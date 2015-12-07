Used 2015 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Brilliant Silver Engine: 5.6L Dohc 32V Endurance V8 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Nissan Armada. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Nissan Armada SL offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. One of the best things about this Nissan Armada is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Armada SL. More information about the 2015 Nissan Armada: When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price. This model sets itself apart with plenty of cargo space and towing capacity, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and seats up to eight All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AA0NC4FN611208

Stock: FN611208

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-07-2020