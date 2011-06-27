  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Armada
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Armada
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2012 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable V8 performance
  • attractive and comfortable interior.
  • Trucklike ride
  • subpar fuel economy
  • less cargo space than most full-size SUVs.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Nissan Armada for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$17,000 - $19,980
Used Armada for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2012 Nissan Armada is a capable full-size SUV, it's outclassed by newer rivals as well as the latest crop of crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Built on the same underpinnings as the automaker's burly Titan pickup, the full-size 2012 Nissan Armada certainly has the goods if it's towing and hauling you're looking for. While no longer class-leading, the Armada's standard 317-horsepower 5.6-liter V8 still produces strong acceleration. The combination of this burly mill and traditional body-on-frame construction also gives Nissan's flagship SUV the ability to tow trailers up to a hefty 9,100 pounds when properly equipped.

Unfortunately, there aren't many other bright spots for this aging SUV. Compared to its full-size rivals, the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia, the Armada typically comes up short in terms of third-row legroom, cargo capacity, ride quality and feature content.

We'd also suggest that folks who don't really need the Armada's impressive towing capabilities have a look at the latest generation of large car-based crossovers, particularly the GMC Acadia, Ford Explorer and Mazda CX-9; all deliver more appealing ride and handling characteristics and better fuel economy while still providing plenty of interior room.

2012 Nissan Armada models

The 2012 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV offered in three trim levels, including the entry-level SV, midrange SL and top-of-the-line Platinum.

Base SV models come well equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, side-step rails, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate controls, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. Also standard is an eight-speaker sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. Opting for the Driver package adds foglights, a power liftgate, an auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth, a rearview camera and an 11-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio and rear audio controls. SVs with four-wheel drive come standard with this package.

The Armada SL includes the above equipment plus 20-inch alloy wheels, an auto-leveling rear air suspension, a roof rack, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power-folding third-row seat.

Moving up to the Platinum model gets you 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, front parking sensors, a sunroof, dual power-folding mirrors, heated second-row seats and steering wheel, driver seat memory functions, a navigation system with real-time traffic, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a Bose audio system with digital music storage.

Second-row captain's chairs are available on the Platinum model as a replacement for the standard bench. The DVD entertainment system is a stand-alone option on lower trims.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan Armada is back with just a few changes, including the addition of a power liftgate to the standard equipment list of SL models and the SV's Driver options package. Heated front seats are also now standard on the SL, as are heated second-row seats on the top-of-the-line Platinum models.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Nissan Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 317 hp and 385 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but buyers do have a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (with dual-range gearing).

With either drivetrain, fuel economy is disappointing even for a large SUV. EPA fuel economy estimates are 13 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined for two-wheel-drive models and 1 mpg less in each driving cycle for four-wheel-drive versions. Properly equipped, the Armada can tow as much as 9,100 pounds.

Safety

The 2012 Nissan Armada comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat active head restraints, front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Driving

It doesn't take a lot of time in the 2012 Nissan Armada's driver seat to understand its strengths and weaknesses. On the upside, the powerful 5.6-liter engine gives this massive truck much better acceleration than you'd expect from a vehicle that weighs nearly 3 tons. The ride quality is generally comfortable, though bad pavement can make the ride seem a little harsh, something that's not an issue with newer designs like the Toyota Sequoia. The Armada's steering has a weighty feel to it, but some will find it a little too heavy in slow-speed parking lot maneuvers. At the same time, this is very much a truck, and it lacks the refinement of the larger car-based crossovers.

Interior

Climb inside the passenger cabin of the 2012 Nissan Armada and you'll find a handsome space done up in generally high-quality materials. Though there are a lot of buttons on the dash (especially in upper trim levels equipped with the navigation system), everything is arranged in an uncomplicated manner that's relatively intuitive.

As with most full-size SUVs, the Armada's front seats are large and supportive, with good head- and legroom. The eight-passenger interior that's standard on SV and SL models features perfectly serviceable 40/20/40-split second-row seats, but the comfy twin captain's chairs separated by a center console on the Platinum trim level are the way to go, even though this setup limits passenger capacity to seven. Good-sized storage cubbies and cupholders scattered throughout the interior make sure there's a place for everything.

The 60/40 manually split-folding third-row bench folds down into the floor with little effort, but the available power-folding version is especially useful. Primed for cargo, the Armada can carry up to 97 cubic feet, about 10 cubic feet fewer than many of its full-size SUV competitors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Armada.

5(40%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Decision
D.E.,01/08/2016
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
Leased at year end 2012. Best value full size SUV - GMs seemed over priced, Fords seemed out of date, German 3 row SUVs just not practical. 40,000 miles into this one and no complaints really. Overall MPG is about 15 but gas is cheap for now. Steering is heavy. Some low end plastic in interior. Bottom line is that it has plenty of space for passengers, dogs, gear etc. More so than with GMs (Tahoe etc). It's almost at the Suburban level in this sense. No mechanical problems to speak of. Second row bench seat with flip and fold is very good - better choice than buckets in my experience. More than enough power. Be aware that factory roof cross bars are under engineered and that the roof rack side rails are tricky to mate up with Yakima/Thule systems but it can be done.
The Armada
Vanessa Tritten,07/22/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
Gas mileage is less than 18mpg
Ridiculous Nissan and Baker Nissan Dealer
max77054,07/01/2013
I bought a new Nissan Armada SV in 2012. It has been to the shop for 5 times. Within the first 5 month, the front wheel control arms were replaced due to pulling to the right. Before the dealer (Baker Nissan South Houston) found the real problem, the technician cheated me by inflating the right front tire from 35psi to 45psi instead of fixing the control arm. I found the problem shortly before the inflated tire may blow and cause a serious accident in the hot Houston summer. It is very bad for the Baker Nissan put his customer into a risky and dangerous situation.
Mixed
prmama40,04/19/2012
I have had my Armada now for a few months now. I suffer from back and hip problems, so comfort was a big deciding factor for me. I love it, it is comfortable and super spacious. The only complaint I have is that the voice recognition is not very accurate. It can be frustrating at times trying to get it to recognize street names and cities. Since I now have 2 back surgeries, the automatic 3rd row buttons are great as tail gate button. My second complaint is the GAS milage, wait the lack of it!! Its killing me....
See all 5 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Armada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan Armada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Nissan Armada

Used 2012 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Armada?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Armada trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Armada Platinum is priced between $17,000 and$19,980 with odometer readings between 97639 and112788 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Nissan Armadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Armada for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 Armadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,000 and mileage as low as 97639 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Armada.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan Armadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Armada for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,355.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,438.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Armada for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,749.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,570.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Nissan Armada?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Armada lease specials

Related Used 2012 Nissan Armada info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles