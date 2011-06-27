  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Armada
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Armada
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2009 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 performance, ample space in all three rows, fold-flat third-row seat, highly capable in towing and off-road situations, upscale interior accommodations.
  • More trucklike ride than its newer competitors, poor fuel economy, less cargo space than most full-size SUVs, a few subpar interior bits.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Nissan Armada for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$7,999 - $8,488
Used Armada for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're going to utilize its rough-and-tumble strengths, the 2009 Nissan Armada is an excellent choice for a full-size SUV. However, competing truck-based utes and some large crossovers might serve you better.

Vehicle overview

The most famous armada of all time was sent by King Phillip II of Spain to invade England and usurp the heretic Queen Elizabeth. This armada was enormous, formidable and a force to be feared. In the end, though, it vanished into the North Atlantic, a victim of smaller British ships, some unfortunate westerly gales and the scraggly Irish coast. Nissan hopes that its enormous, formidable 2009 Armada doesn't suffer a similar fate, although there are a few westerly gales brewing in the automotive marketplace as well.

Based on the Titan pickup, the Nissan Armada full-size SUV was introduced for 2004, a year that seemed to signal the tail end of the "to heck with fuel economy, big trucks for all!" period. It featured (and still does) several avant-garde styling elements, like its curved roof line, designed to set the Armada apart from its competitors. A refresh conducted last year gave the Armada a more pleasant cabin with smarter ergonomics and much nicer materials. In the top-level LE trim, the Nissan Armada is actually none too different from its Infiniti counterpart, the QX56.

Unlike most of its competitors, the 2009 Nissan Armada is only available with one engine, a 5.6-liter 317-horsepower V8. In addition to brisk acceleration around town and prodigious passing power, the 5.6 allows a 9,100-pound tow rating when properly equipped. We've driven the Armada with and without a trailer and were very impressed by its stamina when hitched up.

Of course, that type of power and the Armada's heavy, boxy body translate into poor fuel economy -- which is subpar even by full-size truck standards. In today's climate of high gas prices, an unstable economy and global warming concerns, Nissan's Armada is entering uncharted choppy waters. And like the Spanish Armada, the full-size Nissan has smaller models conquering its sales as buyers move away from thirsty, large SUVs.

Mind you, such vehicles will always be preferred for serious off-road and towing duties. Although a large crossover like GMC's Acadia is superior for simple people-hauling, it just can't handle the rigors of lugging a Bayliner. However, the Armada's newer rivals from Chevrolet/GMC and Toyota have similar heavy-duty capability and are superior offerings to boot, with a wider choice of engines and a more refined ride.

2009 Nissan Armada models

The 2009 Nissan Armada is a large SUV offered in SE and LE trim levels with standard eight-person seating capacity. The base level SE comes well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, side step rails, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate controls, an eight-way power driver seat and power-adjustable pedals. Also standard is an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The LE features standard 20-inch wheels, foglamps, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, front parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, power-folding side mirrors, a four-way power passenger seat, keyless entry/ignition, driver memory functions, leather upholstery in the first and second rows, heated front seats, Bluetooth and an upgraded 12-speaker stereo with satellite radio.

Many of the LE's luxury upgrades are also available on the SE through a pair of options packages. Optional on all Armadas is the Technology Package that adds a navigation system with real-time traffic, a 9GB server for digital music storage, a heated steering wheel, a power-folding third-row seat and 20-inch chrome wheels. Second-row captain's chairs, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a sunroof are also optional.

2009 Highlights

After significant changes last year, the 2009 Nissan Armada gains only minor feature updates. Heated front seats, Bluetooth and power-folding/auto-dimming outside mirrors are now standard on the LE trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Nissan Armada is available with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. All models feature a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 317 hp and 386 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to a five-speed automatic transmission. With either drive setup, fuel economy is below average for a large SUV. EPA estimates are 12 mpg city, 17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined for the four-wheel-drive Armada. Nissan's big SUV does provide plenty of towing capacity. When equipped with the optional Tow Package, the Armada can haul 9,100 pounds.

Safety

The Armada comes standard with antilock disc brakes and brake assist, stability control, front seat active head restraints and full-length side curtain airbags. Front seat side airbags are optional on the SE and standard on the LE. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration frontal-impact crash tests, the 2009 Nissan Armada scored a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for passenger protection.

