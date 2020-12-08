On the safety front, all 2021 Armadas will come with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite. That means previously optional features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear automatic braking are now standard on every model. A blind-spot intervention system debuts this year, automatically steering the Armada back into its lane if the driver attempts a lane change and a vehicle is in its blind spot. The digital rearview mirror has a higher resolution this year, giving you a clearer picture of the road behind when luggage in the cargo area is stacked to the ceiling.