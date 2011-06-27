Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,366
|$12,681
|$15,059
|Clean
|$8,828
|$11,946
|$14,162
|Average
|$7,752
|$10,475
|$12,368
|Rough
|$6,676
|$9,004
|$10,574
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,151
|$14,019
|$16,088
|Clean
|$10,510
|$13,206
|$15,130
|Average
|$9,229
|$11,580
|$13,213
|Rough
|$7,948
|$9,953
|$11,297
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,941
|$12,703
|$14,694
|Clean
|$9,370
|$11,966
|$13,819
|Average
|$8,228
|$10,493
|$12,069
|Rough
|$7,085
|$9,020
|$10,318
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,752
|$11,685
|$13,789
|Clean
|$8,249
|$11,007
|$12,968
|Average
|$7,244
|$9,652
|$11,325
|Rough
|$6,238
|$8,296
|$9,683
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,284
|$11,817
|$13,644
|Clean
|$8,750
|$11,132
|$12,831
|Average
|$7,684
|$9,761
|$11,206
|Rough
|$6,617
|$8,390
|$9,581
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,464
|$11,108
|$13,011
|Clean
|$7,977
|$10,464
|$12,236
|Average
|$7,005
|$9,176
|$10,686
|Rough
|$6,032
|$7,887
|$9,136
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,483
|$14,657
|$16,944
|Clean
|$10,824
|$13,807
|$15,935
|Average
|$9,504
|$12,107
|$13,916
|Rough
|$8,184
|$10,407
|$11,898
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,586
|$13,266
|$15,203
|Clean
|$9,977
|$12,497
|$14,297
|Average
|$8,761
|$10,958
|$12,486
|Rough
|$7,545
|$9,419
|$10,675
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,279
|$15,525
|$17,866
|Clean
|$11,574
|$14,624
|$16,801
|Average
|$10,163
|$12,824
|$14,673
|Rough
|$8,752
|$11,023
|$12,545
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,949
|$12,599
|$14,511
|Clean
|$9,377
|$11,868
|$13,647
|Average
|$8,234
|$10,407
|$11,918
|Rough
|$7,091
|$8,945
|$10,189
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,575
|$15,862
|$18,232
|Clean
|$11,853
|$14,942
|$17,146
|Average
|$10,408
|$13,102
|$14,974
|Rough
|$8,963
|$11,262
|$12,803
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,074
|$12,860
|$14,868
|Clean
|$9,495
|$12,114
|$13,982
|Average
|$8,337
|$10,623
|$12,211
|Rough
|$7,180
|$9,131
|$10,440
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,878
|$14,040
|$16,318
|Clean
|$10,253
|$13,226
|$15,346
|Average
|$9,003
|$11,598
|$13,402
|Rough
|$7,753
|$9,969
|$11,458
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,555
|$19,706
|$23,401
|Clean
|$13,719
|$18,563
|$22,008
|Average
|$12,046
|$16,278
|$19,220
|Rough
|$10,374
|$13,992
|$16,432