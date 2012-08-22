Used 2003 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 287,200 miles2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T33C660536
Stock: 660536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 239,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS, 4 Speakers. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Blue 2003 Nissan Xterra XE RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DD28T83C680759
Stock: PC2559A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 104,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,922
Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Jasper / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC. Avalanche 2003 Nissan Xterra RWD 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC Odometer is 77512 miles below market average! Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T83C631159
Stock: TT85120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 174,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,975$1,254 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Excellent Running One-Owner Southern California Luxury Economy SUV w/Automatic Transmission w/Overdrive PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 3.3 Liter V6 EFi Engine Right Mileage Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors Premium Bluetooth-Ready JVC Pandora AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player & Remote Front Bucket Seats w/2-Way Opening Center Console Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Patented Nissan Overhead Rack w/Storage Tray Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seat w/Seatbelts for 3 Rear Passengers Factory Side Protective Running Bars Front Foglamps Factory 16 Alloy Wheels w/Quality 265/70R 16 All-Terrain Radial Tires Recent Tuneup AC Service & Smog Certification Full-Size Spare Tire & more; Clean One-Owner CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records to include fairly recent timing belt & water pump replacement at 163k miles; Excellent Value at Just $3975/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more informaiton please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE COURSE OF THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28TX4C677030
Stock: KK7030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,894 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,275$1,091 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Well-Maintained Southern California Luxury Economy SUV w/Automatic Transmission w/Overdrive PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 3.3 Liter V6 EFi Engine Right Mileage Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors 'Alpine' AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/2-Way Opening Center Console Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Patented Nissan Overhead Rack w/Storage Tray Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seat Distinctive Polished Pewter Metallic Finish w/Grey Upholstery Factory Side Protective Running Boards Front Foglamps Factory 16'' Chrome Alloy Wheels w/Quality 'Bridgestone Dueller' 265/70R 16'' All-Terrain Radial Tires Recent Smog Certifcation Current June 2021 California Vehicle Registration & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records to Include Timing Belt Replacement; Excellent Value at Just $4275/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T14C641971
Stock: 641971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,060 miles5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T84C672487
Stock: 672487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,784 miles
$4,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C CARFAX One-Owner.Silver 2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC Supercharged 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC Supercharged, 4WD.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1MD28Y92C519749
Stock: P519749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 172,242 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Jim Kirby Automotive - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Visit Jim Kirby Automotive online at jimkirbyauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-895-6420 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y34C642275
Stock: 8492A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Dave Gill Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
RARE FIND HERE! * SUPER CLEAN OFF-ROAD ASSAULT MACHINE! * XTERRA XE WITH 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION IS READY FOR FUN! * DOES HAVE THE XTERRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PKG THAT FEATURES PAINTED 16-IN ALLOY WHEELS THAT WILL BE SHOD WITH FRESH ALL-TERRAIN TIRES AND TUBULAR STEP RAILS, WHILE INSIDE GETTING YOU FULL POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL * DOES HAVE AFTERMARKET RADIO WITH REMOTE AND BLUETOOTH READY FOR YOUR MUSIC * TWO OWNERS, WELL MAINTAINED AND ACCIDENT FREE! * 2004 Nissan Xterra XE 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC Granite 16" 4-Spoke Silver Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Stereo w/6 Speakers, Auxiliary 12V Power Point (Rear Cargo), CD player, Cruise Control, Door Fabric Trim, First Aid Kit, In-Cabin Microfilter, Map Lights, Power Mirrors, Power Package, Power Windows & Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry (RKE), Retractable Cargo Cover, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tubular Step Rails, Utility Package, Variable Intermittent Front Wipers, Vehicle Security System, Xterra World Championship Package.Your peace of mind is important to us. We have included over 24 photos so that you can judge the condition of this vehicle yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Dave Gill Chevrolet offers some of the best values in the market for your hard-earned money. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our number one priority, and we do not use high-pressure sales tactics. We inspect and service all our used cars as necessary; not simply take it to the local car wash and use their free vacuums. We will provide you a Carfax, vehicle inspection results, and how we arrived at the price. We may not always be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that, too. Call or stop by Dave Gill Chevrolet at 4700 E. Broad Street in Columbus to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. We are just minutes from Port Columbus Airport and offer free pick-up for our out-of-town guests.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 51416 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y94C667133
Stock: 20TR309A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 161,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
Feel free to text questions to 801-390-2354 anytime. Don't forget to check out our website. www.chariotautosales.comCome and discover a whole new buying experience at Chariot Auto Sales.Our no pressure approach and straight forward pricing make buying a vehicle enjoyable.A large part of our business comes from outside the area and we can ship your vehicle anywhere in the US. Contact us to find out just how easy this can be. We are also happy to make arrangements to pick you up from the airport *Financing options available *Trade ins always welcome
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28YX4C637459
Stock: 20236-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,575 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
JUST REDUCED!! 2002 Nissan Xterra!! 4wd! Awesome suv, great in snow! Just inspected until 11/20! Comes with warranty! GUARANTEED FINANCING!***** This is being offered for sale by Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks.*****Hello There! We are Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks. We are a family owned and operated, servicing the Lehigh Valley since 1978. We offer quality used cars and trucks at a fair price. We are proud to offer Guaranteed Credit Approval and as low as 3.99% for conventional financing. We also service what we sell with a full, on site comprehensive mechanical shop for any need you may have. We have over 90 cars and trucks in stock ready to go. Whether you are looking for your next vehicle, or need service on your current one, just give us a call today and we can help! 610-767-5048 www.LeeMillerUsedCars.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y92C532621
Stock: 14132J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,590 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,997
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C Sport Utility 4DDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! AWD!NO ACCIDENTS!!!!NEW!!! BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!How it works?Step 1. Choose a carStep 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or VideoStep 3. Prepare for your deliveryStep 4. Request deliveryStep 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 508-505-4555We are proud to present this beautiful 2004 Nissan Xterra.'Nissan's Xterra, now in its fourth model year, is somewhat of a rarity. It is based on a real truck; namely, the Frontier compact pickup. Its wheelbase is shared with the Frontier, and so is the independent front suspension and leaf-spring and solid axle setup at the rear. As such, the Xterra (terra for the land it crosses and X for the generation it intends to target) is tailored to the outdoor enthusiast.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- rugged looks and the off-road capability to match- lots of room inside- solid construction.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty.This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1MD28YX4C618826
Stock: 32-1597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1MD28Y22C540376
Stock: nr7085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 230,095 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
(Vtp) Xterra World Championship Pkg (Mir) Auto Dimming Electrochromic Mirror; Compass & Temp (Bsm) Body-Side Molding (Mic) In-Cabin Microfilter Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T34C648419
Stock: 4C648419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 190,060 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,880
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2004 Nissan Xterra XE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver, Gray Cloth. Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y94C646413
Stock: F1484B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 205,001 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,498
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC.Silver Lightning Metallic 2004 Nissan Xterra XE RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Recent Arrival!We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Xterra XE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28T34C648551
Stock: 4C648551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 180,508 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,477
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
tether
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Xterra XE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ED28Y52C505769
Stock: 505769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,092 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS 2002 NISSAN XTERRA! THIS XTERRA IS LOCAL TO THE NORTHWEST PLEASE CALL BEFORE YOU COME TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1MD28Y32C536630
Stock: 9159M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Xterra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra
- 5(59%)
- 4(31%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(1%)
Related Nissan Xterra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo V90 2018
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2017
- Used Audi S8 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 2011
- Used Honda Crosstour 2012
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2012
- Used Audi S5 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2013
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2013
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Audi S7 2014
- Used Scion xB 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Altima Long Beach CA
- Used Nissan Armada San Diego CA
- Used Nissan Altima Greenville NC
- Used Nissan Altima Amarillo TX
- Used Nissan Armada Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan Titan XD Little Rock AR
- Used Nissan NV200 San Antonio TX
- Used Nissan Xterra Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Nissan Xterra Syracuse NY
- Used Nissan Armada Toledo OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Juke 2015 Fremont CA
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2018 Fairfax VA
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018 Albany NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500