Used 2014 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

- 97,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$2,516 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW5EN811740
Stock: 811740A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,445$2,941 Below Market
Banner Chevrolet - New Orleans / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW2EN814739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,396 miles
$12,367$2,511 Below Market
Town & Country Motors - Warsaw / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW1EN803344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,391
Pre-Owned Express - Porter / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU2EN805151
Stock: 805151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,949$1,397 Below Market
Crossroads Chevrolet - Mount Hope / West Virginia
PRICE DROP FROM $16,999, $2,500 below NADA Retail! Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemEXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com's review says "Unlike so many modern car-based crossover SUVs, the Xterra's truck-like design makes it tough as nails, allowing it to traverse all sorts of off-road obstacles without ripping its suspension or getting buried up to both axles.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERCrossroads Chevrolet is a new and used car dealership in Mount Hope, WV. We carry the full line of Chevy models, as well as used and certified pre-owned vehicles. Crossroads Chevy also has certified service, parts, and finance departments. "Out on the open road, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf further proves its worth with confident handling and a comfortable, secure ride quality." -- Edmunds 3,000 ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT MAY APPLY - Contact us for more information. PRICE DROP FROM $16,999, $2,500 below NADA Retail! Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!Pricing analysis performed on 6/9/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NWXEN804766
Stock: 190444AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 83,761 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$1,929 Below Market
Virginia Auto Trader Co - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW7EN807365
Stock: 1325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,783 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,495
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2014 Nissan Xterra S 4X4 --- ALLOY WHEELS --- SIRIUS XM RADIO ---AC --- AM/FM /CD AUDIO SYSTEM ---CLOTH SEATS --- ROOF RACK ---STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.3, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.7, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD selector: manual hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.69, Limited slip differential: front, Alternator: 110 amps, Emissions: 50 state, Spark plugs: platinum tipped, Body side moldings: black, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: two-tone, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Mudguards: front, Rear bumper color: black, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Roof rack, Roof rack color: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, First aid kit, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 20.4, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 33 mm, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Phone: pre-wired for phone, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Tow hooks: front, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: fixed intermittent, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NWXEN808509
Stock: 22765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,865$400 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
Sharp looking well maintained Loaded Nissan Xterra PRO-4X 4.0L V6 5-speed automatic.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Nissan Xterra PRO-4X is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Nissan Xterra PRO-4X is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.*2014 Best Used SUV's
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW6EN815652
Stock: PMG10444A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 99,231 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,695$690 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2014 Nissan Xterra 4,0L V6 PRO 4X 4x4. 1 Owner Xterra. This Xterra has many options including premium alloy wheels, navigation system, back up camera, Fostgate system, heated seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, tinted windows, cruise control, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW1EN814408
Stock: 814408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 93,901 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,995
Hyundai Escondido - Escondido / California
Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU3EN806261
Stock: 401628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 64,961 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$16,655
Star Auto Mall 78 - Stewartsville / New Jersey
Star Auto Mall has over 1,000 affordable vehicles in stock. Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the 164 State Hwy 173 Stewartsville, NJ 08886. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Stewartsville, NJ dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs, trucks, and cars at highly affordable prices. So come on down to our dealership in 164 State Hwy 173 Stewartsville, NJ 08886. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 908-213-2277. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles. CLEAN CARFAX, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW0EN806056
Stock: N2177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 115,186 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,382$945 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Peters / Missouri
2014 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X Super Black 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, AWD, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Leather Seats, Xterra PRO-4X, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, gray Leather, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Mid Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little farther. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchase include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW7EN812291
