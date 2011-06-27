  1. Home
2013 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable V8 performance
  • attractive and comfortable interior.
  • Trucklike ride
  • subpar fuel economy
  • less cargo space than most full-size SUVs.
List Price Range
$14,991 - $17,800
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2013 Nissan Armada is a capable full-size SUV, it's outclassed by newer truck-based rivals as well as the latest crop of crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

If you need to pull your 28-foot boat to the lake or pack your entire family up for a Saturday full of soccer games, the 2013 Nissan Armada has you covered. For other daily duty tasks, however, this aging SUV has a number of significant drawbacks.

Built on the same platform as Nissan's brawny Titan pickup, this full-size SUV has all the muscle you're ever likely to need. The eight-passenger interior has room for the entire family and a few friends, while the 317-horsepower V8 under the hood delivers abundant acceleration. The Armada's old-school body-on-frame construction also gives you the means to tow trailers up to an impressive 9,100 pounds.

The Armada's only real problem is that it doesn't quite measure up to its handful of full-size SUV rivals. The 2013 Chevy Tahoe, 2013 Ford Expedition and 2013 Toyota Sequoia all best the Armada in terms of ride quality, third-row legroom, cargo room and extent of available features and options.

It's also worth noting that all of those traditional (truck-based) SUVs are hampered by their bulky dimensions and gas-gulping V8 engines. As such, we think most buyers would be better served by the new crop of car-based crossovers. If you decide to go that route we recommend checking out the GMC Acadia, Mazda CX-9 and even Nissan's new Pathfinder, as they all offer roomy interiors but with a less truckish ride, superior handling and higher fuel economy numbers.

2013 Nissan Armada models

The 2013 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that's offered in three trim levels, including the base SV, midrange SL and top-of-the-line Platinum.

The entry-level SV model comes well equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, side-step rails, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate controls, cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat and four-way power front passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. Also standard is Bluetooth cell phone connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer and USB and auxiliary audio input jacks. Opting for the Driver package adds foglights, a power liftgate, an auto-dimming mirror, a rearview camera and an 11-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio and rear audio controls. SVs with four-wheel drive come standard with this package.

The Armada SL includes all the above equipment plus 20-inch alloy wheels, an auto-leveling rear air suspension, a roof rack, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power-folding third-row seat.

Moving up to the Platinum model gets you 20-inch chrome wheels, front parking sensors, a sunroof, dual power-folding mirrors, heated second-row seats and steering wheel, driver seat memory functions, a navigation system with real-time traffic, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with dual 7-inch headrest-mounted screens and a Bose audio system with digital music storage. Second-row captain's chairs are available on the Platinum model as a replacement for the standard bench. A new Platinum Reserve package adds distinctive dark chrome 20-inch alloy wheels and grille, two-tone leather upholstery and unique interior trim.

Other options include a towing package, sunroof and the DVD entertainment system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan Armada gets a new Platinum Reserve appearance option package, while all Platinum models get dual 7-inch headrest-mounted screens added to the standard video entertainment system. Entry-level SV models also get a standard power front passenger seat and Bluetooth.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Nissan Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 317 hp and 385 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but buyers have a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (with dual-range gearing).

With either drivetrain, fuel economy is disappointing even for a large SUV. EPA fuel economy estimates are 13 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined for two-wheel-drive models and 12/18/14 for four-wheel-drive versions. Properly equipped, the Armada can tow up to 9,100 pounds.

Safety

The 2013 Nissan Armada comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints.

Driving

The experience of driving the 2013 Nissan Armada is about what you'd expect from an old-school SUV. The 5.6-liter V8 delivers beefy performance, though fuel economy can be downright abysmal.

The ride quality is generally good, though it deteriorates quickly when traversing broken pavement, a trait that puts it at a disadvantage compared to competitors like the Toyota Sequoia. Handling is ponderous with its supersize dimensions, and the heavily weighted steering makes it a bit of a handful in tight spaces. That said, all full-size SUVs suffer from these same ills to one degree or another, making a solid argument for opting instead for one of the many more nimble and fuel-efficient large car-based crossovers.

Interior

The 2013 Nissan Armada offers an eight-passenger cabin that's attractive and well put together. Gauges and controls are well-placed and intuitive, though Platinum models equipped with the standard navigation system suffer from an overabundance of buttons.

Seating comfort for both front and second-row passengers is quite good, with plenty of head- and legroom with either the 40/20/40-split second-row bench or the Platinum model's optional twin captain's chairs (which drop seating capacity to seven). The 60/40-split third-row seat is a little short on legroom, however.

Folding down those rear seats gives the Armada a healthy 97 cubic feet of cargo space. While this number may sound impressive, it's actually about 10 cubic feet less than you'll find in the cargo holds of some of its competitors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Armada.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happy, happy, happy!
Drew,07/13/2017
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I am 3 years and 50,000 miles in on my first Nissan. I apparently get better gas mileage than most - 18 mpg average - which is bad, but not so bad for the size and power this vehicle affords. Converts from school bus duty to cargo van duty in seconds with ease. It has a very strong, quiet engine and many thoughtful creature features. The interior still looks new even after trucking my kids. The one disappointment I have is the paint seems a little thin. Mine is Midnight Garnet, which is a beautiful color, but it scratches easily. The fact that it is so dark makes scratches more noticeable. I anticipated a utility vehicle designed for family use would have a tougher finish. Otherwise our relationship is a happy one.
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

More about the 2013 Nissan Armada

Used 2013 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Armada?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Armada trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Armada Platinum is priced between $17,800 and$17,800 with odometer readings between 128215 and128215 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Armada SV is priced between $14,991 and$14,991 with odometer readings between 84744 and84744 miles.

