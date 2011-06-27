  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2015 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 performance
  • substantial towing capacity
  • attractive and comfortable interior.
  • Stiff, bouncy ride on broken pavement
  • dismal fuel economy
  • less cargo space than rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2015 Nissan Armada is a capable full-size SUV, it's outclassed by newer truck-based rivals as well as the latest crop of crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Although full-size SUVs like the 2015 Nissan Armada aren't necessarily a great option for everyday family transportation, they continue to find homes in plenty of driveways across America. These heavyweight sport-utility vehicles are well suited for buyers who want to tow a boat or a trailer and carry a large family at the same time. If that's your lifestyle in a nutshell, the eight-passenger Armada will certainly meet your needs, though we'd steer you to a couple of its newer competitors first.

The key to the Armada's capability is a truck-type body-on-frame design, which it shares with Nissan's Titan full-size pickup along with its 5.6-liter V8 engine. A properly equipped Armada can tow up to 9,000 pounds. While that's an impressive number for this class, the big Nissan loses points for its overly stiff ride, poor fuel economy (it's worse than rivals in this regard) and low cargo capacity.

Our top picks for a full-size SUV are the 2015 Toyota Sequoia and Ford Expedition. The Sequoia isn't much better in the fuel economy department, but it's a supremely comfortable vehicle that excels at transporting both people and cargo. The Expedition has a high tow rating of its own and that, along with an updated cabin with roomy quarters for passengers and an efficient new turbocharged V6 engine, makes it better than ever for 2015. You may also want to look at the newly redesigned Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon siblings.

It's important to keep in mind, though, that due to their size and weight, all of these vehicles can be cumbersome to drive in crowded areas, and regardless of which powertrain you choose, you're not going to see 20 mpg very often. For these reasons, the majority of buyers would be better served by a large crossover like the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, Mazda CX-9 or Toyota Highlander. These car-based vehicles have as much or more interior room than any of the traditional SUVs above. Plus, they return better fuel economy, they're easier to drive day-to-day, and they'll typically cost you less money up front and down the road on maintenance.

Bottom line, the 2015 Nissan Armada will do the job for buyers who need a capable SUV to haul a trailer and the family. However, it's not the best full-size SUV on sale in 2015, and buyers who don't truly need its heavy-duty capabilities will likely find that a large crossover is far more enjoyable to drive in the everyday grind.

2015 Nissan Armada models

The 2015 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV offered in three trim levels: base SV, midrange SL and top-of-the-line Platinum. All give you the choice of two-wheel (rear-wheel drive) or four-wheel drive. Depending on the seating configuration, the Armada can seat seven or eight.

The SV trim comes well equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, running boards, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate controls, cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat and four-way power front passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-only steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. Also standard are Bluetooth phone connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio and USB and auxiliary audio input jacks.

Four-wheel-drive SVs also come with foglights, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, a universal garage door opener, an 11-speaker Bose sound system with rear audio controls and towing preparation. These items are available via option packages on 2WD Armada SV models.

The Armada SL includes all the above equipment plus 20-inch alloy wheels, an auto-leveling rear air suspension, a roof rack, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-folding third-row seat and footwell lighting. A sunroof and a rear seat DVD entertainment system with dual 7-inch headrest-mounted screens are optional.

Moving up to the Platinum model gets you 20-inch chromed alloy wheels, front parking sensors, a sunroof, dual power-folding mirrors, heated second-row seats and steering wheel, memory functions for the driver seat and power-adjustable pedals, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, Bluetooth audio connectivity and the rear seat DVD entertainment system. Second-row captain's chairs are available on the Platinum model as a replacement for the standard bench seat; choosing them drops passenger capacity to seven. A Platinum Reserve package adds distinctive dark chrome 20-inch alloy wheels and grille, two-tone leather upholstery and unique interior trim.

2015 Highlights

Apart from revised interior door trim and a couple new 20-inch wheel designs, the 2015 Nissan Armada is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Nissan Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces 317 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Buyers have a choice of rear-wheel drive or a four-wheel-drive system with low- and high-range gearing.

