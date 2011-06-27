2022 Nissan Armada
MSRP range: $48,900 - $68,300
|MSRP
|$50,395
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$51,945
Start Price Checker
2022 Nissan Armada Review
- High-quality, appealing interior
- Smooth V8 engine delivers ample power
- Quiet interior at highway speeds
- Many standard safety features
- No getting around the V8's poor fuel economy
- Third-row seating isn't particularly spacious
- Hard to lift items into the cargo area
- New infotainment interface still feels dated
- One-touch power-folding/reclining third-row seats added to Platinum trim
- Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Nissan Armada.
Helpful shopping links
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $48,900
- MPG & Fuel
- 14 City / 19 Hwy / 16 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 26.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 8 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 7-speed automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 400 hp @ 5800 rpm
- Torque: 413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- N/A
- Dimensions
- Length: 208.9 in. / Height: 75.8 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 79.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 5650 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.5 cu.ft.
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Nissan Armada a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Armada both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan Armada fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Armada gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 16 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Armada has 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Armada. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Nissan Armada?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Nissan Armada:
- One-touch power-folding/reclining third-row seats added to Platinum trim
- Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
Is the Nissan Armada reliable?
To determine whether the Nissan Armada is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Armada. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Armada's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Nissan Armada a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Nissan Armada is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Armada is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Nissan Armada?
The least-expensive 2022 Nissan Armada is the 2022 Nissan Armada S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,900.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $55,900
- S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $48,900
- SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $56,710
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $68,300
- SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $59,710
- SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $52,900
- S 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $51,900
- Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $65,300
What are the different models of Nissan Armada?
If you're interested in the Nissan Armada, the next question is, which Armada model is right for you? Armada variants include SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A). For a full list of Armada models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Nissan Armada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2012
- Used Kia Carnival 2017
- Used Saturn VUE 2004
- Used Mazda 5 2008 For Sale
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2006
- Used Nissan LEAF 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2008
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 TT
- 2022 Audi TT News
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Outlander Sport
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Audi RS 3 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Ford Bronco Sport 2021
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- 2021 Escape
- 2021 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2021 Edge
- Ford Ranger 2021
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- 2021 Transit Passenger Van
- 2020 Fusion
- 2021 Mustang
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Tacoma
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Jeep Gladiator
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2020 Gladiator
- Chevrolet Colorado 2021
- 2021 Sierra 1500
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2017 Features Specs
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2018 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2012 Truck Features Specs
- Mercury Cougar 1994 Coupe Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2013 Truck Features Specs
Other models
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Sportwagen in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Scranton, PA
- Used Volkswagen CC in Longmont, CO
- Used Toyota Rav4-Hybrid in Inglewood, CA
- Used BMW X5-Edrive in Alexandria, VA
- Used Ford Fusion-Plug-In-Hybrid in Hawthorne, CA
- Used Mclaren 600Lt-Spider in Garden Grove, CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Plug-In-Hybrid in Newport Beach, CA
- Used BMW X3 in Porterville, CA
- Used Dodge Dart in Allen, TX
- Used Nissan Titan in Lowell, MA
- Used Ferrari California-T in Marysville, WA
- Used BMW X3-M in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse in Walnut Creek, CA
- Used Mazda 5 in Allen, TX
- Used Ford F-450-Super-Duty in Buena Park, CA
- Used Kia Telluride in Berkeley, CA
- Used Nissan Versa-Note in San Leandro, CA
- Used Nissan Versa in Mansfield, TX
- Used BMW M8-Gran-Coupe in Redlands, CA
- Used Chevrolet Volt in Ogden, UT
- Used Genesis G80 in Marysville, WA
- Used Nissan Quest in San Clemente, CA
- Used Mclaren 570S-Spider in Santa Cruz, CA