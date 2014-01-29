Used 2014 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me
- 112,370 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,500$3,833 Below Market
Andy Mohr Avon Nissan - Avon / Indiana
Accident Free CARFAX History Report*, 4 Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Tow Package, Third Row Seating, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2014 Nissan Armada SV Brilliant SilverPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!You will get MOHR for your money at Andy Mohr Avon Nissan! Call us at (317)-279-3300 or visit us online at www.AndyMohrAvonNissan.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC5EN607036
Stock: P5067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 91,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,300$2,209 Below Market
Lebanon Ford - Lebanon / Ohio
LEATHER SEATING*, SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, HEATED SEATING*, NAVIGATION/GPS/NAVI*, DVD/REAR ENTERTAINMENT/RES*, BACKUP CAMERA*, KEYLESS ENTRY*, SYNC/BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE*, 20 6-Spoke Chrome Clad Wheels. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2014 Nissan Armada Pearl White 4D Sport Utility Platinum 4WD 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHCWe carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NEXEN607681
Stock: EN607681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 84,673 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,750
Pursch Motors - Pleasanton / Texas
Free Tint Included - SUNROOF - REAR ENTERTAIMENT - BACK UP CAMERA - BOSE- TOWING - POWER LIFTGATE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND7EN613255
Stock: EN613255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 71,585 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,699
AX Auto - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND6EN606278
Stock: 12127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,739 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2014 Nissan Armada 4dr 4WD 4dr SL features a 5.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a Almond Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NC8EN604104
Stock: 604104FA7166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2019
- 94,544 milesGood Deal
$14,430
Trophy Nissan - Mesquite / Texas
We offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Backup Camera, Handsfree Bluetooth Connectivity, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Midnight Garnet 2014 Nissan Armada SV RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND3EN608005
Stock: EN608005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 93,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,595$2,016 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! Platinum 5.6 V8 4x4. Navigation System, Dual DVD Player's, Power Sunroof, Towing Package, 20' Chrome Wheels, Power Rear Liftgate, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Third Row Seats, Second Row Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Parking Sensors, Black Running Boards, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Rear Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows. This vehicle has good tires! This Armada has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Power Rear Liftgate Navigation CD Player DVD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System 3rd Row Seats Third Row Seats 2nd Row Bucket Seats 2nd Row Captains Chairs Second Row Bucket Seats Second Row Buckets Backup Sensors Front Parking Sensors Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats 20' Wheels 20 Inch Wheels 20' Chrome Wheels 20 Inch Chrome Wheels Premium Wheels Sunroof Trailer Hitch Heated Steering Wheel Running Boards Rear Heated Seats Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NE6EN608864
Stock: L204147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 122,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,333$867 Below Market
Adamson Ford - Birmingham / Alabama
Java Metallic 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC *AutoCheck Clean Title*, *Sun/Moonroof*, *Navigation*, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4WD, 2nd Row Captain Seat Package, Body-Colored Exterior Door Handles, Center Console w/Cupholder Lid, Chocolate Embroidered Floor Mats, Chocolate Leather Steering Wheel, Dark Chrome Body-Side Molding Insert, Dark Chrome Grille, Dark Chrome Outside Mirrors, Dark Chrome Roof Rack Ends, Dark Chrome Wheel Caps, Entertainment system, Light Aniegre Genuine Wood Trim, Navigation System, Platinum Reserve Package, Premium Grade Leather Seat Trim, Reserve Exterior Tailgate Badge, Sunroof.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NE3EN600334
Stock: R70091A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 95,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat [M92] Rear Cargo Net & Organizer [L92] Floor & Cargo Mats (5-Piece Set) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Almond; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine: 5.6L Dohc 32V Endurance V8 Graphite Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Houston North is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Nissan Armada SL with 62,606mi. This Nissan includes: ALMOND, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats [L92] FLOOR Floor Mats [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* GRAPHITE BLUE [M92] REAR CARGO NET *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 Nissan Armada comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Nissan Armada SL's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. In addition to being well-cared for, this Nissan Armada has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Armada SL. More information about the 2014 Nissan Armada: When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price. This model sets itself apart with seats up to eight, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and plenty of cargo space and towing capacity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0ND7EN611825
Stock: EN611825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 114,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,691
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