Stock: 13862B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 77,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999$218 Below Market
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Audio system with 6-speakers CD USB iPod aux input Bluetooth Front bucket seats Cruise control Power exterior mirrors Luggage rack Alloy Wheels Glacier White with Gray cloth interior Good Car Fax - no accidents reported. ADDITIONAL PHOTOS ON OUR WEBSITE www.autoshowcasetulsa.com Welcome to Auto Showcase of Tulsa Oklahoma. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality Motor Cars available and provide Customer Service to Match. We have a regular inventory of Pre-Owned late model cars trucks and sport utility vehicles. We are not a high pressure dealership just real people with real quality vehicles. Give us a shot to prove ourselves and earn your business. Purchase your next used car at Auto Showcase of Tulsa. We base our success on YOUR satisfaction. NOTICE Although we attempt to keep inventories current we cannot guarantee that located vehicles will still be available for sale. To be sure CONTACT THE DEALER FIRST.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NU3EN807314
Stock: 5315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,186 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,921$303 Below Market
Droubay Chevrolet Buick - Delta / Utah
Droubay Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X only has 102,185mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Nissan Xterra Pro-4X is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Nissan Xterra, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2014 Nissan Xterra: The 2014 Nissan Xterra is a basic, value-priced sport-utility vehicle that offers serious truck durability and off-road ability. With convenient tie-down points and storage spaces, it's a good choice for active people who often go off-road adventuring with a bike, kayak or other equipment. With the back seat up and in place, there's enough space for four adults. Interesting features of this model are durability, towing and hauling prowess, and Off-road ability All used vehicles come with no charge warranty! See us in Delta, UT and Nephi, UT or on the web at www.droubaychevrolet.com. Call us at 800.925.6094 for any questions or to schedule an appointment. 'World Class Service with a Hometown Feeling'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW4EN810191
Stock: 3077B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2020
- 67,833 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900$360 Below Market
Knox Drives - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW7EN815224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,976
Nissan of Stanhope - Stanhope / New Jersey
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. NEVER A RENTAL, 4WD, 16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Fog Lamps. Come check out the new NISSAN of Stanhope â we have the top-rated sales department in the New York Region as well as the top rated Service Department â we offer loaner vehicles, premium refreshments and a top tier experience at Nissan of Stanhope. You are 10 minutes from a better deal! At Nissan of Stanhope, we have Over a 125 per-owned cars in stock, Nissan, Infinity, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Chevy, Ford, Volvo, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Kia, Hyundai and more. We are proud to service Morris, Warren, Sussex, Union, Passaic, Bergen and Pike Counties. Just minutes away from Dover, Rockaway, Hackettstown, Andover, Denville, Newton, Morristown, Stanhope, East Hanover, Springfield, Warren, Allentown, Easton, Phillipsburg, Randolph, Newark, Jersey City, Succasunna, Blairstown, Roxbury, Tannersville, Bridgewater, Wayne, Fairfield, Totowa, Bloomfield, Nutley and Stroudsburg. *Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Prices do not include the dealership's documentary fee (699.00). All prices have been finance rebate discounted. Savings are not eligible for cash purchases. The vehicle pricing, equipment, specifications & photos shown above are believed to be accurate but are provided with the understanding that for various reasons beyond our control, such information may not be 100% accurate & further are subject to change without notice. Nissan of Stanhope is not responsible for errors of pricing or equipment descriptions. ****Nissan Certification is available on stated vehicles at dealer discretion subject to purchase terms. *****Nissan Certification upgrade 7 year / 100,000 mile (from $986 to $1,955 negotiable) is added to select pre-owned vehicles, see dealer for details. All specials are subject to mutually agreeable method of payment. Not every consumer will qualify for all rebates and/or discounts. Your Sales Associate will detail all incentives for which you may qualify. Please contact dealer for confirmation of price. Vehicle information is based on standard equipment for the applicable manufacturer & therefore exact vehicle information, such as color, equipment & accessories should be confirmed with a sales representative. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. ** Financing available with approved credit at standard rates, subject to lender qualifications. Any special financing shown is provided by one of our third-party sources & is subject to purchaser's satisfaction of all requirements imposed by said sources. *Rebates, including but not limited to owner loyalty, applied*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW2EN802932
Stock: T4746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 80,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,550$1,458 Below Market
Toyota of Boardman - Boardman / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW8EN801770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,990$1,281 Below Market
Gossett Hyundai - Memphis / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AN0NW9EN808260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
