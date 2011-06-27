  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,366$12,681$15,059
Clean$8,828$11,946$14,162
Average$7,752$10,475$12,368
Rough$6,676$9,004$10,574
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,151$14,019$16,088
Clean$10,510$13,206$15,130
Average$9,229$11,580$13,213
Rough$7,948$9,953$11,297
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,941$12,703$14,694
Clean$9,370$11,966$13,819
Average$8,228$10,493$12,069
Rough$7,085$9,020$10,318
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,752$11,685$13,789
Clean$8,249$11,007$12,968
Average$7,244$9,652$11,325
Rough$6,238$8,296$9,683
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,284$11,817$13,644
Clean$8,750$11,132$12,831
Average$7,684$9,761$11,206
Rough$6,617$8,390$9,581
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,464$11,108$13,011
Clean$7,977$10,464$12,236
Average$7,005$9,176$10,686
Rough$6,032$7,887$9,136
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,483$14,657$16,944
Clean$10,824$13,807$15,935
Average$9,504$12,107$13,916
Rough$8,184$10,407$11,898
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,586$13,266$15,203
Clean$9,977$12,497$14,297
Average$8,761$10,958$12,486
Rough$7,545$9,419$10,675
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,279$15,525$17,866
Clean$11,574$14,624$16,801
Average$10,163$12,824$14,673
Rough$8,752$11,023$12,545
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,949$12,599$14,511
Clean$9,377$11,868$13,647
Average$8,234$10,407$11,918
Rough$7,091$8,945$10,189
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,575$15,862$18,232
Clean$11,853$14,942$17,146
Average$10,408$13,102$14,974
Rough$8,963$11,262$12,803
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,074$12,860$14,868
Clean$9,495$12,114$13,982
Average$8,337$10,623$12,211
Rough$7,180$9,131$10,440
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,878$14,040$16,318
Clean$10,253$13,226$15,346
Average$9,003$11,598$13,402
Rough$7,753$9,969$11,458
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,555$19,706$23,401
Clean$13,719$18,563$22,008
Average$12,046$16,278$19,220
Rough$10,374$13,992$16,432
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,464 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Nissan Titan ranges from $6,032 to $13,011, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.