[K01] Sv Driver Package 3rd Row Seat [T01] Sv Tow Package [L92] Floor & Cargo Mats (5-Piece Set) [B93] Cross Bars Bluetooth Connection Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim Engine: 5.6L Dohc 32V Endurance V8 W/Ffv Galaxy Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2014 Nissan Armada we recently got in. This 2014 Nissan Armada comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Nissan Armada. More information about the 2014 Nissan Armada: When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price. Interesting features of this model are seats up to eight, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and plenty of cargo space and towing capacity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND9EN600569
Stock: EN600569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 52,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND6EN612498
Stock: 10431717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 94,345 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,500$1,397 Below Market
Tim Short Chevrolet - Manchester / Kentucky
**BLUETOOTH**, **HEATED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOTS OF SPACE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *4WD*, *FAMILY FRIENDLY*, *GREAT PRICE-WONT LAST LONG*, *RUNNING BOARDS*, *UPGRADED WHEELS*, *USB PORTS*, Armada Platinum, 4WD, Espresso Black, Almond w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. Espresso Black 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Recent Arrival! Take the Short Drive to Satisfaction!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NE3EN612614
Stock: P1733B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 95,786 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,796$281 Below Market
Crystal SuperCenter - Spring Hill / Florida
BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER. Check out the summer savings event here at CRYSTAL Ford Lincoln. Huge selection of new Lincoln vehicles arrive daily!Odometer is 3345 miles below market average! Midnight Garnet 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!4D Sport Utility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NF6EN608758
Stock: 8115C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 110,168 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,761
Orr Honda - Texarkana / Texas
Recent Arrival! **CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, **NAVIGATION**, **MOONROOF**, **LEATHER**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, REAR ENTERTAINMENT. Why get your next Certified car from one of the Orr Family of Dealerships? - Of course price is important and we do a great job at finding what's more than fair and reasonable! But at the end of the day we take our Customers Happiness Very Seriously! Shopping at Orr Honda is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises; *Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *Also, Included with every purchase at no extra cost to you* **A Lifetime Power-train Warranty which includes** **100% Parts and Labor** **No maximum term for mileage** **No Deductible** **Full Coverage of Powertrain** **Coverage of your engine block, cylinder heads, transmission, trans axle front wheel, rear wheel drive system and all related internal parts and components** **For more details visit: orrhonda.net **The Keith Orr Family of Dealerships - Happy Customers from All Over! Come see why for yourself today! . White 2014 Nissan Armada SL RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NDXEN600113
Stock: 2007875A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 92,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,995$443 Below Market
Blackshire Motors - New Castle / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC7EN604591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$15,990$207 Below Market
Premiere Chevrolet - Bessemer / Alabama
ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Capability, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival!All prices and offers are before tax, tag, title, license and administrative fee. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Some offers may not be available with special finance and some other offers. Dealer not responsible for errors and omissions; all offers subject to change without notice, please confirm listings and availability with the dealer.Premiere Chevrolet will not be responsible for typos in price, equipment, or description. All prices and offers are before tax, tag, title, license and administrative fee. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. All prices and offers include all rebates and incentives which the dealer retains unless otherwise specifically provided. Must qualify for all incentives to get the final Premiere Price. Some offers may not be available with special finance, lease, and some other offers. Dealer added accessories may not be included in pricing. Dealer not responsible for errors and omissions; all offers subject to change without notice, please confirm listings and availability with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0ND0EN609348
Stock: P5595A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 67,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,999$1,251 Below Market
Lexus of Birmingham - Birmingham / Alabama
Why Lexus of Birmingham? No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. You will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Lexus of Birmingham.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND9EN604282
Stock: TEN604282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 50,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,371
DCH Acura of Temecula - Temecula / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Pearl White 2014 Nissan Armada SV RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Best Value and the most benefits that come with this DCH CERTIFIED vehicle! 90-day UNLIMITED MILEAGE coverage INCLUDED with this vehicle. 125-point inspection completed and includes a 1 year roadside assistance Motor Club Membership! Towing service, emergency lockout protection, key replacement, and trip interruption insurance! WOW!! All these benefits are included in this DCH Certified vehicle and at a Value Price! Come by or call today and see how easy it is to buy at DCH Acura in Temecula. Recent Arrival! Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0ND1EN613330
Stock: AT02S028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
