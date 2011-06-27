Vehicle overview

Armadas have come a long way since Spain's failed naval invasion of England in 1588, and the 2010 Nissan Armada is no exception. Like most modern armadas, Nissan's is far swifter than any galleon of yore, and it guzzles a lot of fuel in the process. In today's marketplace, the Nissan Armada plays the pirate's role, seeking to swipe some full-size SUV booty from the familiar domestic players in this gas-swilling segment. This U.S.-built Japanese behemoth is plenty capable, but it's been around for awhile, so newer rivals may be better choices.

The Armada was introduced for the 2004 model year, back when disposable income was plentiful, gas was cheap and environmental concerns were on the back burner. Sales in this segment have sunk since then, but if you're among the dwindling number of consumers who require a full-size SUV's services, there's still a lot to like about the Armada despite this three-row SUV's advancing age. Based on the Titan pickup, the Armada has the same rugged body-on-frame construction as its competitors, and it also has a pleasant interior that's a cut above the norm for this segment.

Unlike most of its rivals, the 2010 Nissan Armada is only available with one engine, a 5.6-liter V8 that pumps out 317 horsepower. Nonetheless, that's enough to give the Armada brisk acceleration around town and ample passing power on the highway, as well as a 9,100-pound tow rating when properly equipped. We've driven the Armada both with and without a trailer, and we were impressed with its capable all-around performance.

Predictably, the penalty for this performance is abysmal gas mileage, even by full-size SUV standards. Given the economic uncertainties and volatile gas prices of the past few years, it's no surprise that the market for behemoths like the Armada has shrunk. Nonetheless, there are still those who need the Armada's prodigious capabilities and are willing to pay the price at both the dealership and the pump. If you're among them, we'd advise taking a close look at the Toyota Sequoia as well as the Tahoe and Ford Expedition before climbing aboard Nissan's buccaneering Armada.