  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Armada
  4. 2021 Nissan Armada

2021 Nissan Armada

Coming January-February 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $45,000 (estimated)
2021 Nissan Armada
+17
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Armada®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
  • Revised exterior design
  • Redesigned center stack features fewer buttons than before
  • New 12.3-inch touchscreen
  • New entry-level S trim
  • Part of the second Armada generation introduced for 2017
Build & PriceAd
NissanUSA.com
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Nissan Armada Review
A Rising Tech Tide Lifts All Armadas
Cameron Rogers
12/08/2020
What is the Armada?

The Armada is the biggest and baddest SUV in Nissan's lineup. Based on the Nissan Patrol that also underpins the Infiniti QX80, the Armada is a large three-row SUV that employs classic body-on-frame construction. These bones don't make for the most comfortable or exciting driving, but if you have to tow or venture off-road, the Armada gets the job done.

Now roughly halfway into this generation's lifespan, the 2021 Nissan Armada receives a few key updates to keep the flame alive. On the outside, a new grille, redesigned bumpers, and reworked headlights and taillights differentiate the 2021 Armada from the outgoing model. Buyers looking for something a little different can now spec the Midnight Edition trim, which treats the exterior to an under-the-radar, blacked-out color scheme. The biggest changes, however, are in store once you open the door.

What's under the Armada's hood?

But first, the powertrain, which carries forward to the 2021 Armada. It now produces 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, but only if you fill the tank with 93 octane fuel. Otherwise, it churns out the same 390 hp and 394 lb-ft as last year. A seven-speed automatic remains the sole transmission.

In the past, we've lauded the Armada's smooth-shifting transmission and V8 engine — which delivers plenty of thrust and can accelerate the Armada from 0 to 60 mph in a respectable 6.7 seconds. The Armada can also tow up to 8,500 pounds, and the 2021 model tow features a trailer brake controller and trailer sway control.

How's the Armada's interior?

The cabin of the Armada receives the lion's share of updates. Gone is the center stack stuffed with an array of buttons and a dated dash-mounted infotainment controller. Instead, the refreshed Armada presents a center stack that is less monolithic than before. A 12.3-inch touchscreen is perched on top, with a slim but clearly labeled row of climate controls underneath. There's also a cubby that conceals the newly available wireless charging pad.

How's the Armada's tech?

The new touchscreen will go a long way toward making the Armada feel like a modern SUV. The addition of a wireless charging pad and standard wireless Apple CarPlay further cements that impression, though Android Auto remains a tethered affair.

On the safety front, all 2021 Armadas will come with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite. That means previously optional features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear automatic braking are now standard on every model. A blind-spot intervention system debuts this year, automatically steering the Armada back into its lane if the driver attempts a lane change and a vehicle is in its blind spot. The digital rearview mirror has a higher resolution this year, giving you a clearer picture of the road behind when luggage in the cargo area is stacked to the ceiling.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2021 Nissan Armada's refreshed exterior and up-to-date tech offerings help extend this big SUV's longevity. But even with these improvements, the Armada faces an uphill battle against the Ford Expedition and the redesigned Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan Armada.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Nissan Armada
    2018
    2017
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    Nissan Armada for sale
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004

    Related Armada Articles

    Related 2021 Nissan Armada info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model