Vehicle overview

When it really comes down to it, the 2012 Nissan Xterra is an SUV best suited for active folks whose idea of a good time involves getting off the beaten path. With its beefy, body-on-frame construction, available four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing, gobs of ground clearance and mulelike load-carrying capacity, the Xterra makes a great companion for weekend adventurers.

The Xterra is also easier to live with during the week than its few remaining old-school SUV competitors. That's because the Xterra, with its traditional four-door design, is decidedly more practical in daily driving than the Toyota FJ Cruiser (big blind spots and goofy rear-opening access doors) and the Jeep Wrangler (noisier, rougher riding and generally less refined).

Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that there are a few downsides to all this brawn, including the Xterra's trucklike ride and handling dynamics, poor fuel economy and no-frills interior. If all you really need is an SUV that can handle light-duty trails, a small or midsize crossover like a Kia Sorento or Subaru Forester will likely suit you much better given their superior comfort, feature content and fuel efficiency. But if you want to keep it rugged, old-school and reasonably practical, the long-running Xterra will certainly satisfy.