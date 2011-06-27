  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,777$15,497$17,767
Clean$12,228$14,813$16,957
Average$11,130$13,444$15,338
Rough$10,031$12,076$13,719
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,263$13,732$15,794
Clean$10,779$13,126$15,074
Average$9,810$11,913$13,635
Rough$8,842$10,700$12,196
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,028$16,903$19,304
Clean$13,425$16,157$18,425
Average$12,219$14,664$16,665
Rough$11,013$13,172$14,906
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,663$16,191$19,131
Clean$12,119$15,476$18,259
Average$11,030$14,047$16,516
Rough$9,942$12,617$14,772
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,818$16,665$19,042
Clean$13,224$15,929$18,174
Average$12,036$14,457$16,438
Rough$10,848$12,986$14,703
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,370$10,971$12,312
Clean$8,967$10,487$11,751
Average$8,161$9,518$10,629
Rough$7,356$8,549$9,507
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,217$15,375$18,009
Clean$11,692$14,696$17,188
Average$10,642$13,339$15,547
Rough$9,591$11,981$13,906
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,778$11,974$13,806
Clean$9,358$11,445$13,177
Average$8,517$10,388$11,919
Rough$7,676$9,330$10,661
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,129$10,261$12,038
Clean$7,780$9,808$11,490
Average$7,081$8,901$10,393
Rough$6,382$7,995$9,295
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,703$12,080$14,063
Clean$9,286$11,547$13,423
Average$8,452$10,480$12,141
Rough$7,618$9,413$10,859
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,577$12,922$14,880
Clean$10,122$12,351$14,202
Average$9,213$11,210$12,846
Rough$8,304$10,069$11,490
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,503$11,722$13,575
Clean$9,095$11,205$12,956
Average$8,278$10,170$11,719
Rough$7,461$9,134$10,482
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,184$12,548$14,521
Clean$9,746$11,994$13,859
Average$8,870$10,886$12,535
Rough$7,995$9,777$11,212
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,212$13,724$15,820
Clean$10,730$13,118$15,099
Average$9,766$11,906$13,657
Rough$8,802$10,694$12,215
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,514$16,337$18,695
Clean$12,933$15,616$17,843
Average$11,771$14,173$16,139
Rough$10,610$12,730$14,435
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,775$13,330$15,461
Clean$10,312$12,742$14,757
Average$9,386$11,565$13,348
Rough$8,459$10,387$11,939
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,102$16,056$18,521
Clean$12,539$15,347$17,677
Average$11,413$13,929$15,989
Rough$10,286$12,511$14,301
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,470$12,774$14,696
Clean$10,019$12,210$14,026
Average$9,119$11,081$12,687
Rough$8,219$9,953$11,348
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,685$13,255$15,399
Clean$10,226$12,670$14,697
Average$9,307$11,499$13,294
Rough$8,389$10,329$11,890
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,554$12,006$14,051
Clean$9,144$11,476$13,410
Average$8,322$10,416$12,130
Rough$7,501$9,355$10,849
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,547$14,092$16,216
Clean$11,051$13,470$15,477
Average$10,058$12,225$13,999
Rough$9,066$10,981$12,522
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,848$11,233$13,221
Clean$8,467$10,737$12,619
Average$7,707$9,745$11,414
Rough$6,946$8,753$10,209
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,737$9,771$11,466
Clean$7,405$9,340$10,944
Average$6,740$8,477$9,899
Rough$6,074$7,614$8,854
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,471$14,013$16,135
Clean$10,978$13,394$15,400
Average$9,992$12,157$13,929
Rough$9,006$10,919$12,459
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,508$15,056$17,184
Clean$11,970$14,391$16,401
Average$10,895$13,062$14,835
Rough$9,819$11,732$13,269
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,889$14,362$16,427
Clean$11,378$13,727$15,678
Average$10,356$12,459$14,181
Rough$9,333$11,191$12,684
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,270$13,240$14,889
Clean$10,785$12,655$14,211
Average$9,816$11,486$12,854
Rough$8,847$10,317$11,497
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,098$12,451$14,412
Clean$9,664$11,901$13,756
Average$8,796$10,801$12,442
Rough$7,928$9,702$11,129
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,340 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,340 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,340 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Nissan Frontier ranges from $6,074 to $11,466, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.