The Armada is the biggest and baddest SUV in Nissan's lineup. Based on the Nissan Patrol that also underpins the Infiniti QX80, the Armada is a large three-row SUV that employs classic body-on-frame construction. These bones don't make for the most comfortable or exciting driving, but if you have to tow or venture off-road, the Armada gets the job done.
2021 Nissan Armada
- Revised exterior design
- Redesigned center stack features fewer buttons than before
- New 12.3-inch touchscreen
- New entry-level S trim
- Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
But first, the powertrain, which carries forward to the 2021 Armada. It now produces 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, but only if you fill the tank with 93 octane fuel. Otherwise, it churns out the same 390 hp and 394 lb-ft as last year. A seven-speed automatic remains the sole transmission.
The cabin of the Armada receives the lion's share of updates. Gone is the center stack stuffed with an array of buttons and a dated dash-mounted infotainment controller. Instead, the refreshed Armada presents a center stack that is less monolithic than before. A 12.3-inch touchscreen is perched on top, with a slim but clearly labeled row of climate controls underneath. There's also a cubby that conceals the newly available wireless charging pad.
The new touchscreen will go a long way toward making the Armada feel like a modern SUV. The addition of a wireless charging pad and standard wireless Apple CarPlay further cements that impression, though Android Auto remains a tethered affair.
The 2021 Nissan Armada's refreshed exterior and up-to-date tech offerings help extend this big SUV's longevity. But even with these improvements, the Armada faces an uphill battle against the Ford Expedition and the redesigned Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon.
