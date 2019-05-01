Used 2017 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

2,050 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Armada Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,050 listings
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SV in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada SV

    76,492 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $20,827

    $5,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SV in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada SV

    44,970 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,900

    $5,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Orange
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    40,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,990

    $4,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    42,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $31,000

    $4,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SL in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada SL

    38,485 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $30,999

    $2,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    83,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $29,989

    $2,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SL in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Nissan Armada SL

    65,469 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,333

    $5,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    53,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,251

    $3,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SV in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Armada SV

    55,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,597

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    83,289 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,583

    $2,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SL in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada SL

    75,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,399

    $2,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    31,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,995

    $2,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Orange
    certified

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    19,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,988

    $3,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    57,018 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,995

    $3,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada SV

    100,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,499

    $1,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SV in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada SV

    70,876 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $25,250

    $2,363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Armada Platinum

    99,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,938

    $2,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Armada SV in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Armada SV

    58,524 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,495

    $1,925 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Armada searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,050 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Armada
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Armada

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Armada
Overall Consumer Rating
4.332 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (9%)
NEW ARMADA IS THE DEAL OF THE DAY!
CAR-GUY,07/04/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
We were looking for a BIG SUV for awhile. Looked at both new and used GMC Denali, Escalade, VW Touareg, AUDI Q5 and QX80. Some of the prices are just outrageous. Saw this Executive Driven (had 4,000 miles on it) Armada Platinum and was totally impressed in the fit and finish as well as the ride. The interior is really high-end. Exterior color - Copper Red - VERY rich metallic. You do not think you are sitting in a NISSAN and my wife compared it to the quality of an Audi, Escalade, and Denali. No difference than the QX-80 except in price AND gas requirement (same engine - 390HP (regular) for the Armada, 410HP (Premium) for the QX-80). Traded in a 2008 Mazda CX-7 that needed Premium gas (averaged about19MPG vs, the ARMADA at 16.2MPH w/ regular). When you compare SUVs needing Premium instead of Regular, the ARMADA is actually cheaper to run than the smaller CX-7 was. Same goes for ANY SUVs you compare it with. For only 20HP more, the QX-80 needs to burn premium. You will NOT notice a 20HP difference. SO, it is not worth the added $28,000 sticker price (or 60-80 cent price difference in gas grades). List sticker on the Platinum was a little over $63,000. Same loaded QX-80 $91,000+. Denalis and Escalades cost even more money and I do not see paying the premium for them. As the title says, it is The Deal of the Day. Rides well and I am impressed with the pick-up and interior quality on it (other car is a Bentley Flying Spur). If you need the extra towing capacity (8500 pounds), everything is standard - so are bigger brakepads, heavier suspension, etc. comes with it. If you don't tow, you still get the added heavy-duty parts.(no optional Tow package - everything is standard and that should add to resale value later when you sell). ALSO - got the extended warranty from NISSAN to go to 10 year, 120,000 miles. If you are going to keep the SUV for awhile, this is a great investment. It covers everything - except the usual wear-and-tear items - tires, etc. (it is transferable - again, think added resale value). To me, great package - and we usually keep our cars a long time. Had several Nissans before this (2 300ZXs, Axxess, and Maxima) This truck is based on the NISSAN Patrol which is sold internationally and used by the UN Peacekeeping Forces. (solid). Although built in Japan, the V8 engine is built in Tennessee (American-made), so you ARE buying best of both worlds. If you are looking to buy the most you can for your money - this is it! Unless you need to say you are driving an Infiniti QX-80 to impress your friends AND pay a lot more at the gas pump. UPDATE- after 20,000 Miles - Great choice. Let me say it again, GREAT choice. Saving money by not having to pump Premium into it. Rides very well, just changed out Brake Fluids with another Oil Change and rotated tires. Many people think it's a QX-80 - Save your money and just buy the Armada Platinum. Went to Dealer and was treated very nicely. This is the best Nissan offers. Glad we waited til this platform (*based on the Nissan Patrol) came out. Wife enjoys driving it (she is five foot) and is very comfortable in handling it. No buyer's remorse here. An EXCELLENT buy. UPDATE - Checking in at over 31,400 miles - NO repairs. Oil and Filter changes have been only maintenance, plus tire rotation, a new cabin air filter and change of brake fluids. Using some of the technology more. The GPS map is always good to flick on to follow what roads you are on and what major intersections are coming up. Getting a little better gas mileage - 16.4 - 16.8 MPG. Putting in mid-range gas every 3-4 fill-ups. Thinking about getting an Exec-Driven Nissan Altima 3.5L. (a HOT car for the money) for an additional car because all the controls/ screen on it are the same. Will be keeping the Nissan Armada for a LONG time. UPDATE - 1/5/2019. No repairs - just changing Oil & Filters (and Transmission fluid). Did put on new tires (Bridgestone Duelers). Truck drives great. Fast and comfortable. I DID go back and buy a 2017 Exec Driven Altima 3.5L and it is also great (fast and runs on regular). The Armada was a great choice and what I saved by not buying an Infiniti QX-80 (basically the same truck for $28K more) I bought a loaded Exec-driven Altima (4-door) with the 3.5L V-6. Would highly recommend BOTH vehicles I bought as good choices for the money.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Armada
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Armada info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings