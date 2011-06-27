Used 2011 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews

Great Truck for the price smoothnuke , 07/21/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this truck a little over 3 years ago now and overall it has exceeded my expectations in all aspects. I bought the Pro4x brand new for $28,400 just $400 more than the SV model and I am glad I did. I have used every feature on the vehicle and have had no problems. As of now I do not tow anything regularly, I have towed up to 9000 lbs without any problems at all. I have never gotten stuck in snow/mud and I have definitely put it to the test. The locking rear in 4 low will go through anything. I have put this truck up against many other comparable models and it has out performed time and time again. Report Abuse

Back again with another Titan peachydad , 12/06/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Owned a 2004 Titan (first year), and never regretted my decision. It was dependable, and Nissan fixed the warped brake rotors right away, and the truck ran like a champ for 6 years until getting rammed by another driver. I feel this truck is underappreciated and think it's a solid contender and has become a bargain. You ought to consider this truck if you need a large general purpose pickup. My 2011 silver one feels familiar, has tons of mass and power, and still roars with its exhaust, but is solid, comfortable, and big enough for anybody.

Reliability of My Nissan Gil , 01/06/2017 SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased the Nissan titian in 2005 and I wanted to review to let other people know that this is a solid truck. I did regular oil changes every 3000 mile since they were free for life as long as I own the truck What a great deal right. I owned it for 11 years never had one issue with this truck other then putting in one new battery. My family are lake people so we pull our 26 foot tritoon from Kansas city to lake of the Ozarks Mo. about 10 to 15 times each summer Which is about 165 mile one way. The truck handles it with no issues still have plenty of power but braking with this heavy load is OK could be better. I did sell the truck last week because I wanted the new Titian what a awesome truck this will probably be my last truck if the new one is as great as my last one. I will miss not having a truck payment but I am pleased so far with the new titian. I have owned at one time all of the big three brand trucks and would but the titian up against them any day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great city truck! wgrow , 11/01/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is what I would call a great city truck. The interior features are comfortable and amazing and it has good capacity for doing small hauls. Plenty of acceleration but unfortunately eats gas like it was starving. I haven't had a single problem with the truck in 11 months since purchase, but I do not do a lot of heavy duty work with it. Most of the time I am hauling a trailer with Lawn equipment or similar light items over short distances.