Used 2011 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Very pleased sgilbert , 06/19/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Have about 2200 miles on it. Have been very impressed with thoughtful design (large trunk, ample rear seat room, large glove box). Seats are comfortable. I really like the tight, solid body, with no squeaks or rattles. Excellent gas mileage (38-39 mpg on highway at 65-70 mph). No wind noise, and quiet on the highway. Excellent build quality - doors have a quality "thunk" on closing. Nice dash lighting. I enjoy the trip computer, but wish it had a compass. The CVT transmission takes some getting used to, but it's OK. Ride is firm (reviewers say "harsh" over bumps, but I don't find it objectionable. All in all, a quality product I'd recommend. Report Abuse

After one year with our 2011 SR bridgecross , 10/14/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful After 20 years owning various Hondas, we test drove nearly everything in this class/price range, and nothing even came close. This has a smoother ride than the Civic, better handling (by far!) than the Corolla, and is roomier than all others. So roomy, in fact, that the EPA classifies it as a mid-size sedan. With the larger tires on the SR model it feels as though you're driving a much bigger vehicle, and I've noticed that I'm sitting ABOVE Altima drivers! The styling is not as frumpy as some reviewers say, it seems to look different from various angles. From the front it's positively sleek. Next to it, the new Toyotas and Hondas look dull. We have no regrets. Report Abuse

Great Buy James , 11/14/2010 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Very happy so far - have had 3 days and put 200 miles on it. Roomiest and most comfortable car in its class and I am 6'5". Great build quality and features. I love the CVT, though I am still adjusting to. I just filled it up and the the car said 33.8 MPG in combined driving - I calculated 39.8!! I got a great deal, but it did take some back and forth. Also looked at Mazda 3 - no pep/road noise, Ford Focus and Fusion - cheap looking interiors and the Versa. Versa very roomy, but definitely not in the same class. Report Abuse

Great car at a great price laurie16 , 03/30/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We recently purchased a 2011 Nissan Sentra SR and we are very pleased with the car. It is fun to drive, has all the safety features we wanted, and our son's booster seat fits securely in the back seat. This car is by far the best we've ever owned. Report Abuse