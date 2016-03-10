Used 2006 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me
283 listings
- 171,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,850$3,024 Below Market
- 171,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,244$2,743 Below Market
- 232,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850
- 80,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 114,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
- 121,930 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 148,365 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,250
- 144,387 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
- 156,769 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$6,495
- 162,616 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 114,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999$1,673 Below Market
- 112,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,488$1,111 Below Market
- 140,526 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,233
- 234,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
- 246,532 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
- 180,514 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,987
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Xterra
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Xterra
See all 117 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5117 Reviews
Report abuse
Ed,10/03/2016
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this vehicle brand new in 06. I fell in love with the exterior styling. Did all the required scheduled maintenance. At 59, 980 miles the transmission failed(coolant mixed with engine oil-a common problem with this model and year). However the warranty was up to 60,000 miles so it was covered. At 100,000 miles the same thing happened. The dealer quoted me $9,500 to repair! I was ready to junk it at that point since the repairs would be more than the value of the car. But decided to contact Nissan Corporate and going back and forth Nissan actually covered the repairs because it was the second incident! I have to give Nissan credit for doing this. However, the aggravation of the whole event was not fun. At 135,000 miles a guy I know who owns a local transmission shop changed around some of the hoses so the problem will not occur again, for $100. I do not understand how or why the Nissan dealership did not do this after the first failure, or esp. after the second failure? I now have 235,000 miles and the vehicle needs more repairs (2 catalytic converters and ball joints) to pass inspectionso I am going to sell it for cheap. If it wasn't for the transmission/radiator problem this vehicle is good. But that is a Major problem for anyone who doesnt have the hoses changed around.