With either drivetrain, fuel economy is disappointing even for a large SUV. The EPA's fuel economy estimates are 15 mpg combined (13 city/19 highway) for two-wheel-drive models; buyers in certain U.S. states will encounter flex-fuel (E85-compatible) 2WD Armadas that are rated just 12 mpg city on regular gasoline. All 4WD Armadas are rated at 14 mpg combined (12/18). Depending on the configuration, the Armada can tow up to 9,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

The 2015 Nissan Armada comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front seat active head restraints. Rear parking sensors are standard on all 2015 Armadas, while front parking sensors come on the top Platinum trim level. A rearview camera is optional on the base SV with two-wheel drive and comes standard on everything else.

Driving

Piloting the 2015 Nissan Armada is about what you'd expect from an old-school SUV. The 5.6-liter V8 engine delivers beefy performance with brisk acceleration and ample passing and merging power. Fuel economy, however, can be downright abysmal.

The Armada's ride quality is generally good on pristine roads, but it deteriorates quickly over broken pavement, where it's at a significant disadvantage compared with newer competitors in this class. Handling is ponderous with the Nissan's supersize dimensions, and its heavily weighted steering makes it a handful in tight spaces. Granted, all full-size SUVs suffer from these same ills to one degree or another, and that's why we encourage shoppers who don't need huge towing capacity to opt for a large crossover that's both easier to drive and more fuel-efficient.

Interior

The 2015 Nissan Armada offers an eight-passenger cabin that's attractive and well put together. Gauges and controls are logically arranged and intuitive, though Platinum models equipped with the navigation system have an overload of buttons.

Seat comfort for front and second-row passengers is quite good. There's plenty of head- and legroom with either the 40/20/40-split second-row bench or the Platinum model's optional twin captain's chairs (which drop seating capacity to seven). However, the 60/40-split third-row seat is short on legroom compared with the third-row accommodations in other large SUVs.

Folding down all those rear seats gives the Armada 97 cubic feet of cargo space. While this number may sound impressive, it's actually much less room than you'll find in the Nissan's rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Armada.

