Used 2012 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

Voss Chevrolet - Centerville / Ohio

**LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, 'SUNROOF/MOONROOF', **HEATED SEATS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, WAS $13,489. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2734 miles below market average! 2012 Black Nissan Platinum RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Armada The Voss Auto Network has been creating higher standards in sales and service for over 45 years.. Voss - built on trust, driven by integrity .Best Price, Best Value, Guarantee. Come experience for yourself! Call us today to schedule a hassle-free test drive! **Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Armada Platinum with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1BA0ND2CN614309

Stock: 028095

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020