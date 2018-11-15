5 star reviews: 47 %

4 star reviews: 13 %

3 star reviews: 20 %

2 star reviews: 13 %

1 star reviews: 7 %

Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 15 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing SUV (so far!)

Matt B , 07/28/2019

Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

This review is for the 2019 Nissan Armada Platinum 4x4. We put our first 750 miles on it including a road trip and some city driving and we like just about every aspect so far. I'll be happy to modify or add to the review as needed in the future. We drove a rental 2018 Armada SL with the Premium package for 1 week before purchasing our Armada and we immediately fell in love with it! The 2019 Platinum essentially has just about every bell and whistle that you could want. I agree with some reviews that say that the tech is outdated, but it's a comfortable ride with tons of safety features and while I wouldn't classify it as a luxury SUV like it's QX80 cousin, I honestly don't feel the need to upgrade. Quite to the contrary, I actually wonder why Nissan makes the Armada so nice to rival the QX80! The tech that the Armada offers is decent. You can Bluetooth connect any phone. I have Samsung, the wife has Apple, and we can both use our phones with the Armada - phone calls, music, Nissan Connect, receiving texts, etc, all work just fine. That being said, it does not have either Apple or Android Auto that other SUVs offer, which is weird since other Nissan models have it, but oh well - that's not a deal breaker for us. Lots of power sources are found throughout the interior along with a well organized cockpit that is logical, functional, and works. The manual claims 5 x USB ports, but I personally have only found 4; 2 in the front and 2 in the middle row. They are functional ports in that they obviously charge your devices, but also connect to either the sound system or entertainment system. So not only can you use you iPhone like an iPod, but you can play a movie from the back port to display on the entertainment system. Speaking of which, the TV/entertainment system is nice, but different for us since we are coming from a Honda Odyssey mini van with the centralized screen. Nissan has the built in the head rest screens (built into the rear of the driver and front passenger head rests), but our 4 year old has had no issues watching movies from the 3rd row. Another nice feature is that if the vehicle is in park with the parking break engaged, then the front control panel acts as a 3rd screen if you want to watch a movie up front. The sound system is nice and the thermostat holds and controls the temperature well. The lighting is good for night trips, too, although we haven't found a way to light the 3rd row just yet. I actually like the adaptive cruise control and other driver aids - so far, they have worked well for us. Lane keeping assist can be overbearing at times, but it's easy to disable if you don't like it (I left it on). The blind spot warning and intervention works well and the cameras offer true dimensions. The interior is very spacious - save for the 3rd row. I'm 6'2" and can fit back there, but I wouldn't want to go more than an hour in the back. The seats are very comfortable and provide great back support. I usually fidget on long road trips and have to take stretch breaks, but I arrived fresh and relaxed after 350 miles. We have found the Armada to be a very responsive SUV. I only mention this because several reviews have stated that the steering feels dead or "can't find center." For us, it handles better than you would expect a big SUV to handle. It turns sharply and handles well and thanks to the V8, you most certainly can get up and go if needed. City and highway driving are nice thanks to the high ride with excellent lines of sight. The only blind spots I have issues with are the right front and rear bumper regions - and thanks to the bird's eye view, safety cameras, large mirrors, and warning systems, this really isn't an issue. It offers a smooth, level ride despite any turns or potholes encountered. My only concerns so far are the bad fuel economy and lack of luggage space with all 3 rows in use. With respect to the fuel economy, it's a 3 ton SUV with a large V8, so expect it to be bad. We've averaged about 14 mpg mixed with city and highway driving. We have found that true city stop and go driving gets in the 10-12 mpg range and highway driving gets in the 16-19 mpg range. With the middle row Captain's Chairs installed, there is actually a fair amount of internal storage space in the cabin, but the back luggage area will barely fit 2 full size suit cases unless the 3rd row seats are straight 90 degrees. I'm offering 5 stars for comfort, style, ride, and features. Fuel economy could be improved, but it is what it is. The same can be said about the luggage space. It remains to be seen if the maintenance schedule and cycle is overbearing or not - I guess Nissan recommends oil and filter change every 5k miles. Overall, it's a great SUV and we have enjoyed every mile so far. We definitely recommend it!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Armada save 10K OVER the others

Big Ed , 07/20/2019

SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

My first impression when looking to buy a new large SUV was that the Nissan gave me more for less. Have experience in R&D for a key supplier for the automotive manufacturers, I also know there is no free lunch. GM interiors stink in part on the quality of the plastics they specify. The gaps, finishes wearing off items, it is all related. Ford is better/tighter in its specs and the Japanese, esp. Toyota are the best. Nissan uses a number of parts from the Infinity version and you have those high quality bits. In short, the vehicle is well built, I have had no problems in 15K miles, tows well up to 5000lbs, above that a pickup is better, but it will still do it. Note I find the drivers seat not as comfortable for those over 6'1" and the third row is for kids. It also has excellent back seat leg room. As far as the price, I can only come up with that Nissan has lower margins on this vehicle than GM or Ford does of theirs. Update at 36,000 miles and almost 3 yrs of ownership. I have become generally more pleased with the vehicle as time has gone on. So far just general maintenance and no repairs. Tires wear well when rotated and it appears I will get in the low 40k range on the tires. Passengers generally comment on how comfortable and spacious the rear seats are. Towing is good and the load leveling aspect helps level the truck. I would still like more driver seat adjustment. My daughter who does not like driving larger vehicles got used to this truck on a long highway drive. I do much of my own maintenance and I am always impressed with the heft of the chassis and "running gear" underneath this truck.

5 out of 5 stars, We are very pleased with our purchase!

Zac , 08/28/2019

Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

We bought our 2019 Armada Platinum about a month ago. This is our 2nd Armada. We’ve racked up about 800 miles so far and it’s everything we hoped it would be. Comfortable, quiet ride. Very roomy. Kids love the captains chairs in the back as well as the DVD player. I keep hearing folks talk about the gas mileage, what do you expect when you buy a beast. You can’t have everything. Go buy a Prius and sit on top of each other. We are very pleased with our purchase.

5 out of 5 stars, Great riding vehicle

KW , 10/31/2019

SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

I have rented Armada's many times and always enjoyed driving them. So much so, that i finally bought one. I cannot think of a car that rides better than this vehicle, and my other car is a Lexus, and i will drive this one any day over that vehicle. Smooth, quiet, and powerful.

