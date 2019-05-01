Used 2017 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me
2,050 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 76,492 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,827$5,538 Below Market
- 44,970 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900$5,318 Below Market
- 40,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,990$4,426 Below Market
- 42,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$31,000$4,322 Below Market
- 38,485 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$30,999$2,562 Below Market
- 83,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$29,989$2,913 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Armada SL65,469 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,333$5,046 Below Market
- 53,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,251$3,114 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Armada SV55,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,597
- 83,289 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,583$2,666 Below Market
- 75,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,399$2,545 Below Market
- 31,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,995$2,645 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum19,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,988$3,047 Below Market
- 57,018 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$32,995$3,024 Below Market
- 100,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$22,499$1,794 Below Market
- 70,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$25,250$2,363 Below Market
- 99,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,938$2,523 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Armada SV58,524 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,495$1,925 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Armada searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Armada
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.332 Reviews
Report abuse
CAR-GUY,07/04/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
We were looking for a BIG SUV for awhile. Looked at both new and used GMC Denali, Escalade, VW Touareg, AUDI Q5 and QX80. Some of the prices are just outrageous. Saw this Executive Driven (had 4,000 miles on it) Armada Platinum and was totally impressed in the fit and finish as well as the ride. The interior is really high-end. Exterior color - Copper Red - VERY rich metallic. You do not think you are sitting in a NISSAN and my wife compared it to the quality of an Audi, Escalade, and Denali. No difference than the QX-80 except in price AND gas requirement (same engine - 390HP (regular) for the Armada, 410HP (Premium) for the QX-80). Traded in a 2008 Mazda CX-7 that needed Premium gas (averaged about19MPG vs, the ARMADA at 16.2MPH w/ regular). When you compare SUVs needing Premium instead of Regular, the ARMADA is actually cheaper to run than the smaller CX-7 was. Same goes for ANY SUVs you compare it with. For only 20HP more, the QX-80 needs to burn premium. You will NOT notice a 20HP difference. SO, it is not worth the added $28,000 sticker price (or 60-80 cent price difference in gas grades). List sticker on the Platinum was a little over $63,000. Same loaded QX-80 $91,000+. Denalis and Escalades cost even more money and I do not see paying the premium for them. As the title says, it is The Deal of the Day. Rides well and I am impressed with the pick-up and interior quality on it (other car is a Bentley Flying Spur). If you need the extra towing capacity (8500 pounds), everything is standard - so are bigger brakepads, heavier suspension, etc. comes with it. If you don't tow, you still get the added heavy-duty parts.(no optional Tow package - everything is standard and that should add to resale value later when you sell). ALSO - got the extended warranty from NISSAN to go to 10 year, 120,000 miles. If you are going to keep the SUV for awhile, this is a great investment. It covers everything - except the usual wear-and-tear items - tires, etc. (it is transferable - again, think added resale value). To me, great package - and we usually keep our cars a long time. Had several Nissans before this (2 300ZXs, Axxess, and Maxima) This truck is based on the NISSAN Patrol which is sold internationally and used by the UN Peacekeeping Forces. (solid). Although built in Japan, the V8 engine is built in Tennessee (American-made), so you ARE buying best of both worlds. If you are looking to buy the most you can for your money - this is it! Unless you need to say you are driving an Infiniti QX-80 to impress your friends AND pay a lot more at the gas pump. UPDATE- after 20,000 Miles - Great choice. Let me say it again, GREAT choice. Saving money by not having to pump Premium into it. Rides very well, just changed out Brake Fluids with another Oil Change and rotated tires. Many people think it's a QX-80 - Save your money and just buy the Armada Platinum. Went to Dealer and was treated very nicely. This is the best Nissan offers. Glad we waited til this platform (*based on the Nissan Patrol) came out. Wife enjoys driving it (she is five foot) and is very comfortable in handling it. No buyer's remorse here. An EXCELLENT buy. UPDATE - Checking in at over 31,400 miles - NO repairs. Oil and Filter changes have been only maintenance, plus tire rotation, a new cabin air filter and change of brake fluids. Using some of the technology more. The GPS map is always good to flick on to follow what roads you are on and what major intersections are coming up. Getting a little better gas mileage - 16.4 - 16.8 MPG. Putting in mid-range gas every 3-4 fill-ups. Thinking about getting an Exec-Driven Nissan Altima 3.5L. (a HOT car for the money) for an additional car because all the controls/ screen on it are the same. Will be keeping the Nissan Armada for a LONG time. UPDATE - 1/5/2019. No repairs - just changing Oil & Filters (and Transmission fluid). Did put on new tires (Bridgestone Duelers). Truck drives great. Fast and comfortable. I DID go back and buy a 2017 Exec Driven Altima 3.5L and it is also great (fast and runs on regular). The Armada was a great choice and what I saved by not buying an Infiniti QX-80 (basically the same truck for $28K more) I bought a loaded Exec-driven Altima (4-door) with the 3.5L V-6. Would highly recommend BOTH vehicles I bought as good choices for the money.
Related Nissan Armada info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Kicks Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Armada Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Nissan Juke Arlington TX
- Used Nissan Armada New Orleans LA
- Used Nissan Xterra Long Beach CA
- Used Nissan Kicks Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Xterra Tempe AZ
- Used Nissan NV200 Plano TX
- Used Nissan Cube Reading PA
- Used Nissan Altima Frisco TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013 Katy TX
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013 San Diego CA
- Used Nissan Versa 2014 Ontario CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS