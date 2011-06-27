Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,777
|$15,497
|$17,767
|Clean
|$12,228
|$14,813
|$16,957
|Average
|$11,130
|$13,444
|$15,338
|Rough
|$10,031
|$12,076
|$13,719
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,263
|$13,732
|$15,794
|Clean
|$10,779
|$13,126
|$15,074
|Average
|$9,810
|$11,913
|$13,635
|Rough
|$8,842
|$10,700
|$12,196
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,028
|$16,903
|$19,304
|Clean
|$13,425
|$16,157
|$18,425
|Average
|$12,219
|$14,664
|$16,665
|Rough
|$11,013
|$13,172
|$14,906
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,663
|$16,191
|$19,131
|Clean
|$12,119
|$15,476
|$18,259
|Average
|$11,030
|$14,047
|$16,516
|Rough
|$9,942
|$12,617
|$14,772
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,818
|$16,665
|$19,042
|Clean
|$13,224
|$15,929
|$18,174
|Average
|$12,036
|$14,457
|$16,438
|Rough
|$10,848
|$12,986
|$14,703
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,370
|$10,971
|$12,312
|Clean
|$8,967
|$10,487
|$11,751
|Average
|$8,161
|$9,518
|$10,629
|Rough
|$7,356
|$8,549
|$9,507
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,217
|$15,375
|$18,009
|Clean
|$11,692
|$14,696
|$17,188
|Average
|$10,642
|$13,339
|$15,547
|Rough
|$9,591
|$11,981
|$13,906
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,778
|$11,974
|$13,806
|Clean
|$9,358
|$11,445
|$13,177
|Average
|$8,517
|$10,388
|$11,919
|Rough
|$7,676
|$9,330
|$10,661
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,129
|$10,261
|$12,038
|Clean
|$7,780
|$9,808
|$11,490
|Average
|$7,081
|$8,901
|$10,393
|Rough
|$6,382
|$7,995
|$9,295
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,703
|$12,080
|$14,063
|Clean
|$9,286
|$11,547
|$13,423
|Average
|$8,452
|$10,480
|$12,141
|Rough
|$7,618
|$9,413
|$10,859
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,577
|$12,922
|$14,880
|Clean
|$10,122
|$12,351
|$14,202
|Average
|$9,213
|$11,210
|$12,846
|Rough
|$8,304
|$10,069
|$11,490
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,503
|$11,722
|$13,575
|Clean
|$9,095
|$11,205
|$12,956
|Average
|$8,278
|$10,170
|$11,719
|Rough
|$7,461
|$9,134
|$10,482
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,184
|$12,548
|$14,521
|Clean
|$9,746
|$11,994
|$13,859
|Average
|$8,870
|$10,886
|$12,535
|Rough
|$7,995
|$9,777
|$11,212
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,212
|$13,724
|$15,820
|Clean
|$10,730
|$13,118
|$15,099
|Average
|$9,766
|$11,906
|$13,657
|Rough
|$8,802
|$10,694
|$12,215
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,514
|$16,337
|$18,695
|Clean
|$12,933
|$15,616
|$17,843
|Average
|$11,771
|$14,173
|$16,139
|Rough
|$10,610
|$12,730
|$14,435
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,775
|$13,330
|$15,461
|Clean
|$10,312
|$12,742
|$14,757
|Average
|$9,386
|$11,565
|$13,348
|Rough
|$8,459
|$10,387
|$11,939
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,102
|$16,056
|$18,521
|Clean
|$12,539
|$15,347
|$17,677
|Average
|$11,413
|$13,929
|$15,989
|Rough
|$10,286
|$12,511
|$14,301
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,470
|$12,774
|$14,696
|Clean
|$10,019
|$12,210
|$14,026
|Average
|$9,119
|$11,081
|$12,687
|Rough
|$8,219
|$9,953
|$11,348
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,685
|$13,255
|$15,399
|Clean
|$10,226
|$12,670
|$14,697
|Average
|$9,307
|$11,499
|$13,294
|Rough
|$8,389
|$10,329
|$11,890
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,554
|$12,006
|$14,051
|Clean
|$9,144
|$11,476
|$13,410
|Average
|$8,322
|$10,416
|$12,130
|Rough
|$7,501
|$9,355
|$10,849
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,547
|$14,092
|$16,216
|Clean
|$11,051
|$13,470
|$15,477
|Average
|$10,058
|$12,225
|$13,999
|Rough
|$9,066
|$10,981
|$12,522
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,848
|$11,233
|$13,221
|Clean
|$8,467
|$10,737
|$12,619
|Average
|$7,707
|$9,745
|$11,414
|Rough
|$6,946
|$8,753
|$10,209
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,737
|$9,771
|$11,466
|Clean
|$7,405
|$9,340
|$10,944
|Average
|$6,740
|$8,477
|$9,899
|Rough
|$6,074
|$7,614
|$8,854
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,471
|$14,013
|$16,135
|Clean
|$10,978
|$13,394
|$15,400
|Average
|$9,992
|$12,157
|$13,929
|Rough
|$9,006
|$10,919
|$12,459
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,508
|$15,056
|$17,184
|Clean
|$11,970
|$14,391
|$16,401
|Average
|$10,895
|$13,062
|$14,835
|Rough
|$9,819
|$11,732
|$13,269
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,889
|$14,362
|$16,427
|Clean
|$11,378
|$13,727
|$15,678
|Average
|$10,356
|$12,459
|$14,181
|Rough
|$9,333
|$11,191
|$12,684
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,270
|$13,240
|$14,889
|Clean
|$10,785
|$12,655
|$14,211
|Average
|$9,816
|$11,486
|$12,854
|Rough
|$8,847
|$10,317
|$11,497
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,098
|$12,451
|$14,412
|Clean
|$9,664
|$11,901
|$13,756
|Average
|$8,796
|$10,801
|$12,442
|Rough
|$7,928
|$9,702
|$11,129