5(59%)
4(0%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(23%)
3.6
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission gave away at 378 miles!
Matts Mathews,07/12/2015
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
After two months of research, i decided to go purchase a new Armada SV to avoid the troubles that come with a used one. Everything was fine until recently & i even loved the driving experience- it even gave me 13 mpg in city as stated in their manifesto ,haven't driven it long enough to comment on on Highway mpg . However just 2 weeks of ownership and 378 miles, the transmission gave away at a stop sign near a small bridge and the vehicle started rolling backwards. I barely managed to drive it back home,On further inspection the transmission fluid leaked all over the place, still don't know what the exact problem is but its most likely the transmission. Unfortunately this happened on a Saturday evening, hence no support or on call. I have to wait until Monday to report this issue to the dealership, and will update this review on how it goes after that. Either ways, this was not expected from a new Armada- which is supposed to be a rock solid vehicle. Disappointing!!!
Armada, designed to die at 5 years.
Mike davis,04/22/2016
SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
Alternator won't power everything, and charge battery at idle. All engine electrical connections designed to fail at 5 year mark. ECU programming for electrical system programmed incorrect from factory. Nissan doesn't lube axle splines or wheel bearing packs from factory- life span 5 years max. Nissan uses sub standard rebranded batteries- life span- max 2 years- no warranty. All front end electrical connections copper wire crimped (not soldered) into pot metal eyelets, bolted to a painted screw hole with painted tin bolts and screws. Voltage transmission efficiency below 25%. 128 bad ground connections in front end. Electrical system programmed to read full charge at 12.1 volts, 11.1 at battery. Impossible to get full charge, even with zero load on system. Differentials and gear are Dana made in Mexico. No heat treating. Expect to replace diffs at least once before warranty expiration. Alternator located at bottom of engine. Deep water will destroy alternator before water gets to running boards. Nissan warranty only covers broken parts. So if your shocks wear out at 20k miles, but don't "break", nissan won't cover them. If your unlubed bearing packs wear out at 20k miles, but don't break into little pieces, nissan won't warranty them. If your axle shaft splines start clanking at 25k miles from lack of lube, nissan will neither fix them, or warranty them, unless they break in two. OEM original rear brake caliper piston holes not drilled parallel. No rear brake operation since new. But not "broken". Nissan won't warranty or repair brakes because they are not "broken" - true since they were also unused and not operable since new. Nissan left all AC service port caps off after recharging AC system. Refused to replace the caps they lost because AC system was not "broken". Nissan front brake calipers, poor design. Traps water and dirt in slider assembly. When nissan performed brake job, they did not replace or clean sliders, did not lube sliders. Sliders stopped working causing brake application to move all force to bearing packs and tie rods. Front original brakes lasted 14k miles. Front bearing hubs lasted 35k miles as a result of brake slider contamination. Bad front brake force geometry also wore out tie rod ends at 50k miles. Nissan won't warranty them because they are not "broken". Brake lights blew one hour after driving car off the lot. Dealership refused to cover them under warranty. Rear tire blew perfect circle 2.5" hole in center of sidewall, in front of dealership at 400 miles. Nissan would not warranty "blem" OEM tires. Front shocks wore out at 14k miles of highway driving. Nissan would not warranty them because they were not "broken". All ball joints wore out due to no lube from factory (OEM) at 50k miles. Nissan refused to warranty them because they were not "broken". Electrical connections in pax window stopped working at 70k miles as did driver seat controls. Nissan refused to warranty them because they are not "broken". Nissan claims 9000lb towing capable with tow package.... Only on runway flat surface. For suspension, brakes, and performance to stay within minimum factory norms, limit tow weight to 4500lbs. Even at only 4500lbs you will be in far right lane, 45mph max, flashers on, with trans overheating if you go up 10% grade for more than two miles. Not possible to tow 4500lb trailer from Yuma to San Diego. Not possible to tow 4500lb boat from Sacramento to Reno. Minimally possible to tow 4500lb boat through Appalacians.
Still better looking than the competition
Bruce stevens,10/18/2015
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 7/9 (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
Bought a platinum reserve 4x4. To replace our 2005 Armada LE that has 230000 miles still looks great and is our second car. Replacing my 2001 Frontier. That frontier replaced my 1995 nissan pickup. Needless to say I have had great success with Nissan vehicles. I expect the same with the new one. If I have a problem that's why I have the extended warranty. Love all the bells and whistles. Looked at the competition and the Armada feels more luxurious. Of course the gas mileage isn't the best . I knew that before buying. I always make sure it gets the schedule maintenance and pre check before long trips. I highly recommend the Armada over any other SUV
Break Pads go out!! & Dismall Fuel Economy
Kevin R,07/22/2015
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
New Nissan Armada with just 700 Miles on it, On my way home the brake light came on and I had no braking power, while I was on the highway. There was a grinding noise and a buzzing sound. Luckily, I made it to a service station and had it checked out. They called me today saying it was fine now but are suggesting I replace the front and rear rotors and pads plus changing the brake fluid that could cost up to $1500, luckily the warranty covers it for now. After further research, they found out it not a mechanical issue, but its the a computer issue that Nissan needs to address. Called up Nissan Consumer affairs, and they keep saying the same thing- We are looking at this, regional specialist will call you etc etc. Oh, and one another fun fact- 12 Mpg is the most you can get, this is after i tested it on the highway at 60 miles with 1500 RPM. Good luck with finding those magical numbers 15 & 19 MPG!!!
See all 17 reviews of the 2015 Nissan Armada
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

More about the 2015 Nissan Armada

Used 2015 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 7/15 (5.6L 8cyl 5A), Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 7/15 (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan Armada?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan Armada trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum is priced between $24,995 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 59562 and70097 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Armada SL is priced between $23,740 and$23,740 with odometer readings between 87836 and87836 miles.

Which used 2015 Nissan Armadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan Armada for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 Armadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,740 and mileage as low as 59562 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan Armada.

