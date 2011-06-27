Vehicle overview

If you need to pull your 28-foot boat to the lake or pack your entire family up for a Saturday full of soccer games, the 2013 Nissan Armada has you covered. For other daily duty tasks, however, this aging SUV has a number of significant drawbacks.

Built on the same platform as Nissan's brawny Titan pickup, this full-size SUV has all the muscle you're ever likely to need. The eight-passenger interior has room for the entire family and a few friends, while the 317-horsepower V8 under the hood delivers abundant acceleration. The Armada's old-school body-on-frame construction also gives you the means to tow trailers up to an impressive 9,100 pounds.

The Armada's only real problem is that it doesn't quite measure up to its handful of full-size SUV rivals. The 2013 Chevy Tahoe, 2013 Ford Expedition and 2013 Toyota Sequoia all best the Armada in terms of ride quality, third-row legroom, cargo room and extent of available features and options.

It's also worth noting that all of those traditional (truck-based) SUVs are hampered by their bulky dimensions and gas-gulping V8 engines. As such, we think most buyers would be better served by the new crop of car-based crossovers. If you decide to go that route we recommend checking out the GMC Acadia, Mazda CX-9 and even Nissan's new Pathfinder, as they all offer roomy interiors but with a less truckish ride, superior handling and higher fuel economy numbers.