Consumer Rating
(32)
2017 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Higher-quality cabin that betters most competitors
  • Smooth and quiet V8 engine
  • More comfortable and less trucklike to drive than some rival SUVs
  • Plenty of ground clearance for off-road adventures
  • Fuel economy is poor, even for this class of vehicle
  • Third-row seat is less spacious and comfortable than those of some SUV and crossover rivals
  • Heavy steering in parking lots
List Price Range
$25,950 - $38,400
Used Armada for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Rumors of the old-school, full-size SUV's demise have been greatly exaggerated —  especially as gas prices have remained low. Even as crossovers become the go-to choice for families across the country, a bigger, more capable SUV such as the 2017 Nissan Armada still holds a lot of appeal. If you need to tow something sizable (or with greater ease) while also hauling about people and their stuff, an old-school SUV is still the best way to go. Plus, the Armada's substantial ground clearance is bound to come in handy as well if wherever you're going requires bouncing over a few rocks.

The previous-generation Armada was related to Nissan's Titan pickup, but this year's Armada now shares its bones with the Infiniti QX80, which is actually called the Nissan Patrol in other global markets. Nissan says the new Armada's body-on-frame architecture is stiffer and more rugged, and it comes with a new 390-horsepower V8 engine. However, it's really inside where the completely redesigned 2017 Armada displays its greatest advantage over the competition. Essentially, here's your chance to get an Infiniti at Nissan prices. Inside, a high-quality cabin is standard, and you don't have to load it up with equipment to make it seem more luxurious than the competition.

The Armada specifically stacks up well to the segment's best-sellers, the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon twins. It has more refined road manners, greater off-road capability, and a more usable third-row seat and cargo area. The latter two items still aren't great, though, so if people-hauling is a key priority, a Ford Expedition or several big crossovers might be a better bet. Then there's the matter of fuel economy. Although the Armada's V8 provides surprisingly quiet and sufficiently gutsy power, you'll shell out a lot more to Shell in the course of a year than you would with the Tahoe or Expedition. Overall, though, the Nissan Armada is a far more compelling SUV in 2017 than it was previously. If you're shopping for a big and capable SUV, it's not to be missed.

Standard safety features includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. A blind-spot monitoring system, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking for both frontal and rear collisions are optional on the SL and standard on the Platinum. The Platinum also comes standard with blind-spot intervention and lane departure warning and intervention systems that can steer you out of harm's way should you fail to heed their warnings.

2017 Nissan Armada models

The 2017 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV built on a trucklike, body-on-frame chassis. It seats eight people standard, while second-row captain's chairs that lower capacity to seven are optional on the range-topping Platinum.

The standard SV trim comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, a full-size spare, automatic LED headlights (low-beam only), roof rails, side steps, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated six-way power front seats (with two-way power driver lumbar), a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a reclining second-row bench split seat and a 60/40-split third-row seat. Standard technology features include Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB media player interface.

The optional Driver package adds to the SV a power liftgate, foglights, a power third-row seat, an auto-dimming mirror and a trailering package.

The SL trim level includes the Driver package items plus 20-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming heated mirrors, remote engine start, automatic wipers, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel and an enhanced 360-degree top-down parking camera with moving object detection/warning.

The SL can be equipped with an optional sunroof and the Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, forward and rearward emergency automatic braking, and a blind-spot monitoring system.

The range-topping Platinum comes standard with the SL's optional equipment and adds different 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, leather door trim, a blind-spot intervention system, and a rear-seat entertainment system that include two 7-inch headrest-mounted displays, a DVD player and two USB ports. The Platnium's optional second-row captain's chairs include a center console.

Every 2017 Nissan Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is paired to either rear-wheel drive or an optional four-wheel-drive system with low range. A limited-slip differential, hill start assist and a tow mode function are also standard.

Nissan estimates that the Armada will return 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway) with rear-wheel drive and 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway) with all-wheel drive. By comparison, the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition return 18 mpg with rear-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, the 2017 Armada can tow up to 8,500 pounds.

Driving

Big SUVs have a reputation for being a bit loud and uncouth, with roaring V8 engines and blunt, bricklike bodies noisily moving through the air. The 2017 Nissan Armada avoids this reputation. Yes, it has a V8 engine, but it's smooth and impressively quiet, moving the heavy Armada forward without much fuss.  

