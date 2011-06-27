2002 Nissan Xterra Review
Pros & Cons
- Rugged looks and the off-road capability to match, lots of room inside.
- Uncomfortable front seats, poor on-road ride and steering, four-cylinder and normally aspirated V6 lack power.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A truck-based compact 'ute for those who actually plan to use it like it's featured in Nissan's TV commercials.
Vehicle overview
A so-called mini-SUV doesn't have to be a hybrid compromise, and for proof, look no further than the 2002 Xterra (terra for the land it crosses and X for the generation it intends to target). Although it sits squarely on the large side of the mini-SUV scale, don't be alarmed by the truck's physical size; the price is small by comparison.
The Xterra competes in a market brimming with new models, including the all-new 2002 Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jeep Liberty and Suzuki XL-7, as well as the already established mini-ute crowd like the Ford Escape, Kia Sportage, Mazda Tribute and Toyota RAV4. In this increasingly crowded segment, the Xterra must rely less upon its unique niche appeal and more on its value and rugged good looks.
Designed at Nissan Design International (NDI), the Xterra's muscular styling is what sells it. For 2002, Nissan has updated the previously bland nose to include black-framed round headlights, a new front fascia with the Nissan flying "V" grille and round foglights. A new hood, with a 48mm raised "power bulge" center section, lends a powerful look echoed by the signature Xterra flared front fenders. Additional changes can be found inside the cabin, including updated gauges and climate controls, new seat fabrics and a relocated parking brake.
Unlike many of its small SUV competitors, the Xterra is based on a real truck: Nissan's Frontier compact pickup. The result is a mini SUV with numb-steering and sloppy handling -- a rarity in this class and something consumers might not like after the novelty of the tough styling wears off. Big, knobby tires are great for off-roading, but if you spend most of your time on pavement, you'll notice that they grip poorly and squeal plenty.
Offered in two trim levels, the Xterra can be purchased as a base XE or upscale SE model with two- or four-wheel drive, a four-cylinder or V6 engine, and a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system and two-speed transfer case is engaged using a floor-mounted lever.
The Xterra's standard motivation comes from a 2.4-liter inline four that makes 143 horsepower. XEs and SEs can be ordered with a 170-hp 3.3-liter V6 or a new supercharged version of this engine that produces 210 hp. Outdoor enthusiasts can tow up to 5,000 pounds with the V6 and an automatic transmission, and antilock brakes are standard on all models.
The Xterra is being marketed as a bare-bones mini-SUV to avoid treading on the toes of its bigger and more upscale brother, the Pathfinder. How well it succeeds at this task is questionable. The Xterra is nearly as long as the Pathfinder and offers an inch more legroom for rear passengers. But the well-equipped 250-horsepower Pathfinder, marketed to a wealthier clientele that wants prodigious power and luxury amenities, serves to make the Xterra the better bargain for those looking for basic transportation. We deem their mission to be a success, even if the definition of a "mini-SUV" gets murkier all the time.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Nissan Xterra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Xterra
Related Used 2002 Nissan Xterra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima