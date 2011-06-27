  1. Home
2022 Nissan Armada

MSRP range: $48,900 - $68,300
Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
MSRP$50,395
Edmunds suggests you pay$51,945
Start Price Checker
2022 Nissan Armada Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • High-quality, appealing interior
  • Smooth V8 engine delivers ample power
  • Quiet interior at highway speeds
  • Many standard safety features
  • No getting around the V8's poor fuel economy
  • Third-row seating isn't particularly spacious
  • Hard to lift items into the cargo area
  • New infotainment interface still feels dated
Save as much as $449 with Edmunds

2022 Nissan Armada pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Nissan Armada.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$48,900
MPG & Fuel
14 City / 19 Hwy / 16 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 26.0 gal. capacity
Seating
8 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 7-speed automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque: 413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Basic Warranty
N/A
Dimensions
Length: 208.9 in. / Height: 75.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 79.9 in.
Curb Weight: 5650 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover23.7%

FAQ

Is the Nissan Armada a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Armada both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan Armada fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Armada gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 16 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Armada has 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Armada. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Nissan Armada?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Nissan Armada:

  • One-touch power-folding/reclining third-row seats added to Platinum trim
  • Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Nissan Armada reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Armada is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Armada. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Armada's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Nissan Armada a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Nissan Armada is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Armada is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Nissan Armada?

The least-expensive 2022 Nissan Armada is the 2022 Nissan Armada S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,900.

Other versions include:

  • SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $55,900
  • S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $48,900
  • SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $56,710
  • Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $68,300
  • SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $59,710
  • SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $52,900
  • S 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $51,900
  • Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $65,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Armada?

If you're interested in the Nissan Armada, the next question is, which Armada model is right for you? Armada variants include SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A). For a full list of Armada models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Nissan Armada

2022 Nissan Armada Overview

The 2022 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and S 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Nissan Armada models are available with a 5.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 400 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Nissan Armada comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automatic.

What do people think of the 2022 Nissan Armada?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Nissan Armada and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Armada.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Nissan Armada and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Armada featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Nissan Armada?

2022 Nissan Armada S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

2022 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

2022 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

The 2022 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,795. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $449 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $449 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $66,346.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 0.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2022 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Which 2022 Nissan Armadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Nissan Armada for sale near. There are currently 18 new 2022 Armadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,340 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Nissan Armada. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $495 on a used or CPO 2022 Armada available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Nissan Armadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,629.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Nissan Armada?

2022 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 7-speed automatic, regular unleaded
15 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/18 highway MPG

2022 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 7-speed automatic, regular unleaded
15 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/18 highway MPG

2022 Nissan Armada S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 7-speed automatic, regular unleaded
16 compined MPG,
14 city MPG/19 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG15
Transmission7-speed automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement5.6 L
Passenger Volume171.1 cu.ft.
Wheelbase121.1 in.
Length208.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height75.8 in.
Curb Weight5930 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Nissan Armada?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

