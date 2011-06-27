  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(167)
2004 Nissan Xterra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged looks and the off-road capability to match, lots of room inside, solid construction.
  • Sloppy on-road ride and steering, four-cylinder and standard V6 lack power, spartan cabin design.
List Price Estimate
$1,345 - $2,410
Used Xterra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A truck-based compact sport-ute for those who actually plan to go off-roading. Those seeking a refined urban runabout should look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

Ever since the mid-'90s, compact SUVs have become a huge market. Most manufacturers offer one, and with so many available, it is often hard choosing which one is right for you. The majority of compact SUVs for sale in 2003 are so-called "crossover" SUVs, meaning that they are car-based rather than truck-based. The advantages to having a small crossover SUV are that they are comfortable to drive and possess secure handling characteristics. Nissan's Xterra, now in its fourth model year, is somewhat of a rarity. It is based on a real truck; namely, the Frontier compact pickup. Its wheelbase is shared with the Frontier, and so is the independent front suspension and leaf-spring and solid axle setup at the rear. As such, the Xterra (terra for the land it crosses and X for the generation it intends to target) is tailored to the outdoor enthusiast. Its spartan interior, bucking-bronco ride and utilitarian design are not focused on providing comfort for wide bottoms, though we still see it driven by middle-aged folks to Pottery Barn parking lots. The Xterra is extremely capable off-road; jam it into 4-Lo via the floor-mounted lever, and it bounds over rocks and gullies with abandon. But when compared to other SUVs like the Honda CR-V or Ford Escape, the Xterra's on-pavement performance seems sloppy and numb. It's also more expensive, especially with the higher trim levels. If you truly plan to get your future compact SUV dirty, though, the Xterra should be seriously considered. It has the right styling, the right attitude and the right hardware. It also has good build quality and a strong reputation for reliability, giving you peace of mind as you head out on your favorite trail.

2004 Nissan Xterra models

The Xterra is Nissan's compact SUV. There are four trim levels -- XE, XE-V6, SE-V6 and SE-Supercharged (S/C). Four-wheel drive is available with all of these, except the base XE. The base XE doesn't come with many standard features other than air conditioning and a CD player. The XE-V6 adds 16-inch alloy wheels, an extra pair of speakers (for a total of six) and a tilt steering wheel. Amenities like power windows and locks, remote keyless entry and cruise control are optional on both XE models. The SE and SE-S/C models add 17-inch wheels, tubular step bars and a 300-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with an in-dash CD changer. Options on both SE models include leather upholstery and a flip-up sunroof.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, 17-inch alloy wheels are now standard on non-supercharged SE models, and 16-inch, four-spoke alloys are standard on the XE-V6.

Performance & mpg

Base XEs come with a 2.4-liter inline four that makes 143 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. As this truck weighs almost 3,600 pounds, acceleration is modest, at best. A five-speed manual transmission is standard with this engine. The larger 3.3-liter V6 makes 180 hp and 202 lb-ft of torque. SE-S/C models have an Eaton supercharger bolted on that boost horsepower to 210 and torque to 246. You can get a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic on the XE-V6, but all SEs and SE-S/Cs come with the automatic only. Four-wheel-drive Xterras have a part-time 4WD system with shift-on-the-fly capability. Towing capacity is 5,000 pounds (with V6 and the automatic transmission), considerably more than that of most crossover SUVs.

Safety

All Xterras have antilock brakes (front discs and rear drums) with EBD. In the backseat, the center position has a lap belt only. Side curtain airbags, an unusual feature for this class of vehicle, are optional. So is VDC, Nissan's stability control system, and it's offered on all V6 models. In NHTSA side-impact testing, the Xterra received four stars (out of a possible five) for front-occupant safety and five stars for the rear. Front-impact safety is rated at four stars. The IIHS rated the Xterra "Acceptable" (the second highest) after performing its frontal offset crash test.

Driving

The Xterra looks sort of cool and is a blast off-road. But the soft and sloppy suspension is certainly no joy on the pavement, allowing excessive body roll. The steering is also heavily boosted and gives little feedback to the driver. As you would expect, Xterras with the supercharged V6 offer the best acceleration. The supercharger whine sounds exhilarating, and there is plenty of thrust in first gear; although, much like the standard V6, the supercharged engine runs out of steam at freeway speeds.

Interior

Young, active folks won't have any trouble hopping up or down from the Xterra's high seats, nor will they object to the thin cushions they find there, but others will likely wish for cushier chairs and easier access. The dash is comprised of quality materials and the quasi-industrial look of the switchgear fits the vehicle-as-tool theme. Maximum capacity is 65.6 cubic feet, an average figure for a compact SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Nissan Xterra.

5(57%)
4(33%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.4
167 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Xterra has stood up to my bad habits, Great Truck
plmr747,09/17/2013
XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
This vehicle had been through the mill, I have put 250,000 miles on it and replaced the tires twice, changed the oil lots and now have to replace the rear shocks. Along with driving constantly in bad weather, I have towed very heavy equipment and up to 23' boats on a regular basis. I have the 3.3 in it which makes it a bit of a slug off the line, but the power is there when you need it. (well geared) While not towing I get around 28 mpg and can go from Kingston On. to Boston Mass. on 1 tank of fuel.
Xterra the best car ever
javier,10/16/2010
I bought my xterra new and use it for work and do a lot of driving . I have 210,990 miles and do all the required maint. Oil every 4-5000 miles. Trans fluid every 50k. Tune-up was done at 150k w/timing belt. Didn't need water pump but changed it anyway. Shocks (factory stock at 40k not that good ) but since then) kyb's no prob!The only prob is break dust on front rims, hard to keep clean. Breaks every 30k easy to do my self. Engine strong overall very strong .
300,000 miles
xt200k,06/23/2013
routine maintenance goes a long way nothing major brakes-rotors-belts-fluids and lots of gas and tires bought new 2003
Good SUV Startup vehicle
Hunter228,05/29/2004
I just got my X-Terra, I drove it to the Grand Canyon. While it could only do 60MPH going uphill, on the flat road it handled very well, for a 4 cyl. It was comfortable to ridee in it. Roomy for all my gear, fuel consuption was very good when speeds were kept to at least 75MPH. Doing 80 - 90MPH and your fuel consuption will still not be too bad. While more power would be great, all and all the X-Terra (4cyl)is not a bad investment for what you get.
See all 167 reviews of the 2004 Nissan Xterra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Nissan Xterra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2004 Nissan Xterra

Used 2004 Nissan Xterra Overview

The Used 2004 Nissan Xterra is offered in the following submodels: Xterra SUV. Available styles include XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A), XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A), XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M), SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), XE I4 Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), SE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A), XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M), and SE S/C Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Nissan Xterra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Nissan Xterras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Nissan Xterra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Nissan Xterra.

Can't find a used 2004 Nissan Xterras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Xterra for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,825.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,587.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Xterra for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,052.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,714.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Nissan Xterra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Xterra lease specials

