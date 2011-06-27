  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(78)
2006 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, powerful V8 engine, lots of storage areas up front, fold-flat 60/40 third-row seat, comfortable ride quality around town, solid tow rating.
  • Leather seats not as comfortable as their cloth counterparts, dismal fuel mileage, cumbersome to park.
List Price
$6,474
Edmunds' Expert Review

Aside from its odd styling, the 2006 Nissan Armada SUV sizes up favorably with its domestic competition on nearly every front.

Vehicle overview

Nissan has had a reasonable amount of success with its small pickups and SUVs. The ever-popular Pathfinder was first introduced as a two-door and came off like a rough-and-tough-looking mini-Blazer. Later the four-door version came along and allowed those who needed extra rear-seat room to join the bold-looking Pathfinder party. Each subsequent redesign of the Pathfinder was an improvement, and the versatile compact SUV even stretched into the luxury segment when it was rebadged as the Infiniti QX4.

However, the one thing the Pathfinder could not escape was the fact that it was a midsize SUV, and in a world where full-size sport-utes rule, Nissan was left with nothing even approaching full-size. That all changed for the 2004 model year with the introduction of the full-size Pathfinder Armada SUV. Doesn't really roll off the tongue, does it? Shortly after introduction, Nissan wisely renamed it Armada. Name shenanigans aside, the Armada is a seriously big and seriously powerful SUV. Inevitably, most consumers will compare the Armada to the Sequoia, as they're the only full-size SUVs from foreign manufacturers. But the new Nissan SUV is bigger in just about every way -- more interior space, more horsepower, more ground clearance and more towing capacity. The Tahoe and Expedition are more appropriate competitors in terms of size and capacities.

The Nissan Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 that makes 305 horsepower and rides on a fully boxed steel frame. This is clearly not a car-based SUV; with a towing capacity of over 9,000 pounds and the most ground clearance in its class, those looking for an alternative to the Expedition or Tahoe will wonder what took Nissan so long. The Armada offers more than just brute strength. It also offers such family-friendly features as a DVD entertainment system, satellite radio capability (either XM or Sirius), leather seating, one-touch up-and-down front windows and fold-flat second- and third-row seats. With seating options for seven or eight passengers, the interior is more than roomy, and second-row passengers are afforded limolike legroom. Based on its size, easy-to-configure nature, bold styling and powerful V8, the 2006 Nissan Armada is well deserving of its place next to the Expedition and Tahoe in the still popular and very competitive full-size SUV segment.

2006 Nissan Armada models

The Nissan Armada is available only as a four-door SUV. There are three trim levels: SE, SE Off-Road and LE. Base SEs come well equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, three rows of seating, a power driver seat, a tire-pressure monitoring system, power-adjustable pedals, rear parking sensors, rear-seat air conditioning, an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SE Off-Road adds Rancho shocks, a lower final drive ratio, 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, foglights and skid plates. The high-line LE model loses the hard-core off-road equipment but gains upscale items like a power liftgate, heated leather seats, driver-seat memory, a power front passenger seat, second-row bucket seats, and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose audio system. Many of these features are optional on SE and SE Off-Road models. A sunroof and rear DVD entertainment system are optional on all trims. A DVD-based navigation system with a rearview monitor is an exclusive LE option.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Nissan Armada SUV now has dual-zone automatic climate control and a 60/40-split fold-flat third-row seat as standard equipment. Nissan has also added upgraded side mirrors to the LE trim and a standard tow package to the SE Off-Road. Finally, satellite radio is a new option this year.

Performance & mpg

All Armadas come with a 5.6-liter V8 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Rated at 305 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque, the V8 produces a broad band of power and warrants an impressive 9,100-pound maximum tow rating. SE and LE models are available with two- or four-wheel drive; the SE Off-Road is 4WD only. Four-wheel-drive models use a pushbutton transfer case with dual-range gears.

