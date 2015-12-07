Used 2015 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

2,050 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Armada Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,050 listings
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    113,115 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,645

    $2,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    117,019 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,799

    $2,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in Red
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    79,693 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,699

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada Platinum

    109,358 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,700

    $1,749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    91,160 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,981

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada Platinum

    23,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,500

    $3,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada Platinum

    69,996 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,888

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    77,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $2,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada Platinum

    69,128 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $23,900

    $3,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SL in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SL

    104,405 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,687

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SL in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SL

    127,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,895

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada Platinum

    28,417 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada Platinum

    66,820 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    42,706 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum in White
    certified

    2015 Nissan Armada Platinum

    72,844 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,788

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    63,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $17,468

    $2,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    55,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,425

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Armada SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Armada SV

    43,325 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,000

    $2,958 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Armada searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,050 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Armada
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Armada

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Armada
Overall Consumer Rating
3.616 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (25%)
Transmission gave away at 378 miles!
Matts Mathews,07/12/2015
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
After two months of research, i decided to go purchase a new Armada SV to avoid the troubles that come with a used one. Everything was fine until recently & i even loved the driving experience- it even gave me 13 mpg in city as stated in their manifesto ,haven't driven it long enough to comment on on Highway mpg . However just 2 weeks of ownership and 378 miles, the transmission gave away at a stop sign near a small bridge and the vehicle started rolling backwards. I barely managed to drive it back home,On further inspection the transmission fluid leaked all over the place, still don't know what the exact problem is but its most likely the transmission. Unfortunately this happened on a Saturday evening, hence no support or on call. I have to wait until Monday to report this issue to the dealership, and will update this review on how it goes after that. Either ways, this was not expected from a new Armada- which is supposed to be a rock solid vehicle. Disappointing!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Armada
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Armada info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings