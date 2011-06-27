  1. Home
2000 Nissan Xterra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged looks and capability to match, excellent brakes, lots of room inside, standard ABS.
  • Based on a truck, it steers like a truck (read: numb).
Edmunds' Expert Review

A truck-based compact ute for those who actually plan to use it like it's featured in Nissan's TV commercials.

Vehicle overview

A so-called mini SUV doesn't have to be a compromise, and for proof, look no further than the 2000 Xterra ("terra for the land it crosses and "X" for the generation it intends to target). This new sport-ute from Nissan sits squarely on the large side of the mini-SUV scale, but don't be alarmed by the truck's physical size: the price is tiny by comparison. It is not so cheap that it undercuts all the other "mini-cutes" with which it competes (Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4, Jeep Cherokee and Suzuki Grand Vitara), but you get a lot for your money.

Unlike many of its small SUV competitors, the new Xterra is based on a real truck -- Nissan's Frontier compact pickup. And if the Xterra looks familiar, it's because it shares the same hood, front fascia, A-pillars, windshield and front doors with its genetic source. Designed at Nissan Design International (NDI) in La Jolla, Calif., and assembled in Smyrna, Tenn., the vehicle has a 104.3-inch wheelbase, an independent front suspension and a leaf-spring setup at the rear. Taillights form geometric shapes, with white, angled reverse lights appearing out of place. The spare tire is located underneath but still in view from behind -- not the choice location for heavy-duty off-road aficionados. Still, the truck looks beefy and solid overall, with unique styling that screams ruggedness. The powder-coated, tubular roof rack comes with adjustable rails for carrying cargo of all shapes and sizes. For smaller items, there's even a plastic cargo tray up front that will hold 30 pounds of odds-'n-ends.

The Xterra is being marketed as a mini-SUV to avoid treading on the toes of its bigger brother, the Pathfinder, but how well it does that is questionable. The Xterra is 178 inches long, only 0.3 of an inch shorter than the Pathfinder. Xterra also offers an inch more legroom for rear passengers. The Pathfinder will be marketed to a more upscale audience with more options, but that only serves to make the Xterra the better bargain. Nissan has certainly stirred up an interesting option in this market, while the definition of a "mini-SUV" gets murkier all the time.

Offered in two trim levels, the Xterra can be purchased as a base XE or sporty SE model with either two-or four-wheel drive, a four-cylinder or V6 engine, and a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Xterra's standard motivation comes from a 2.4-liter inline four that makes 143 horsepower and 154 foot-pounds of torque. An optional 170-horsepower, 3.3-liter V6 gets 200 accessible foot-pounds of torque and moves the Xterra from zero to 60 in 10.8 seconds. Off-road, the Xterra and its big, all-season tires come in handy, though on-road handling suffers for this trail-blazing perk. Outdoor enthusiasts can tow up to 5,000 pounds with the new Nissan as long as it has an automatic transmission, and antilock brakes are standard on all trim levels.

Inside, five seating positions are offered, but it's a squeeze to fit three adults on the rear-bench seat. With the cargo area folded flat, though, four cross-legged adults can fit in the back without touching knees. The instrument panel and secondary controls are well-laid out and easy-to-use, and the cabin is not cluttered with lots of gee-whiz gadgetry.

Here's our vote for which direction we'd like to see the mini-SUV market turn: Instead of squaring off wagons and raising up cars, the industry would do well to downsize real trucks and make them behave as much like cars as possible. The mini-SUV gene pool would be a lot less mixed up and more Xterra-like 'utes would be produced-which would be a good thing.

2000 Highlights

A truck-based mini-SUV, the athletic new Xterra competes with several smaller vehicles built on car platforms.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Nissan Xterra.

5(54%)
4(37%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.4
95 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

200K miles on my 00 X
calabash_72,11/26/2014
Well, I bought my 2000 Nissan Xterra in 2003, shortly after my baby girl was born and I needed 4 doors instead of my extend cab suicide doors on my Silverado. I am going on 12 years owning and 200,000 miles. The cons-bad gas mileage, avg 12-14mpg, cold air intake gave me +1mpg. Really underpowered. Only thing is @ 145k my timing belt broke, supposed to change @ 125k anyway. Distributor went out @ 195k. Other than that, just normal maint wear and tear. I cannot really complain on cost of repairs since there have been so few.
My 2000 Xterra SE 3.3 liter V6
jerrymax,05/04/2014
SE 4dr SUV 4WD
I bought this car almost two years ago and have put 15,000 miles on it. It is great in snow and ice in 4 wheel drive mode. Easy to shift from 2 to 4 wheel drive system. The 3.3 liter V6 is adequate, not fast, but you don't get an SUV for speed. Valve gaskets had to be replaced at 154K. Only complaints; no dashboard clock and dashboard instruments are very dark. On a sunny day if you're wearing sunglasses you can't read them unless dashboard lights are turned on. Vehicle is very rugged. I actually think this 1st generation Xterra looks nicer than the 2nd generation. 4 full doors and great visibility make it more practical than the FJ Cruiser. I would highly recommend this vehicle. Since last posting my review I had engine overheating repeatedly and thought the vehicle needed a new thermastat. Turned out there was a crack in the head gasket. I was given alternatives of a $2000 repair job or "we can put in some sealant and half the time that works." For thirty dollars I had them put in the sealant and ever since then, about six months ago, the car runs perfectly and no longer overheats. Not sure how long since my last review update but the vehicle now has 177,000 miles on odometer and is still running just fine. Even after several trips to upstate New York (round trips of 700 miles) the vehicle runs very well. Always starts right up when I turn the key. Only small problem that has developed is that the dashboard light setting sometimes goes bad and the dash lights disappear at night. I fiddle with it for a minute, find the sweet spot, and it's good for another few weeks. I don't put a lot of miles on my Xterra because I also own two sedans and mostly use the Xterra in the winter. All things considered, if you are looking for a modest sized SUV that's a good work horse to get you over any terrain or through any bad weather conditions, this is a great vehicle to own.
A wonderful and reliable truck
staples93,12/29/2010
I bought this truck 9 months ago with about 149,000 miles. It now has about 154,000 miles on it. Only had one problem besides a couple minor things. Even though it was never a real problem nor was it noticeable, the transmission had to be rebuilt. Also had to replace the clutch from normal wear. It was the first time it was replaced. Very reliable and has amazing offroad capabilities. Poor gas mileage though. I only get an average of 13-15mpg depending on how and where I drive. Other Xterras tend to do better I think. It is also a little sluggish. Also I am 6'5" and I fit just fine in the drivers seat.
1st. year in Production,I would buy a dozen more.
Adam Sands,03/27/2016
SE 4dr SUV 4WD
You should know that you have a reliable,safe,vehicle that will go anywhere,everyday.My x-terra owes me nothing.Over 200,000 miles.still perky and strong.I have a 5 speed man.trans.and I've had to replace clutch @ about 130,000 miles.after driving lessons with 2 kids and towing a boat out of the water every weekend.I've only had a few issues through the years.A/C compressor failed after 100,000 mi.quick fix= removed belt and rolled down windows.Broken leaf spring,due to rust sand/salt is a challenge here in MA.Dealer replacement springs were about $325.local mech repaired+new shocks.DIY tune up's are a challenge to get the #5 spark plug out.*tip= after tune-up check that ALL spark plugs were replaced.honest repair men are rare.The only "issue I had was getting the "4wd"to disengage back to 2w drive.their's a sequence.drive 35mph in 3rd gear and shift out of 4wd.some times it takes awhile for it to go back to normal drive.Thats it for issues..AWESOME truck for snow,rough roads,hills,and trails.The only reason I'm getting rid of my xterra is that I cant keep up with the RUST spots.Mine started on the back hatch ,little blisters,and every year it spreads all over.Good thing I am so handy with bondo and primer paint finishing.I LOVE MY TRUCK.
See all 95 reviews of the 2000 Nissan Xterra
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2000 Nissan Xterra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2000 Nissan Xterra Overview

The Used 2000 Nissan Xterra is offered in the following submodels: Xterra SUV. Available styles include XE V6 4dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV, XE 4dr SUV, XE V6 4dr SUV 4WD, and SE 4dr SUV 4WD.

