Used 2006 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me
- $8,900
2006 Nissan Armada SE201,156 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faulkner Chevrolet - Pittsburg / Texas
Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08A36N742754
Stock: RT742754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $7,795
2006 Nissan Armada SE198,055 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Running Boards/Side Steps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08B26N719247
Stock: 32444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $6,998
2005 Nissan Armada LE135,143 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Import Auto Sales - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Visit Import Auto Sales online at www.carsmn.com view more details and view other inventory or call us at 952-591-1797 today for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08A95N714178
Stock: Rs204178cl
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,980
2007 Nissan Armada LE82,411 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
GREAT AUDIO SYSTEM!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08A17N723352
Stock: A4331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,900
2005 Nissan Armada SE252,831 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08AX5N725321
Stock: 725321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2005 Nissan Armada LE133,371 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Katy Nissan - Katy / Texas
ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Sahara Gold"Proving there's a better way" - Katy Nissan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08A15N733260
Stock: 5N733260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $8,499
2007 Nissan Armada LE112,059 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2007 NISSAN ARMADA LE CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH CLIMATE CONTROL / KEY LESS GO /BACKUP CAMERA/ REAR ENTERTAINMENT / AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION / ALLOY WHEELS/ LEATHER SEATS/ HEATED SEATS/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08C57N721394
Stock: LLM7359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$6,992
2007 Nissan Armada SE107,112 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Nissan Armada LE only has 107,112mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Nissan Armada LE is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Armada LE. More information about the 2007 Nissan Armada: The 2007 Nissan Armada marries the American tradition of SUV with the Japanese attention to detail, resulting in an offspring that comes equipped for any mission you might care to attempt. If you want to fill it up with people, there is 188 cubic feet of passenger space. If hauling your gear is your passion, put in 20 cubic feet with all three rows of seating up, nearly 57 cubic feet with the third row folded, and a whopping 97 cubic feet if you fold both the back and the middle rows of seats. Plus, you can tow up to 9,100 lbs when you opt for the Tow Package. This model sets itself apart with extremely roomy, good towing capacity, very powerful., and Brawn molded into an SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08A47N700384
Stock: 7N700384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $7,487
2005 Nissan Armada SE152,515 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Art Moehn Chevrolet - Jackson / Michigan
Red Brawn 2005 Nissan Armada SE PUBLIC NOTICE - This vehicle will go to auction soon. We are offering it to the public first at wholesale cost! It has not been inspected and is being offered AS-IS. Call for details. ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08B85N740585
Stock: 64363A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $6,988
2005 Nissan Armada LENot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY NEW TIRES NAV DVD 3RD ROW LEATHER SUNROOF V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08A95N727884
Stock: VIN7884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999
2005 Nissan Armada SE227,995 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Armada SE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08B55N724960
Stock: 724960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,988
2005 Nissan Armada LE201,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS OREGON LOCAL 2005 NISSAN ARMADA3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Armada LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08B85N729618
Stock: 9202J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,395
2007 Nissan Armada SE210,255 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08C57N716109
Stock: 32505R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $8,695
2005 Nissan Armada SE167,923 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Four Wheel Drive, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Running Boards/Side Steps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08B35N707932
Stock: 32712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $8,500
2007 Nissan Armada SE164,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fox Buick GMC - Comstock Park / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Silver 2007 Nissan Armada 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V FFV 4WD, 18' x 8' 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM In-Dash 6-CD Changer Audio System, AM/FM Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake Assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD/MP3 Player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Heated Sideview Mirrors, Illuminated Entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Temperature Display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjusting Driver Seat, Power Sideview Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio data system, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Wiper, Rear/Front Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed Control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08C37N706862
Stock: T20450C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $4,995
2007 Nissan Armada SE261,863 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08A67N701055
Stock: 701055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,977
2007 Nissan Armada LE216,645 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Automotive Center - Lawrenceburg / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! White 2007 Nissan Armada 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA08A07N710012
Stock: CT5373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $3,999Good Deal | $2,348 below market
2004 Nissan Armada LE210,206 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schwieters Chevrolet - Willmar / Minnesota
PRE-WHOLESALE! AS-IS! WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO OBTAIN A THIRD PARTY INSPECTION! 320-235-5455!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Armada LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA08B84N738995
Stock: 1442PC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020