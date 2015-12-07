Used 2015 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,115 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,645$2,153 Below Market
Cole's Automotive Group - Monroe / Georgia
Check out this gently-used 2015 Nissan Armada we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this Nissan Armada can handle the job. This wonderfully maintained Nissan Armada is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2015 Nissan Armada: When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price. Interesting features of this model are plenty of cargo space and towing capacity, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and seats up to eight
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NDXFN601145
Stock: FN601145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 117,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,799$2,598 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 4WD. Pearl White 2015 Nissan Armada SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHCFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC3FN601043
Stock: 108423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-08-2019
- 79,693 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,699
Sign It Drive It - Denton / Texas
Midnight Garnet 2015 Nissan Armada 4D Sport Utility SV 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD Sign It Drive It has a comprehensive service facility complete with ASE MASTER Certified mechanics and advisors. ALL vehicles undergo an extensive Certification process to become eligible for SIDI Certification! All to prove one point: Only the best will qualify for SIDI Certification. Don't buy a car off the street and spend thousands "certifying" it with your hard earned cash at every turn! BUY SIDI CERTIFIED! Price and payments (including the amount of down payment) do not include tax, title, tags, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law or lending organizations. All vehicle specifications, prices, and equipment are subject to change without notice. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer adds, certifications, accessories, and documentation fee. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND2FN603346
Stock: PFN603346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 109,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,700$1,749 Below Market
York Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Crawfordsville / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum IN Magnetic Black features: Sunroof | Moonroof, 7 Passenger Third Row Seating, Rear Entertainment DVD, Leather, Navigation | GPS, ***ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS***, Heated front seats, Navigation System. We're not # 1, YOU ARE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NE6FN603063
Stock: 20467A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 91,160 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,981
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NDXFN613912
Stock: FN613912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,500$3,061 Below Market
Orr Cadillac - Shreveport / Louisiana
**BLIND SPOT PROTECTION**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY**, **NAVIGATION**, **AUTOCHECK 1 OWNER**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **SIRIUS XM SATELITE RADIO**, **MOONROOF**, Carfax no accidents, one owner Carfax, navigation. Black 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Please call (866) 629-1269 to lock in your Internet Price! Odometer is 66329 miles below market average! Family-owned and operated for more than 30 years. We have been serving Shreveport and the surrounding communities and have a transparent and stress-free purchase process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NE4FN613076
Stock: T613076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 69,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,888
Classic Chevrolet Buick GMC - Granbury / Texas
Jerry Durant is back in Granbury! Family owned and operated for more than half a century, were here to take care of you through sales and outstanding customer service. Proudly serving residents of Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Parker and more! Come out our way and trade your way! Call today 817-279-8700. Local Trade, Leather Seats, Autocheck-No Accidents or Damage Reported, Navigation, Heated Seats, DVD Entertainment. Odometer is 3396 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! The vehicle is located at JERRY DURANT CHEVROLET BUICK GMC in Granbury Texas! Phone (817) 279-8700. At Jerry Durant's Pre-Owned all of our vehicles go through a multi-point and a safety inspection, prior to delivery. So buy with confidence that you are getting a quality vehicle. Ask about a complete detailed inspection of the vehicle as well as more pictures if needed. We offer free pickup from Dallas Fort Worth International and Dallas Love Field airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND4FN622089
Stock: FN622089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 77,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,999$2,969 Below Market
Auto Barn - Newnan / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC5FN609015
Stock: 8141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$23,900$3,409 Below Market
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, **Coming Soon** Accepting Refundable Hold Deposits **In Bound Vehicle**, Certified Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, Low Original Miles, AWD/4WD, 4WD. 2015 Nissan Armada 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Odometer is 9013 miles below market average!90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2015 Nissan Armada 4dr 4WD 4dr SV features a 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gun Metallic with a Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC7FN608562
Stock: 5183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 104,405 milesGreat Deal
$19,687$2,003 Below Market
Yalcars - Youngstown / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC3FN600183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,895
Nyle Maxwell CDJR of Taylor - Taylor / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NDXFN613218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,417 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,900
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct is excited to offer this 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Nissan Armada Platinum is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. The Armada Platinum has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 28,417mi put on this Nissan. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Armada Platinum. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. More information about the 2015 Nissan Armada: When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price. Interesting features of this model are plenty of cargo space and towing capacity, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and seats up to eight Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NF0FN613942
Stock: FN613942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 66,820 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900
AZ Auto Sale - Houston / Texas
This 2015 Nissan Armada 4dr 2WD 4dr Platinum features a 5.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sam Anwar at 832-606-0747 or azmotorsinc@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NF6FN603707
Stock: 499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 42,706 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this nice 2015 Nissan Armada SV 4x4! This SUV looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including 4x4, Automatic Transmission, 5.6L V8, Back Up Camera,Adjustable Power Pedals, Power Seat, 3rd Row, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, CD, and much more! Overall this SUV is very clean inside and out! Please note this car has a previously salvaged title. Miles on this SUV may not be actual. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC7FN607024
Stock: 607024FA71328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2019
- certified
2015 Nissan Armada Platinum72,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,788
Robbins Nissan - Humble / Texas
This 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum is offered to you for sale by Robbins Nissan.CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Nissan Armada offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV.You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Nissan Armada Platinum delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering.More information about the 2015 Nissan Armada:When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price.Interesting features of this model are plenty of cargo space and towing capacity, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and seats up to eight
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NF8FN609122
Stock: 201412B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 63,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,468$2,519 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Brilliant Silver Engine: 5.6L Dohc 32V Endurance V8 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Nissan Armada. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Nissan Armada SL offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. One of the best things about this Nissan Armada is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Armada SL. More information about the 2015 Nissan Armada: When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price. This model sets itself apart with plenty of cargo space and towing capacity, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and seats up to eight All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC4FN611208
Stock: FN611208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- 55,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,425
AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! [K01] Sv Driver Package 3rd Row Seat [T01] Sv Tow Package [L92] Floor & Cargo Mats (5-Piece Set) Bluetooth Connection Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim Engine: 5.6L Dohc 32V Endurance V8 W/Ffv Pearl White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Mazda Corpus Christi is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Nissan Armada SV only has 55,634mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. One of the best things about this Nissan Armada is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2015 Nissan Armada: When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price. Strengths of this model include plenty of cargo space and towing capacity, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and seats up to eight All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND0FN612076
Stock: FN612076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 43,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,000$2,958 Below Market
Robert Denooyer Chevrolet - Holland / Michigan
***LOCAL TRADE IN***, 5.6L V8 Engine, ***REAR WHEEL DRIVE***, cloth seating, ***ONLY 43,325 MILES***, clean carfax report. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 35365 miles below market average! White 2015 Nissan Armada SV RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC All of our vehicles are run through our service department for a complete safety inspection! OUR GOAL is to provide you with a SAFE and RELIABLE VEHICLE! For more information CALL the USED CAR DEPARTMENT at 888-834-9337 or email me at kemper.Dave@yahoo.com. You can see our entire inventory at www.denooyerchevy.com, DeNooyer Chevrolet proudly serves Holland, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Lansing, Hudsonville, Grand Haven, South Haven, Kalamazoo, Detroit, Chicago, Traverse City, South Bend, and Zeeland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0ND6FN622557
Stock: AF169A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Armada searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada
- 5(56%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(25%)
Related Nissan Armada info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Kicks Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Armada Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Nissan Juke Arlington TX
- Used Nissan Armada New Orleans LA
- Used Nissan Xterra Long Beach CA
- Used Nissan Kicks Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Xterra Tempe AZ
- Used Nissan NV200 Plano TX
- Used Nissan Cube Reading PA
- Used Nissan Altima Frisco TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013 Katy TX
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013 San Diego CA
- Used Nissan Versa 2014 Ontario CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS