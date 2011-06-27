  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Xterra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2014 Nissan Xterra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serious off-road prowess
  • innovative cargo features
  • most livable truck in its class.
  • Unimpressive interior design and materials
  • poor fuel economy compared to similarly priced crossovers.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Nissan Xterra for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$11,995 - $21,888
Used Xterra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Nissan Xterra is one of the few remaining SUVs that's genuinely capable in the dirt. It's also tolerable in everyday driving, but there are many better choices if you're not planning to tap into its off-road capabilities on a regular basis.

Vehicle overview

Although crossover SUVs make more sense for the majority of today's shoppers, traditional, truck-based utility vehicles like the 2014 Nissan Xterra still have their place. The Xterra is a function-over-form, midsize five-passenger SUV aimed at buyers who truly enjoy the great outdoors and want a vehicle that can take them well off the beaten path. With that mission in mind, the Xterra has a simple, easy-to-clean interior with compartments for muddy gear. It also has quite a bit of off-road capability thanks to a rugged suspension and an available four-wheel-drive system.

For buyers who regularly seek out dirt- and snow-packed trails, the 2014 Xterra offers a pretty compelling package. It also has a pretty comfortable and civilized ride compared with other off-road-themed body-on-frame SUVs. And with a standard 4.0-liter V6 engine, it's certainly not slow. But if you drive it back to back with any of the more modern crossovers in this price range, it's bound to feel rudimentary, even crude. Handling around turns is rather clumsy, and inside, there's no disguising the Nissan's abundance of hard plastic surfaces. The availability of Bluetooth across the line this year is certainly welcome, though, and if you spring for the 2014 Xterra Pro-4X, you'll have the ability to stream Pandora and iHeartRadio -- provided your smartphone has cell service in whatever remote location you're exploring.

If you're shopping for a serious four-wheeling SUV, there are only a few options in this price range. The 2014 Jeep Wrangler is even more capable off-road and enjoys a much wider selection of available aftermarket performance parts. It's not as well suited for daily use on pavement, though, mainly due to its loud cabin. The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is in its final year of production and nearly as capable off-road as the Wrangler, but its reverse-opening rear doors can be a pain to deal with if you have kids riding in back.

Meanwhile, buyers simply looking for peace of mind in bad weather would be wise to consider any of the latest generation of all-wheel-drive, car-based crossover SUVs. Vehicles like the Jeep Cherokee and Subaru Forester can still handle light-duty trails while also providing better driving manners than any of the above vehicles. That said, if serious off-road capability is high on your list of must-haves, the 2014 Nissan Xterra deserves a look.

2014 Nissan Xterra models

The 2014 Nissan Xterra is a four-door, five-passenger SUV that's offered in three trim levels. Entry-level X and midrange S models are both available with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, while the off-road-oriented Pro-4X is four-wheel drive only.

The X comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary input.

Stepping up to the S gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, a front tow hook, a driver seat with adjustable height and lumbar, a first-aid kit, a cargo organization system, and an upgraded sound system with a USB input and satellite radio. Four-wheel-drive S models also get a roof rack with crossbars and a gear basket.

The Pro-4X adds a number of off-road-ready features including an electronic locking rear differential, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, Bilstein shock absorbers, skid plates and unique 16-inch alloy wheels with upgraded off-road tires. It also has automatic headlights, foglights and roof-mounted off-road driving lights. Inside upgrades include distinctive cloth upholstery, heated front seats (with fold-flat capability for the front-passenger seat), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror (with built-in compass), a navigation system with a rearview camera, a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system, and Nissan's suite of smartphone-connected services with voice control and Internet radio. The Pro-4X Leather package adds leather upholstery and a passenger seatback map pocket, but deletes the flat-folding front-passenger seat.

2014 Highlights

All 2014 Nissan Xterras get Bluetooth phone connectivity and steering wheel-mounted audio controls as standard equipment. In addition, heated cloth seats and smartphone app integration (with Internet radio streaming) are now standard on the Pro-4X model, while heated leather seats are a new option. There are also new alloy wheel designs this year.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Nissan Xterra is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine that produces 261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. Two-wheel-drive X and S models can only be had with a five-speed automatic transmission, while the four-wheel-drive S and Pro-4X have a choice between the automatic and a six-speed manual. Rear-wheel drive is standard (except on the Pro-4X), and a four-wheel-drive system with a multimode low-range transfer case is available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, an Xterra 4WD with an automatic transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is average for a midsize SUV with a V6 engine. The rear-wheel-drive Xterra is rated an EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway). Add four-wheel drive and the manual transmission, and the estimates drop to 17 mpg combined (16 mpg city/20 mpg highway). With the automatic transmission and 4WD, the Xterra still earns 17 mpg for combined driving but has a 15-mpg city rating.

Safety

The 2014 Nissan Xterra is equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Pro-4X models also come with hill-descent control and hill-start assist. In Edmunds brake testing, an Xterra Pro-4X came to a stop from 60 mph in 139 feet, which is typical for an off-road-oriented SUV with all-terrain tires.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Xterra its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof strength test.The Nissan's seat/head restraint design was rated "Marginal" (the second-lowest rating on a four-point scale) for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 4.0-liter V6 under the hood of every 2014 Nissan Xterra develops plenty of torque, which is an asset whether you're merging onto the expressway or tackling low-speed off-road obstacles.

The combination of rugged body-on-frame design, generous ground clearance, a long-travel suspension and a low-range transfer case only add to the Xterra's sure-footedness when the pavement ends. When driving on pavement, you'll likely notice that the ride, while reasonably comfortable, isn't as smooth and refined as on typical crossover SUVs in this price range. Likewise, the Xterra feels a bit clumsy going around tight turns, and its steering is on the slow side.

Shoppers who are looking to the 2014 Nissan Xterra primarily for its off-road capability likely won't be surprised by any of these tradeoffs, but if you just want a utility vehicle to drive to work, there are better options out there.

Interior

Like the rest of the vehicle, the interior of the 2014 Nissan Xterra has a rough-and-ready vibe. There are lots of hard plastic surfaces which, in a vehicle like this, are actually something of a positive, as it makes everything easier to clean after a long day on the trail. While there's ample room for four adults, keep in mind that most car-based crossover SUVs will offer nicer accommodations along with a more extensive list of creature comforts.

When it comes to hauling gear instead of people, the Xterra shines with a cargo hold boasting nice touches like built-in storage spots for items like a first-aid kit and multiple tie-down points for securing your load. Behind the rear seats, there are 36.3 cubic feet of cargo space, and folding the seats expands that to 65.7 cubic feet -- a solid number for this class. The standard fold-flat front-passenger seat on Pro-4X models makes it possible to squeeze in long items with the rear liftgate closed, and oversize or muddy gear can be toted up on top with the beefy roof rack and gear basket.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Xterra.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Overall Satisfied, but not blown away
bgebsxterra,04/10/2015
Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
I bought this truck because I wanted an SUV with 4WD or AWD that also had a manual transmission. I've only had it for 4 months and haven't had a chance to really test the off road capabilities. It is comfortable enough, but the interior is pretty cheap looking. For 2014 the Xterra Pro-4X gets the new Nissan Connect Infotainment system which works flawlessly. The Rofkford-Fosgate stereo is a little bit too bassy but overall sounds very good. Fuel economy is disappointing. Overall, I do enjoy driving it, and I at least have the feeling that I could take it anywhere. For the price, and the options this truck is difficult to beat.
review
jack thomsen,03/31/2017
Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Car is great four wheeler. Runs well and goes anywhere you want it to go. Interior is comfortable.
Best Real 4x4 I've owned
Terry Collins,07/23/2018
Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
The Nissan Xterra PRO 4-X is one of the most dependable, responsive, and real 4x4 I've owned since my 1987 K-5 Blazer. I have owned this truck since June 2014. I ordered it with every option offered that year. 4 years later I still get compliments on how this is a great looking 4x4. I could easily sell it for 26k, but, it would take much more than money to get me to part with her. I live in Vermont, the 5 season state, 5 being mud season. I the 4+years I've driven this girl I have never been stuck. I have pulled 1/2 and 3/4 ton 4x4 trucks out of spots that left the bigger guys with a priceless look on their face. Wow, for a little gal she's got some ass behind her. It was a sad day when Nissan dropped this model. Finding one today that has some life left will cost 25k easily. I guess when they stopped producing it, that boosted the resale value. Problem is anyone that has one isn't willing to part with it. There are other trucks out there that in many cases can outperform the PRO 4X, but there's nothing out there right that even in the same class as my gal.
Best SUV of a dying breed
Terry,07/04/2017
Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This isn't a vehicle built for long trips with the family and pets unless you're going somewhere off the beaten path. I've had 3 XTerras to get to the one I have now. My first one was a step below the Off Road version in 2010. I bought it used drove it for about 18 months and traded it for a new 2011 PRO-4X. I drove this one for about 3 years until I was able to order one exactly the way I wanted it. I never had any problems with the first 2 of any type. I had it serviced when it was due and the dealership where I bought both of them took very good care of my vehicle and me as well. I ordered a 2014 PRO-4X in late April of 2014 and took delivery of it on Father's day weekend in June. It's the only one like it in the state with the exception of one other PRO-4X. The owner of that one lives on the other side of the state. It has been very dependable, it's gotten me anywhere I've wanted to go and it has not snowed enough yet to stop her. I dud put B.F. Goodrich KO2 All Terrain T/A's on it. The dealership where I bought it will take it back in trade in a heart beat. The President of the dealership said he has people lined up waiting for the day i trade bit in, it'll never make the lot.
See all 5 reviews of the 2014 Nissan Xterra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2014 Nissan Xterra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover24.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Nissan Xterra

Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Xterra is offered in the following submodels: Xterra SUV. Available styles include Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Xterra?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Xterra trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S is priced between $11,995 and$18,464 with odometer readings between 37368 and83761 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X is priced between $21,888 and$21,888 with odometer readings between 73627 and73627 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan Xterras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Xterra for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 Xterras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 37368 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Xterra.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan Xterras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Xterra for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,269.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,688.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Xterra for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,969.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,132.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Nissan Xterra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Xterra lease specials

Related Used 2014 Nissan Xterra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles