Used 2008 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

Gene Messer Hyundai - Lubbock / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2008 Nissan Armada. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Nissan Armada LE. More information about the 2008 Nissan Armada: While most competing full-size SUVs come in an overwhelming array of models, the 2008 Nissan Armada comes only in two well equipped models, with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive and a V8 that's larger and more powerful than most of the competing standard engines. Armada's V8 also has the flexibility to run on E85, to accept a mix of gasoline and ethanol up to 85 percent ethanol. And with a 28-gallon fuel tank, the Armada has one of the longest cruising ranges among full-size SUVs. The Armada has been named the most appealing vehicle in its segment by J.D. Power and Associates, in its annual APEAL study, and was also the top luxury SUV in Strategic Vision's Total Quality Index. Strengths of this model include long list of standard luxury and convenience features., long driving range, powerful standard V8, and Towing and hauling ability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1BA08D48N625797

Stock: 8N625797

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020