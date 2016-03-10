Used 2006 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    171,904 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,850

    $3,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    171,040 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,244

    $2,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra SE

    232,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    80,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Yellow
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    114,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    121,930 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    148,365 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,250

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra SE in Black
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra SE

    144,387 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra S in Yellow
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra S

    156,769 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Xterra SE in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Nissan Xterra SE

    162,616 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Xterra S in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Nissan Xterra S

    114,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2007 Nissan Xterra S

    112,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,488

    $1,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Xterra S in White
    used

    2007 Nissan Xterra S

    140,526 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,233

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2007 Nissan Xterra S

    234,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Xterra S in Black
    used

    2007 Nissan Xterra S

    246,532 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Xterra SE in Yellow
    used

    2005 Nissan Xterra SE

    180,514 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,987

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Xterra X in Silver
    used

    2007 Nissan Xterra X

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details

I bought this vehicle brand new in 06. I fell in love with the exterior styling. Did all the required scheduled maintenance. At 59, 980 miles the transmission failed(coolant mixed with engine oil-a common problem with this model and year). However the warranty was up to 60,000 miles so it was covered. At 100,000 miles the same thing happened. The dealer quoted me $9,500 to repair! I was ready to junk it at that point since the repairs would be more than the value of the car. But decided to contact Nissan Corporate and going back and forth Nissan actually covered the repairs because it was the second incident! I have to give Nissan credit for doing this. However, the aggravation of the whole event was not fun. At 135,000 miles a guy I know who owns a local transmission shop changed around some of the hoses so the problem will not occur again, for $100. I do not understand how or why the Nissan dealership did not do this after the first failure, or esp. after the second failure? I now have 235,000 miles and the vehicle needs more repairs (2 catalytic converters and ball joints) to pass inspectionso I am going to sell it for cheap. If it wasn't for the transmission/radiator problem this vehicle is good. But that is a Major problem for anyone who doesnt have the hoses changed around.