When cruising down the road, the Armada is also pleasingly free of the sort bouncing and shimmying over bumps typically associated with this class of vehicle. It is decidedly less trucklike in that regard. However, the Armada is still very trucklike compared to a large crossover such as the Dodge Durango or Ford Explorer. Its heavy steering and heavier curb weight make it comparatively cumbersome to drive.

Interior

The differences between the 2017 Nissan Armada's interior and that of the costlier Infiniti QX80 are negligible. Frankly, this says more about the Nissan, which boasts virtually the same design, materials quality and overall ambiance as the luxurious QX. Indeed, there is a much smaller gap present between these two mechanically related siblings than what you'd find between the Chevy Tahoe/Cadillac Escalade or the Ford Expedition/Lincoln Navigator.

Of the few differences that exist, though, the standard six -way driver seat stands in contrast to the greater adjustability offered by the eight-way seats found in the Infiniti, as well as in most competitors. Drivers might have a difficult time finding an ideal seating position. The seats aren't necessarily a deal-breaker, but it's certainly something to look for during your test drive.

Comfort is also limited in the third row. Although there is plenty of space between it and the second-row seatback, the seat cushion is mounted too low to the floor. It's still better than the Chevy Tahoe's rather woeful third row, but the Ford Expedition's is much better. The same can essentially be said in terms of overall cargo volume (95.4 cubic feet total, 49.9 behind the second row, 16.5 behind the third). The Ford offers more space (regardless of how many rows are raised) as does the Toyota Sequoia, but the Armada has a bit more overall space than the Tahoe and a lower liftover height as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Armada.

5(69%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(9%)
4.3
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

NEW ARMADA IS THE DEAL OF THE DAY!
CAR-GUY,07/04/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
We were looking for a BIG SUV for awhile. Looked at both new and used GMC Denali, Escalade, VW Touareg, AUDI Q5 and QX80. Some of the prices are just outrageous. Saw this Executive Driven (had 4,000 miles on it) Armada Platinum and was totally impressed in the fit and finish as well as the ride. The interior is really high-end. Exterior color - Copper Red - VERY rich metallic. You do not think you are sitting in a NISSAN and my wife compared it to the quality of an Audi, Escalade, and Denali. No difference than the QX-80 except in price AND gas requirement (same engine - 390HP (regular) for the Armada, 410HP (Premium) for the QX-80). Traded in a 2008 Mazda CX-7 that needed Premium gas (averaged about19MPG vs, the ARMADA at 16.2MPH w/ regular). When you compare SUVs needing Premium instead of Regular, the ARMADA is actually cheaper to run than the smaller CX-7 was. Same goes for ANY SUVs you compare it with. For only 20HP more, the QX-80 needs to burn premium. You will NOT notice a 20HP difference. SO, it is not worth the added $28,000 sticker price (or 60-80 cent price difference in gas grades). List sticker on the Platinum was a little over $63,000. Same loaded QX-80 $91,000+. Denalis and Escalades cost even more money and I do not see paying the premium for them. As the title says, it is The Deal of the Day. Rides well and I am impressed with the pick-up and interior quality on it (other car is a Bentley Flying Spur). If you need the extra towing capacity (8500 pounds), everything is standard - so are bigger brakepads, heavier suspension, etc. comes with it. If you don't tow, you still get the added heavy-duty parts.(no optional Tow package - everything is standard and that should add to resale value later when you sell). ALSO - got the extended warranty from NISSAN to go to 10 year, 120,000 miles. If you are going to keep the SUV for awhile, this is a great investment. It covers everything - except the usual wear-and-tear items - tires, etc. (it is transferable - again, think added resale value). To me, great package - and we usually keep our cars a long time. Had several Nissans before this (2 300ZXs, Axxess, and Maxima) This truck is based on the NISSAN Patrol which is sold internationally and used by the UN Peacekeeping Forces. (solid). Although built in Japan, the V8 engine is built in Tennessee (American-made), so you ARE buying best of both worlds. If you are looking to buy the most you can for your money - this is it! Unless you need to say you are driving an Infiniti QX-80 to impress your friends AND pay a lot more at the gas pump. UPDATE- after 20,000 Miles - Great choice. Let me say it again, GREAT choice. Saving money by not having to pump Premium into it. Rides very well, just changed out Brake Fluids with another Oil Change and rotated tires. Many people think it's a QX-80 - Save your money and just buy the Armada Platinum. Went to Dealer and was treated very nicely. This is the best Nissan offers. Glad we waited til this platform (*based on the Nissan Patrol) came out. Wife enjoys driving it (she is five foot) and is very comfortable in handling it. No buyer's remorse here. An EXCELLENT buy. UPDATE - Checking in at over 31,400 miles - NO repairs. Oil and Filter changes have been only maintenance, plus tire rotation, a new cabin air filter and change of brake fluids. Using some of the technology more. The GPS map is always good to flick on to follow what roads you are on and what major intersections are coming up. Getting a little better gas mileage - 16.4 - 16.8 MPG. Putting in mid-range gas every 3-4 fill-ups. Thinking about getting an Exec-Driven Nissan Altima 3.5L. (a HOT car for the money) for an additional car because all the controls/ screen on it are the same. Will be keeping the Nissan Armada for a LONG time. UPDATE - 1/5/2019. No repairs - just changing Oil & Filters (and Transmission fluid). Did put on new tires (Bridgestone Duelers). Truck drives great. Fast and comfortable. I DID go back and buy a 2017 Exec Driven Altima 3.5L and it is also great (fast and runs on regular). The Armada was a great choice and what I saved by not buying an Infiniti QX-80 (basically the same truck for $28K more) I bought a loaded Exec-driven Altima (4-door) with the 3.5L V-6. Would highly recommend BOTH vehicles I bought as good choices for the money.
The New Armada is a Beast!! In a Good Way!!!
Tolson,01/03/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Tows my 7,000 boat and gear w no problems. Solid and smooth. The self leveling rear end works great. The safety nannies are awesome. The AC is awesome in the 110 plus degree heat in Phoenix. I shopped the GMC Yukon Denali against this new Armada. It's a much better value than the Denali. After test driving 3 new Denalis and finding vibration in all 3 I switched to looking at this new Armada.. The main reasons I purchased the Armada are 1) better value for the money 2) No vibrations, smooth, powerful and really tight - no rattles/noises 3) Nice looking and different than the typical GM or Ford form factors 4) 9+ inches ground clearance 5) All the safety technology 6) like the rear heater/AC venting in the back better.... Well I traded this in for a truck. But after a year of ownership I would buy another one. It’s far and above any GM or Ford product despite the media’s reviews of it. Go drive one yourself.
Very Pleased
Robert,02/11/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Great looking SUV with a great ride. Acceleration is very fast...and it runs very quite on the road. Of the large SUV's, to me it is the sharpest looking. Also, for all the amenities you get in the Platinum Armada, value wise it is pretty good. I have had it two months...and overall very satisfied. I got the bucket seats in the middle row...and it is fantastic for the kids. Update, all good. Runs great and have not had one single problem. Very comfortable, powerful ride. The platinum model is the way to go....looks great. Update, now up to 34k miles. Runs great. Only thing I changed out early were the tires to Michelin's, I just prefer them. Friends/family who ride in the vehicle always give compliments on the ride, power, and looks. Not one thing has gone wrong. Update 61,000..all still good. Changed out the Michelins to Nittos, much better and continues to run super smooth. No mechanical problems of any kind.
Comparison to Tahoe ltz
Stephen Imes,10/15/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I understood he Tahoe LTZ. Purchase price was over 10,000 more than my new Armada 4 wheel drive Platinum. The Armada is by far the better deal. None of the nagging creeks and rattling of the LTZ. Better power, more technology, much nicer interior. I will not buy another Chevy product
See all 32 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Armada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
7-speed automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
7-speed automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
7-speed automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
7-speed automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Armada features & specs

More about the 2017 Nissan Armada

Used 2017 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Armada?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Armada trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum is priced between $29,995 and$38,400 with odometer readings between 28401 and113404 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Armada SV is priced between $25,950 and$33,998 with odometer readings between 27528 and67358 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Armada SL is priced between $32,168 and$36,997 with odometer readings between 27938 and55923 miles.

Which used 2017 Nissan Armadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Armada for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2017 Armadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,950 and mileage as low as 27528 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Nissan Armada.

Can't find a used 2017 Nissan Armadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Armada for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,134.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Armada for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,901.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,279.

