  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2007 Nissan Xterra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(75)
Appraise this car

2007 Nissan Xterra Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most powerful V6s in the class, above average off-road capability, ample passenger room, innovative cargo features.
  • Still not what we would call refined on the street, lots of hard plastic in the cabin.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Nissan Xterra for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$8,995
Used Xterra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Hard-core all the way down to its fully boxed frame, the spartan 2007 Nissan Xterra should be a good fit for budget-minded SUV buyers seeking maximum utility and off-road capability.

Vehicle overview

The Nissan Xterra is a lot like that friend you had in high school who knew from age 5 exactly what she wanted to be when she grew up. This vehicle has never struggled to find its niche; from the start, its mission has always been clear. The Xterra is an SUV for buyers who like the crunch of gravel under their tires, a purpose-built fun machine for those who seek their thrills in the great outdoors.

From the inside out, the 2007 Nissan Xterra is primed and ready for when the paved road ends. It offers up to 9.5 inches of ground clearance, and underbody components are neatly contained above the frame. Low gearing helps the ute shine when the agenda calls for rock-crawling, and the rear differential can be locked at the push of a button. Electronic Hill Descent checks speed when tackling steep descents, and a Hill Start Assist system keeps you from rolling backward should you need to stop while ascending a slope.

On-pavement handling is agreeable, if not overly refined. This is a vehicle that won't leave you jostled, sore and irritated after a long road trip. The Xterra's rack-and-pinion steering is dialed in to the road, and its 4.0-liter V6 is fast and responsive.

If off-roading is merely something you glimpse on ESPN as you switch channels in search of Oprah, then you'll want to pass on the Xterra; you'd be better served by a car-based SUV like the Honda CR-V, which offers superior on-road comfort. But if you're an urban adventurer looking for a ride that holds its own both on and off pavement, you'd be hard-pressed to find a choice that delivers more than the 2007 Nissan Xterra.

2007 Nissan Xterra models

Buyers of the five-passenger Nissan Xterra midsize SUV have a choice of four trim levels -- X, S, SE and Off-Road. The first three are offered in both two- and four-wheel drive, while the Off-Road is offered in four-wheel drive only. The base X offers amenities like air-conditioning and a CD player. The S adds cruise control, remote keyless entry and full power accessories. The Off-Road model includes high-performance gas shocks, off-road tires on alloy wheels, a locking rear differential, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist. The SE loses the Off-Road's hard-core equipment but adds upgraded interior trim and a nine-speaker 300-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with MP3 capability, an auxiliary jack and steering-wheel-mounted controls. A host of packages are also available that allow upgrades like satellite radio and step rails.

2007 Highlights

The Nissan Xterra gets a few minor upgrades for 2007. Mud guards are now standard on all 4X4 models, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sunglasses holder are now standard on Off-Road models, and body side moldings are now standard on SE models.

Performance & mpg

All Nissan Xterra models feature a 4.0-liter V6 that makes 261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, generous figures for this class. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional. Four-wheel-drive versions use a multimode transfer case that offers 2WD and automatic 4WD modes, in addition to low-range gearing, for maximum flexibility in varying conditions.

Safety

All Xterras come equipped with stability control and antilock disc brakes fortified with brake assist. Side-impact airbags (for front occupants) and full-length side curtain airbags are optional. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Nissan Xterra earned four out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on impacts. Five stars were awarded for protection of both front and rear occupants in side-impact crashes. In IIHS tests, the Xterra earned an "Acceptable" rating -- the second highest -- for frontal crash protection.

Driving

With more than enough power under the hood, the 2007 Nissan Xterra offers brisk performance on the street. Solid steering feel and a lack of excessive body roll make for a confident feel on pavement. Yes, its truck chassis still doesn't deliver the sharp handling that a car-based platform would, but it's an acceptable trade-off, given its above-average off-road prowess. Off-road, the low-end grunt, generous ground clearance and ample wheel articulation allow the Xterra to negotiate some serious terrain, such as rutted and rock-strewn trails.

