opening rear doors can be a pain to deal with if you have kids riding in back.

Meanwhile, buyers simply looking for peace of mind in bad weather would be wise to consider any of the latest generation of all-wheel-drive, car-based crossover SUVs. Vehicles like the Jeep Cherokee and Subaru Forester can still handle light-duty trails while also providing better driving manners than any of the above vehicles. That said, if serious off-road capability is high on your list of must-haves, the 2014 Nissan Xterra deserves a look.