Driving

While the powerful V8 makes the 2009 Nissan Armada feel light on its feet when accelerating off the line and on the highway, the massive weight of this truck is obvious when cornering or coming to an abrupt stop. Ride quality is generally smooth and comfortable, though larger pavement imperfections can send quite a jolt through the steering wheel and cabin. Newer truck-based SUVs like the Tahoe and Sequoia provide a much friendlier on-road ride than the Armada does. For those who like their steering to be well-weighted, the Armada will please at higher speeds, but it can be an inconvenience in parking lots. Speaking of which, like other full-sizers, the Armada can be a hassle to maneuver on tight city streets and in parking lots. For the latter, the optional rearview camera and parking sensors are must-haves.

Interior

Last year's substantial interior overhaul brought a redesigned dash and door panels that feature more soft-touch materials and a more pleasing design. The result is a cabin that exudes a slightly higher quality than most other models in this class. The LE in particular boasts Infiniti-like levels of luxury, although there are still a few cheap plastic bits here and there. The Armada's smart blend of high-mounted physical buttons and touchscreen controls also fall more readily at hand than those in Toyota's Sequoia.

All Armadas come standard with seating for eight, although the second-row 40/20/40 bench can be replaced by captain's chairs and a center console. All rearward seats are easy to fold flat (the LE has a power third row), allowing a number of different configurations for people and cargo hauling. With all seats dropped, the Armada offers a maximum cargo capacity of 97 cubic feet, which is about 10 cubes fewer than its rivals. There are plenty of storage cubbies all about, even overhead, making life easier on long trips with the kiddies.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Armada.

5(64%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Larger than life SUV
Santiago,12/13/2009
After having considered and checked pretty much every single SUV available in the market, we decided to buy our Armada for it's size, amazing interior and comfort(compared to other SUV models. It's worth noting that we were very hard to please considering we're coming from a BMW 645Ci), larger that life engine, large cargo area (can house a bike inside the cargo), and many, many nice features like power tail gate, keyless entry, foldable electrical rear seats, rearview camera, Bose sound system, DVD, bluetooth, etc. Ok, she gives poor mileage but instead, she'll give you a lot of fun with its massive engine and towing capabilities and well, personally, we love her looks. Great purchase!
2009 Nissan Armada LE , 4WD, 5.6L (V8)
kimber63,12/09/2014
Folks, I have owned my Nissan for over 5 years. It is by far the biggest piece of Nissan crap I have owned. I have had 4 other Nissan's before this one. The air conditioning lines have been replaced twice. Side airbag issue, rear passenger door would not open, rear gate would not open. Two sets of front warped rotors have been replaced over a whopping 42K miles. Power Steering line leaking. All covered under warranty with exception to the brakes. And please put some darn tires on the vehicle. The OEM stuff was junk. Every time the repair work done it took 5 business days due to lack of parts. The truck sits at Nissan dealer more than my house. Thank god I bought the warranty.
Not the best handling SUV on the market.
BigDaddy,10/13/2009
Bought the Armada because my unusually tall husband fit into it but we are so disappointed with the way it drives. If you hit a bump in the road the steering wheel practically flies out of your hand and the Armada bounces wherever it wants to go. Scary. Also, for a large vehicle there isn't very much storage so we always seem to be moving things (like the emergency car care kit) all around the vehicle. If you need to use all 3 rows of seats as we frequently do - only a small cargo space remains. I'll drive this one until it dies to get my money's worth (maybe) but I won't buy another and I would advise you to keep on shopping too.
Great Value
wcoates,01/27/2011
I was originally looking at a Sequoia but couldn't resist looking at the Armada because of the price. I've put 10K miles on this truck so far and am quite impressed with it. The only issue I've had so far is with steering wheel audio controls not working all the time. Gas mileage could be a little better, as compared to other SUVs in its class, but not a deal breaker for me. Leg room is pretty impressive. Overall I do not regret buying this truck. I love the way it drives and traction control does a pretty good job of minimizing tire slip. I will definitely consider another Armada later down the road.
See all 14 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Armada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Nissan Armada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Nissan Armada

Used 2009 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2009 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and SE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Nissan Armada?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Nissan Armada trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Nissan Armada SE is priced between $7,999 and$8,488 with odometer readings between 147240 and153161 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Nissan Armadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Nissan Armada for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 Armadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 147240 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Nissan Armada.

Can't find a used 2009 Nissan Armadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Armada for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,997.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,817.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Armada for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,163.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,261.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Nissan Armada?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Armada lease specials

Related Used 2009 Nissan Armada info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles