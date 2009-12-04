Used 2007 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 82,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
GREAT AUDIO SYSTEM!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08A17N723352
Stock: A4331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,059 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2007 NISSAN ARMADA LE CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH CLIMATE CONTROL / KEY LESS GO /BACKUP CAMERA/ REAR ENTERTAINMENT / AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION / ALLOY WHEELS/ LEATHER SEATS/ HEATED SEATS/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08C57N721394
Stock: LLM7359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 107,112 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,992
AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
[X01] Leather Pkg [V01] Nissan Dvd Entertainment System Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Nissan Armada LE only has 107,112mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Nissan Armada LE is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Armada LE. More information about the 2007 Nissan Armada: The 2007 Nissan Armada marries the American tradition of SUV with the Japanese attention to detail, resulting in an offspring that comes equipped for any mission you might care to attempt. If you want to fill it up with people, there is 188 cubic feet of passenger space. If hauling your gear is your passion, put in 20 cubic feet with all three rows of seating up, nearly 57 cubic feet with the third row folded, and a whopping 97 cubic feet if you fold both the back and the middle rows of seats. Plus, you can tow up to 9,100 lbs when you opt for the Tow Package. This model sets itself apart with extremely roomy, good towing capacity, very powerful., and Brawn molded into an SUV All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08A47N700384
Stock: 7N700384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 210,255 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,395
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08C57N716109
Stock: 32505R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 164,760 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500
Fox Buick GMC - Comstock Park / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Silver 2007 Nissan Armada 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V FFV 4WD, 18' x 8' 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM In-Dash 6-CD Changer Audio System, AM/FM Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake Assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD/MP3 Player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Heated Sideview Mirrors, Illuminated Entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Temperature Display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjusting Driver Seat, Power Sideview Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio data system, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Wiper, Rear/Front Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed Control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD. Dont see what you are looking for?? We have over 1800 cars available to us, to help you find your exact match.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08C37N706862
Stock: T20450C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 261,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08A67N701055
Stock: 701055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 216,645 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,977
Heritage Automotive Center - Lawrenceburg / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! White 2007 Nissan Armada 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V We would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering us for the purchase of your next new or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Let us introduce you to our staff, show you some of our special vehicle offers, and take you through our complete line of new and pre-owned inventory. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08A07N710012
Stock: CT5373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 161,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Dave Towell Cadillac - Akron / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2008 Nissan Armada SE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V LOCAL TRADE, HISTORY IS NO MYSTERY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW MILES, Alloy Wheels, 4WD, Air Conditioning.Recent Arrival!Buy with confidence! Dave Towell Cadillac is a 4th generation, family owned Cadillac dealership! We are proudly celebrating our 100th year in business! Most of our listings end with a simple phone call. Do not hesitate, call today! 1-800-621-0674.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08C18N627580
Stock: 20089A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 159,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,200
Gene Messer Hyundai - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2008 Nissan Armada. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Nissan Armada LE. More information about the 2008 Nissan Armada: While most competing full-size SUVs come in an overwhelming array of models, the 2008 Nissan Armada comes only in two well equipped models, with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive and a V8 that's larger and more powerful than most of the competing standard engines. Armada's V8 also has the flexibility to run on E85, to accept a mix of gasoline and ethanol up to 85 percent ethanol. And with a 28-gallon fuel tank, the Armada has one of the longest cruising ranges among full-size SUVs. The Armada has been named the most appealing vehicle in its segment by J.D. Power and Associates, in its annual APEAL study, and was also the top luxury SUV in Strategic Vision's Total Quality Index. Strengths of this model include long list of standard luxury and convenience features., long driving range, powerful standard V8, and Towing and hauling ability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08D48N625797
Stock: 8N625797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 146,530 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2008 NISSAN ARMADA LE***4WD***NAVIGATION***POWER MOONROOF***BACK UP CAMERA***DVD PLAYER***LEATHER***HEATED SEATS***HEATED STEERING WHEEL***DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL***AUX PORT***BLUETOOTH***AM/FM/CD RADIO***RUNNING BOARDS***ALLOY WHEELS***POWER MIRRORS***POWER LOCKS***POWER WINDOW***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08C58N630952
Stock: W3969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
J & R AUTO SALES - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08D28N602972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,941 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Tom Kadlec Kia - Rochester / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. Silver Lightning 2008 Nissan Armada LE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 12/17 City/Highway MPG **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, 4WD, Memory seat. Tom Kadlec KIA....We've got you covered! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Local Delivery. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08C58N632457
Stock: S2990A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 201,156 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Faulkner Chevrolet - Pittsburg / Texas
Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08A36N742754
Stock: RT742754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 49,897 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Hudson Nissan - Jersey City / New Jersey
- Armada LE, 4D Sport Utility, 4WD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12 Speakers, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, XM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 3.357 Axle Ratio 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08CX8N626309
Stock: N626309A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 119,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2008 Nissan Armada 4dr 2WD 4dr SE FFV . It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08D48N600494
Stock: # W6001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 198,055 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,795
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Running Boards/Side Steps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08B26N719247
Stock: 32444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 125,618 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,960
Somersworth Nissan - Somersworth / New Hampshire
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2008 Nissan Armada Gray 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08CX8N609686
Stock: P2795A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,448 miles
$10,988
Bohn Toyota - Harvey / Louisiana
We are excited to offer this 2008 Nissan Armada. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Nissan Armada gives you everything you need an automobile to be. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Nissan Armada LE that you won't find in your average vehicle. One of the best things about this Nissan Armada is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2008 Nissan Armada: While most competing full-size SUVs come in an overwhelming array of models, the 2008 Nissan Armada comes only in two well equipped models, with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive and a V8 that's larger and more powerful than most of the competing standard engines. Armada's V8 also has the flexibility to run on E85, to accept a mix of gasoline and ethanol up to 85 percent ethanol. And with a 28-gallon fuel tank, the Armada has one of the longest cruising ranges among full-size SUVs. The Armada has been named the most appealing vehicle in its segment by J.D. Power and Associates, in its annual APEAL study, and was also the top luxury SUV in Strategic Vision's Total Quality Index. Strengths of this model include long list of standard luxury and convenience features., long driving range, powerful standard V8, and Towing and hauling ability We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08D88N616553
Stock: 8N616553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Armada searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada
- 5(84%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(3%)
Related Nissan Armada info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K900 2015
- Used Acura TL 2011
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2015
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Lexus RC 300 2016
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2013
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2017
- Used Hyundai Accent 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2014
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Xterra Bridgeport CT
- Used Nissan Cube Orange CA
- Used Nissan Cube Bellevue WA
- Used Nissan Armada Arlington TX
- Used Nissan Juke San Francisco CA
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Akron OH
- Used Nissan Titan XD Providence RI
- Used Nissan Juke Des Moines IA
- Used Nissan Juke Portland OR
- Used Nissan Quest Frederick MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015 Bellevue WA
- Used Nissan Rogue Sport 2018 Lynchburg VA
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018 Jacksonville FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision