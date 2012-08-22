Used 2003 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Nissan Xterra XE in Silver
    used

    2003 Nissan Xterra XE

    287,200 miles
    2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2003 Nissan Xterra XE in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Nissan Xterra XE

    239,532 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2003 Nissan Xterra XE in White
    used

    2003 Nissan Xterra XE

    104,956 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,922

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    174,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,975

    $1,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Gray
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    168,894 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,275

    $1,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Yellow
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    180,060 miles
    5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C in Silver
    used

    2002 Nissan Xterra XE S/C

    192,784 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra SE in Light Green
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra SE

    172,242 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Gray
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    92,424 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Black
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    161,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Xterra XE in Gold
    used

    2002 Nissan Xterra XE

    183,575 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra SE S/C

    118,590 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C in Black
    used

    2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Yellow
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    230,095 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,998

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    190,060 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,880

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Xterra XE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Xterra XE

    205,001 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,498

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Xterra XE in Gold
    used

    2002 Nissan Xterra XE

    180,508 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,477

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C in Black
    used

    2002 Nissan Xterra SE S/C

    170,092 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4162 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
One of the best SUVs
xterra_ep,08/22/2012
Exceent SUV, if you take a little care of it: First of all change to Bilsteins - it will change your driving experience 180 degrees. Second, if you over 100K change timing belt, all other belts; watter pump, termostat. Third, make sure your brakes are good. Now you have a fantastic car - you have to invest a bit - but then you have a true 4x4 that will go anywhere, will start any time, and will drive and feel like brand new. Or much better than many brand new cars, suvs in the $20K range. My wife wants me to change my car to twice more expensive and more cool - I love this SUV - I put some sweat to it and it is perfect now! Love it!
