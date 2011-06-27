Vehicle overview

Nissan has had a reasonable amount of success with its small pickups and SUVs. The ever-popular Pathfinder was first introduced as a two-door and came off like a rough-and-tough-looking mini-Blazer. Later the four-door version came along and allowed those who needed extra rear-seat room to join the bold-looking Pathfinder party. Each subsequent redesign of the Pathfinder was an improvement, and the versatile compact SUV even stretched into the luxury segment when it was rebadged as the Infiniti QX4.

However, the one thing the Pathfinder could not escape was the fact that it was a midsize SUV, and in a world where full-size sport-utes rule, Nissan was left with nothing even approaching full-size. That all changed for the 2004 model year with the introduction of the full-size Pathfinder Armada SUV. Doesn't really roll off the tongue, does it? Shortly after introduction, Nissan wisely renamed it Armada. Name shenanigans aside, the Armada is a seriously big and seriously powerful SUV. Inevitably, most consumers will compare the Armada to the Sequoia, as they're the only full-size SUVs from foreign manufacturers. But the new Nissan SUV is bigger in just about every way -- more interior space, more horsepower, more ground clearance and more towing capacity. The Tahoe and Expedition are more appropriate competitors in terms of size and capacities.

The Nissan Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 that makes 305 horsepower and rides on a fully boxed steel frame. This is clearly not a car-based SUV; with a towing capacity of over 9,000 pounds and the most ground clearance in its class, those looking for an alternative to the Expedition or Tahoe will wonder what took Nissan so long. The Armada offers more than just brute strength. It also offers such family-friendly features as a DVD entertainment system, satellite radio capability (either XM or Sirius), leather seating, one-touch up-and-down front windows and fold-flat second- and third-row seats. With seating options for seven or eight passengers, the interior is more than roomy, and second-row passengers are afforded limolike legroom. Based on its size, easy-to-configure nature, bold styling and powerful V8, the 2006 Nissan Armada is well deserving of its place next to the Expedition and Tahoe in the still popular and very competitive full-size SUV segment.