Interior

Although there's more hard plastic than we'd like, the interior stays true to its function-over-form mission, and the ergonomics are solid. The cargo area is highlighted by an easy-to-clean floor and a total of 10 utility hooks -- six on the floor/sides and four on the ceiling and sides. (Floor hooks can carry up to 110 pounds.) An adjustable channel system in the cargo floor, similar in design to the system offered on the Titan and Frontier pickups, makes it easier to secure bike racks and other gear. There's also an available built-in first aid kit and space to securely carry jugs up to 1 gallon in size.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Nissan Xterra.

5(63%)
4(25%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
75 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 75 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One fast SUV
Emanuel,11/29/2006
Getting on the interstates in Virginia can be challenging at best, the on ramps are short and drivers not willing to let any one on. But in this SUV I don't need anyone to let me over! I just depress the accelerator and whoa! The performance on this vehicle is amazing. This vehicle performs like a sports car the look of it is so deceiving; it looks like your average SUV. Well all I have to say is don't judge a book by its cover!
Excellent SUV
Jose,04/29/2018
SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I bought the 2007 Xterra used, to replace my 17 year old pickup Mazda (Ranger) pickup truck as my daily driver. I needed something with a backseat, as I have kids to drive around now. The Xterra is great. I've owned several trucks and SUVs, and this has the strongest V6 engine I've ever regularly driven. Merging on the interstate or passing is no problem at all, the Xterra gets it done. Handles amazingly well. The Xterra is not loaded up with bells and whistles, which is exactly what I wanted. I don't need all of those odds and ends, that I probably wouldn't use anyway, breaking on me. The cargo area is not carpeted, it is all durable plastics, which is perfect for throwing whatever muddy stuff/tools/kid's sports equipment/wet dog you have back there. The only upgrade I made on mine was to pull the factory radio out and put in a touch screen system with bluetooth and backup camera (Pioneer touch screen radio and camera cost me $230 total from Amazon), and I only did that because I don't carry around CDs any longer. Nissan's slogan for this vehicle was "Everything you need, nothing you don't," and that is 100% the case. Mine is now 11 years old and has 96K miles on it, and I've never had a single issue with it. Do your regular maintenance and these things will last a long time. However, if you do own or buy a 2007, do yourself a favor and do the transmission radiator bypass. This will save you from a costly transmission replacement in the future. It will take you 30 minutes and about $20 bucks. Don't know how to turn wrenches? Get your mechanic to do it. Google this problem, there are tons of complaints about it, Nissan should have done a recall on these radiators. The fix is very easy. I did this to mine right after I learned about this issue and I've never had a problem. The only complaint I have ever had about my Xterra, is that the EPA gas mileage estimates are almost a flat out lie. I drive like a grandpa in the city (and don't do 100 mph on the interstate, modest offroading), and I've never done better than 13 mpg in the city. I typically do 11-12. Highway is about 18. As long as you do the transmission radiator bypass and plan to spend some dough on fuel, this vehicle should last you a long time.
Update Report From October, 2010
hikercamper,01/29/2011
42,500 Miles. Still under factory warranty - timing chain is being replaced. Gas mileage started dropping, so am having fuel service, including cleaning of fuel injectors and de-carbon valves. Rear shocks will be replaced with Bilstein shocks. Have received two notices from Nissan extending warranties on fuel sensor assembly to 60,000 miles and the radiator assembly to 72,000. Feeling concerned about the mechanical reliability of this vehicle. Thought the Xterra would have held up better than this. Bought new and have owned the Xterra for three and a half years.
Xterra 4x4
rthinchey,07/25/2013
Great truck to drive on and off road. Very easy to maintain. Works very well off road, I've never been stuck or left stranded. Great vehicle in the snow, mud, rain, sand, and anything else you can throw at it
See all 75 reviews of the 2007 Nissan Xterra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Nissan Xterra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Nissan Xterra

Used 2007 Nissan Xterra Overview

The Used 2007 Nissan Xterra is offered in the following submodels: Xterra SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Nissan Xterra?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Nissan Xterra trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2007 Nissan Xterras are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Nissan Xterra for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Xterras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Nissan Xterra.

    Can't find a used 2007 Nissan Xterras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Nissan Xterra for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,612.

    Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,388.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Xterra for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,599.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,560.

    Should I lease or buy a 2007 Nissan Xterra?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Nissan lease specials
    Check out Nissan Xterra lease specials

    Related Used 2007 Nissan Xterra info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles