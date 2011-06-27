  1. Home
2010 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable V8 performance in any situation, roomy seating in all three rows, fold-flat third-row seat, generally high interior quality.
  • Truckish ride, subpar fuel economy, less cargo space than most full-size SUVs.
2018
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Armada remains a solid full-size SUV entering its seventh year of production, but newer rivals from Toyota and GM deserve close looks as well.

Vehicle overview

Armadas have come a long way since Spain's failed naval invasion of England in 1588, and the 2010 Nissan Armada is no exception. Like most modern armadas, Nissan's is far swifter than any galleon of yore, and it guzzles a lot of fuel in the process. In today's marketplace, the Nissan Armada plays the pirate's role, seeking to swipe some full-size SUV booty from the familiar domestic players in this gas-swilling segment. This U.S.-built Japanese behemoth is plenty capable, but it's been around for awhile, so newer rivals may be better choices.

The Armada was introduced for the 2004 model year, back when disposable income was plentiful, gas was cheap and environmental concerns were on the back burner. Sales in this segment have sunk since then, but if you're among the dwindling number of consumers who require a full-size SUV's services, there's still a lot to like about the Armada despite this three-row SUV's advancing age. Based on the Titan pickup, the Armada has the same rugged body-on-frame construction as its competitors, and it also has a pleasant interior that's a cut above the norm for this segment.

Unlike most of its rivals, the 2010 Nissan Armada is only available with one engine, a 5.6-liter V8 that pumps out 317 horsepower. Nonetheless, that's enough to give the Armada brisk acceleration around town and ample passing power on the highway, as well as a 9,100-pound tow rating when properly equipped. We've driven the Armada both with and without a trailer, and we were impressed with its capable all-around performance.

Predictably, the penalty for this performance is abysmal gas mileage, even by full-size SUV standards. Given the economic uncertainties and volatile gas prices of the past few years, it's no surprise that the market for behemoths like the Armada has shrunk. Nonetheless, there are still those who need the Armada's prodigious capabilities and are willing to pay the price at both the dealership and the pump. If you're among them, we'd advise taking a close look at the Toyota Sequoia as well as the Tahoe and Ford Expedition before climbing aboard Nissan's buccaneering Armada.

2010 Nissan Armada models

The 2010 Nissan Armada is a large SUV offered in SE, Titanium and Platinum trim levels with standard eight-person seating capacity. The base level SE comes well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, side-step rails, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate controls, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. Also standard is an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The Titanium Edition includes an auto-leveling rear air suspension, tow package (available on SE), foglights, keyless entry/ignition, leather upholstery, a power-folding third-row seat, a back-up camera, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose audio system. The Platinum Edition adds front parking sensors, a power rear liftgate, a sunroof, dual power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver memory functions, a DVD entertainment system and a navigation system with real-time traffic and a 9.3-gigabyte hard drive with music storage.

Options on the SE include a power-folding third-row seat and a Driver Package that adds many of the LE's extra features. Second-row captain's chairs are available on the Platinum model as a replacement for the standard bench. The DVD entertainment system is a stand-alone option on lower trims.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Nissan Armada gains new Titanium and Platinum trim levels in place of the discontinued LE, and seat-mounted side airbags for front passengers are now standard across the lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Nissan Armada is available with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. All models feature a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 317 hp and 385 pound-feet of torque. A "Flex Fuel" version of this engine that can run on E85 is a no-cost option in select markets. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission. With either drive setup, fuel economy is unimpressive even for a large SUV. EPA fuel economy estimates are 12 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined regardless of rear- or four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the Armada can haul 9,100 pounds.

Safety

The Armada comes standard with antilock disc brakes and brake assist, stability control, front seat active head restraints, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration frontal-impact crash tests, the 2010 Nissan Armada scored five stars (out of five) for driver protection and four stars for passenger protection.

Driving

The 2010 Nissan Armada's robust V8 feels stronger than its numbers suggest, though the massive weight of this truck is obvious when cornering or coming to an abrupt stop. The ride is usually comfortable, but some ruts can send considerable impact harshness through the steering wheel and seats. Newer truck-based SUVs like the Tahoe and Sequoia provide a smoother on-road ride. The Armada's steering is notably weighty -- nice at higher speeds, but an acquired taste in parking lots. Speaking of which, like other full-sizers, the Armada can be a hassle to maneuver on tight city streets and in parking lots. For the latter, the optional rearview camera and parking sensors are must-haves. Off-road performance is impressive for those so inclined.

Interior

The Armada's interior features some soft-touch materials and a generally pleasing design, exuding a sense of higher overall quality than most models in this class. However, there are still a few cheap plastic bits here and there. The Armada's smart blend of high-mounted buttons and touchscreen controls fall more readily at hand than those in Toyota's Sequoia.

All Armadas come standard with seating for eight, though the second-row 40/20/40 bench can be replaced by captain's chairs and a center console on the top-end Platinum model. There are also plenty of storage cubbies, making life easier on long trips with the family. The rearmost 60/40 bench is easy to fold flat even in models without the power-folding option, allowing plenty of configurations for people- and cargo-hauling. (By contrast, you have to physically remove the seats in a Tahoe/Yukon). With all seats dropped, the Armada offers a maximum cargo capacity of 97 cubic feet, which is about 10 cubes fewer than its rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Armada.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My second armada
duckman,11/17/2010
This is my second armada i also owned a 2005 se i love the power and reliability we use ours to tow a travel trailer extensively the self leveling rear end never gave us a problem and the power this unit has a fully loaded 29' trailer fells like your not pulling any thing i've owned fordm Chevy and dodge you can keep em these are in my opinion the most comfortable, powerful,and reliable suv/truck 4x4 on the market.
Value Leader
Scott,11/10/2010
With $4,500 incentive, no contest. Even 3-4 year old used large SUV couldn't compete. Rear view camera critical on large SUV and Armada is best. Best in class 3rd row comfort and cargo space. Nice interior design, despite a few rough edges. Lots of little storage, but sub-floor storage in back would help. Push-button start and proximity unlock on hatch would be nice improvements. Excellent ride quality, despite engine roar (part of its character). Worst in class gas mileage; 14mpg mixed. But, trade for excellent towing and amazing acceleration, it's worth it. If you don't need off road or towing, go with a minivan; more space, more convenience, 30% cheaper. It's my 5th Nissan!
Travel cruiser and student mover
DB,03/25/2019
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
While ok for driving around town, the Armada was fantastic as a long distance cruiser, as a tow vehicle for our boat, and as a moving truck for our college students. You don’t buy this car for gas mileage or sporty driving. It’s a hauler for people and stuff. The car held up great since we bought it. The paint still looks fantastic and the interior is still in great shape. All the electronics are still working. We had a normal amount of maintenance beyond the warranty period - nothing outrageously expensive.
Great SUV
James,03/09/2016
SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I bought this car used, a 2010, with 85000 miles. I went from only owning Lexus vehicles, to this one, and I have to say, I love it - it's perfect. People complain about mileage, but it's a big car, so it is expected to be poor. I average around 14 to 15 MPG overall. Summer its higher, winter it's lower. I traded in a Lexus RX because I wanted something with 3 rows of seats, with a third row that is actually usable. I looked at the Ford Expedition, Suburban, and Yukon, and none of them seemed to have a third row that anyone over the age of 5 could fit into. People note this car rides similar to a truck - and that's because it is one. That said, I think it rides very well, and is responsive for such a big vehicle. Moreover, the Armada is fast - much faster than you would expect. There is ample room for 2nd row passengers, and tons of cargo storage throughout. I have the Platinum version with bucket second row seats - so there is a console between the two seats. DVD entertainment works well. Heated steering wheel is awesome in the winter. In fact, I towed out a Ford F250 this winter that found itself stuck in the snow - and did it with great ease. As a whole, I would totally recommend this vehicle. It's great for family, or to fold down all the seats for hauling stuff. Tows 9100 lbs - more than any truck in it's class. I haven't had it long enough to rate reliability, but so far, it's been great - no problems. Update 9/8/18 I now have 145000 miles and would still completely recommend this truck. I have had no major issues with it, and still love it just as much as I did when I first bought it.
See all 26 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Armada
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2010 Nissan Armada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2010 Nissan Armada

Used 2010 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include Titanium 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), Titanium 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

