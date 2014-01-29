Used 2014 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat [M92] Rear Cargo Net & Organizer [L92] Floor & Cargo Mats (5-Piece Set) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Almond; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine: 5.6L Dohc 32V Endurance V8 Graphite Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Houston North is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Nissan Armada SL with 62,606mi. This Nissan includes: ALMOND, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats [L92] FLOOR Floor Mats [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* GRAPHITE BLUE [M92] REAR CARGO NET *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 Nissan Armada comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Nissan Armada SL's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. In addition to being well-cared for, this Nissan Armada has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Armada SL. More information about the 2014 Nissan Armada: When it comes to brute power, the Armada is king. It features three rows of seats and its V8 engine can handle three rows of people, at least 6,500 pounds in tow and the gear that goes with it all. The three available trim levels offer a price point for almost everyone, with the Platinum model having all the luxury appointments of its competitors, but at a lower price. This model sets itself apart with seats up to eight, Powerful and rugged full-sized SUV, and plenty of cargo space and towing capacity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Armada SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AA0ND7EN611825

Stock: EN611825

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020