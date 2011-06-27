Overall, this has been a great vehicle since being purchased used with 56,000 miles. Our Xterra is currently ready to hit 90,000 miles, and we have been happy with the reliability and performance of the vehicle. The engine provides sufficient power to get up and go. The Xterra can tow up to 5,500 pounds, although we have yet to use ours for this purpose. Handling in the snow is perfect when in 4WD (can be a bit sketchy in 2WD due to being RWD). We have had zero problems with the drivetrain, however, this Xterra had the issue with coolant leaking into the transmission prior to our purchase. The radiator, transaxle, and differential were all replaced by the previous owner. If you do purchase an Xterra, make sure this problem was resolved or you could end up paying big money to fix these issues. Our only other complaint about the Xterra has been some electrical issues. We had to replace an airbag sensor that went bad and Nissan refused to pay for it because the VIN of our Xterra was not included in the recall on this even though it fell within the years that were recalled for this issue. The lock on the hatch quit working and the motor on the driver's door also quit. As many have mentioned, the interior quality is pretty cheap (plastics scratch easily), but that is not a big issue for our family. These things will last 200,000 plus if you take care of them and provide the necessary maintenance. UPDATE 12/31/19 The Xterra continues to perform beyond my expectations. Since my last review, we have had 0 problems with the SUV. We replaced a pair of horrible Yokohama Geolander HTS tires (like ice skates in the snow) with a set of Nokian WRG3 tires. This has made a world of difference when driving in snowy weather conditions. Getting ready to change the spark plugs and serpentine belt. The reliability and cost of maintenance have made this an exceptional vehicle. Don't hesitate to purchase one if it has been taken care of by previous owners.