Safety

The Nissan Armada comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, rear parking sensors and side curtain airbags that protect all three rows of passengers. A vehicle rollover sensor will deploy the side curtain airbags when it senses an imminent rollover accident. Seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants are optional on the SE and standard on the LE.

Driving

While the powerful V8 does give the 2006 Nissan Armada a "light on its feet" feel when accelerating, the massive girth of this truck is obvious when cornering or coming to an abrupt stop. Still, ride quality is smooth and comfortable on the highway, and the well-weighted steering makes the full-size Nissan SUV easy enough to maneuver in everyday driving situations. The big V8 has a nice throaty rumble when pressed and at the same time delivers smooth power on par with the Sequoia's V8.

Interior

The full-size Nissan Armada offers seating for up to eight passengers and easy-to-use, fold-flat second and third-row seats. For maximum flexibility in hauling people and cargo, the second-row bench has a 40/20/40 split while the third row has a 60/40 split. Opting for the LE model drops seating capacity to seven and replaces the second-row bench with captain's chairs. There's plenty of storage space up front and an unprecedented number of overhead storage bins. With both the second- and third-row seats folded flat, there's 97.1 cubic feet of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Nissan Armada.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
78 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've owned Period
garrettb,09/25/2012
We just sold her, Annie was her name. The kids still ask after her. What a great car. Great power, huge interior, the kids don't even come close to kicking the back of your seat. We bought used with 50K miles and I sold this car with 90K on it and never put one nickel into it other than regular oil changes, oh yeah 1 battery and thats it. It always got 12 mpg unless on a real long trip. Got 16 once. I watched a friend with an Explorer- Junk and then a Tahoe, nice but not a good as this Nissan and not nearly as spacious.
GREAT SUV FOR ME!
Victor Salgado,11/13/2015
SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
so I bought my 06 Nissan armada LE 4x4 back in 2005. I was very first owner of this SUV.... I think the price wasn't the best. I paid $54k+ tax and all so it went up to $58k. This truck has been to mexico and back 7 times! And has never gave me a problem on the way. I drive two days straight no stopping only for gas&food.. When I drive past Arizona it is about (105-120°F) and it has never over heated on me. Now I see many people on the comments giving this SUV 1 star because the breaks got worn out? Of course they will go out eventually. I love this truck. I own a 2008 ford f250 6.4 lariat 4door 4x4 I have had it for a year and a half and so far wasted $+10,000 in repairs including transmission it has been in the shop 7 times so far...... And my armada has always been there for me! My son also drives the armada and like every teenager he drives it like shi*! Full throttle. Burnouts and stuff and yet the truck is still up ! Reason why the truck is still up is because I actually spend time on it. Spark plugs , filters. Oil and the rest. Some people never change that stuff and expect it to go for years! I give this truck a 5/5.
Armada-my first big unit.
Raul,07/04/2006
After driving my Odyssey for many years....I bought my first SUV, and so far has been I am very satisfied with it. I research through everyone's comments on the car, and selected LE fully loaded, NAV, DVD the works. So far, all systems are working as it was designed. Pro-excellent exterior and interior design. My kids loves the DVD, while I can listen to my music. NAV - love it with all of its functionality. Cons- MPG, but its expected for a big SUV.
Very pleased!
Northern Cal buyer,10/12/2005
Any review from a buyer that states "Bad on Fuel" is suspect. If you actually purchase a vehicle like this, and then are shocked by the fuel economy AFTER the purchase, you probably deserve everything you get. Poor fuel economy aside (and which of the SUV's in this class don't have poor fuel economy?), this is a great SUV. Distinctive styling that sets it apart. Powerful engine. Sharp interior. Comfortable 3rd row seats that can actually be used for more than just an emergency. Tons of storage. Get this vehicle loaded with the technology package and you won't regret it. I'm very satisfied.
See all 78 reviews of the 2006 Nissan Armada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2006 Nissan Armada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2006 Nissan Armada

Used 2006 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2006 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

