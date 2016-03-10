Used 2006 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

I bought this vehicle brand new in 06. I fell in love with the exterior styling. Did all the required scheduled maintenance. At 59, 980 miles the transmission failed(coolant mixed with engine oil-a common problem with this model and year). However the warranty was up to 60,000 miles so it was covered. At 100,000 miles the same thing happened. The dealer quoted me $9,500 to repair! I was ready to junk it at that point since the repairs would be more than the value of the car. But decided to contact Nissan Corporate and going back and forth Nissan actually covered the repairs because it was the second incident! I have to give Nissan credit for doing this. However, the aggravation of the whole event was not fun. At 135,000 miles a guy I know who owns a local transmission shop changed around some of the hoses so the problem will not occur again, for $100. I do not understand how or why the Nissan dealership did not do this after the first failure, or esp. after the second failure? I now have 235,000 miles and the vehicle needs more repairs (2 catalytic converters and ball joints) to pass inspectionso I am going to sell it for cheap. If it wasn't for the transmission/radiator problem this vehicle is good. But that is a Major problem for anyone who doesnt have the hoses changed around.

