Close

AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida

[X01] Leather Pkg [V01] Nissan Dvd Entertainment System Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Nissan Armada LE only has 107,112mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Nissan Armada LE is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Armada LE. More information about the 2007 Nissan Armada: The 2007 Nissan Armada marries the American tradition of SUV with the Japanese attention to detail, resulting in an offspring that comes equipped for any mission you might care to attempt. If you want to fill it up with people, there is 188 cubic feet of passenger space. If hauling your gear is your passion, put in 20 cubic feet with all three rows of seating up, nearly 57 cubic feet with the third row folded, and a whopping 97 cubic feet if you fold both the back and the middle rows of seats. Plus, you can tow up to 9,100 lbs when you opt for the Tow Package. This model sets itself apart with extremely roomy, good towing capacity, very powerful., and Brawn molded into an SUV All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Nissan Armada SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AA08A47N700384

Stock: 7N700384

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020